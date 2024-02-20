Real Estate / Architecture

The Most Expensive Dallas Homes for Sale Now

The Mansions and Estates That Defy All Expectations

BY // 02.20.24
3801 Gillon Avenue, $11,995,000

3801 Gillon Avenue, $11,995,000

Earlier this month, we touched down on where Texas ranks in the booming world of ultra-luxury U.S. real estate. Houston, Austin, and Dallas all snagged a spot in Compass’ top 23 markets in 2023, though interestingly, Dallas and Houston edged out Austin by quite a bit. 

In the world of Compass Real Estate, “ultra-luxury” is defined as any residential sale of $10 million or more. A staggering eight ultra-luxury Dallas properties were sold by Compass agents in 2023 (seven were sold in Houston), but given our city’s continued growth, we’re looking ahead, turning our focus to the lavish properties currently for sale in 2024. 

For the listings ahead, gourmet kitchens are a given, as are top-tier appliances, up-to-date renovations, and more bathrooms than you can shake a stick at. We’re more interested in what takes a house from luxury to ultra-luxury. For example: a regulation golf course and thousands of square feet in porches. If those happen to be in your budget, cheers! If not, we’re happy to peruse these exceptional Dallas listings right alongside you. 

4231 West Lawther Drive – $13,977,000
4231 West Lawther Drive, $13,977,000

The Lakeside Oasis: 4231 W Lawther Drive

Lakewood / $13,977,000

The only ultra-luxury property in Dallas not hailing from the Park Cities or Preston Hollow has a prime perch (and over 3.5 acres) alongside White Rock Lake. With towering glass walls and warm minimalism, the home has a museum-like feel, allowing waterfront views to be the main exhibit. 

Top-Tier Amenities: Five separate bedroom suites, a 2,775-square-foot basement, and nearly 3,000 square feet of patios and porches. 

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's VDAY 2024
  • Bering's Gift's VDAY 2024
  • Bering's Gift's VDAY 2024
  • Bering's Gift's VDAY 2024

Interesting Outliers: A three-stall barn and an 820-square-foot workshop. 

Visit the full listing

luxury dallas real estate
3801 Gillon Avenue, $11,995,000

The Well-Preserved Wonder: 3801 Gillon Avenue

Highland Park / $11,995,000

Every sun-dappled room in the 1917 home designed by local architectural legend Hal Thomson would be a prime candidate for a Southern Living cover. From the solarium to the towering trees to the original hardwood flooring — long live this Highland Park treasure. 

Top-Tier Amenities: A butler’s pantry, formal gardens, and a porte cochère. 

Visit the full listing

10540 Lennox Lane, 27,000,000
10540 Lennox Lane, 27,000,000

The Golfer’s Dream: 10540 Lennox Lane

Preston Hollow / $27,000,000

It simply wouldn’t be a list of ultra-luxury listings without an address in Preston Hollow’s illustrious Strait Lane corridor, known for hosting some of the most substantial estates in Dallas. 10540 Lennox Lane is no exception, offering over 17,000 square feet of top-tier materials and striking design. 

Top-Tier Amenities: A large wine cellar, a catering kitchen, and a golf simulator. 

Interesting Outliers: A two-bedroom apartment and a two-hole regulation golf course, complete with sand traps and water features. 

Visit the full listing

3800 Beverly Drive, $16,400,000

The Land Man: 3800 Beverly Drive

Highland Park / $16,400,000

How much would you pay to live on Dallas’ prestigious Beverly Drive? A cleared, well-manicured corner lot will cost you a cool $16.5 million to start — the rest is up to you. 

Visit the full listing

6920 Vassar Avenue, $16,500,000
6920 Vassar Avenue, $16,500,000

The Volk Estates Showstopper: 6920 Vassar Avenue

Highland Park / $16,500,000

If Beverly Drive can be considered the most prestigious street in Dallas, Volk Estates is certainly the city’s grandest neighborhood. The lush enclave of University Park is known for architecturally significant mansions that maintain privacy thanks to curving streets and thoughtful landscaping. 6920 Vassar sweetens the pot with a 2012 restoration by Spitzmiller & Norris, the architecture firm behind the luxurious Blackberry Farms resort in Tennessee. 

Top-Tier Amenities: Architectural elements imported from around the world. 

Interesting Outliers: Sprawling lawns that include rose gardens and a nine-hole putting green. 

Visit the full listing

Featured Properties

Swipe
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$312,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$549,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
701 Highland Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

701 Highland Street
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
701 Highland Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$569,500 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,270,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
13631 Queensbury Lane
Wilchester West, Memorial
FOR SALE

13631 Queensbury Lane
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
13631 Queensbury Lane
12311 Huntingwick Drive
Frostwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

12311 Huntingwick Drive
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
12311 Huntingwick Drive
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
9011 Kerrwood Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

9011 Kerrwood Lane
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
9011 Kerrwood Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X