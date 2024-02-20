The Most Expensive Dallas Homes for Sale Now

Earlier this month, we touched down on where Texas ranks in the booming world of ultra-luxury U.S. real estate. Houston, Austin, and Dallas all snagged a spot in Compass’ top 23 markets in 2023, though interestingly, Dallas and Houston edged out Austin by quite a bit.

In the world of Compass Real Estate, “ultra-luxury” is defined as any residential sale of $10 million or more. A staggering eight ultra-luxury Dallas properties were sold by Compass agents in 2023 (seven were sold in Houston), but given our city’s continued growth, we’re looking ahead, turning our focus to the lavish properties currently for sale in 2024.

For the listings ahead, gourmet kitchens are a given, as are top-tier appliances, up-to-date renovations, and more bathrooms than you can shake a stick at. We’re more interested in what takes a house from luxury to ultra-luxury. For example: a regulation golf course and thousands of square feet in porches. If those happen to be in your budget, cheers! If not, we’re happy to peruse these exceptional Dallas listings right alongside you.

The Lakeside Oasis: 4231 W Lawther Drive

Lakewood / $13,977,000

The only ultra-luxury property in Dallas not hailing from the Park Cities or Preston Hollow has a prime perch (and over 3.5 acres) alongside White Rock Lake. With towering glass walls and warm minimalism, the home has a museum-like feel, allowing waterfront views to be the main exhibit.

Top-Tier Amenities: Five separate bedroom suites, a 2,775-square-foot basement, and nearly 3,000 square feet of patios and porches.

Interesting Outliers: A three-stall barn and an 820-square-foot workshop.

Visit the full listing.

The Well-Preserved Wonder: 3801 Gillon Avenue

Highland Park / $11,995,000

Every sun-dappled room in the 1917 home designed by local architectural legend Hal Thomson would be a prime candidate for a Southern Living cover. From the solarium to the towering trees to the original hardwood flooring — long live this Highland Park treasure.

Top-Tier Amenities: A butler’s pantry, formal gardens, and a porte cochère.

Visit the full listing.

The Golfer’s Dream: 10540 Lennox Lane

Preston Hollow / $27,000,000

It simply wouldn’t be a list of ultra-luxury listings without an address in Preston Hollow’s illustrious Strait Lane corridor, known for hosting some of the most substantial estates in Dallas. 10540 Lennox Lane is no exception, offering over 17,000 square feet of top-tier materials and striking design.

Top-Tier Amenities: A large wine cellar, a catering kitchen, and a golf simulator.

Interesting Outliers: A two-bedroom apartment and a two-hole regulation golf course, complete with sand traps and water features.

Visit the full listing.

The Land Man: 3800 Beverly Drive

Highland Park / $16,400,000

How much would you pay to live on Dallas’ prestigious Beverly Drive? A cleared, well-manicured corner lot will cost you a cool $16.5 million to start — the rest is up to you.

Visit the full listing.

The Volk Estates Showstopper: 6920 Vassar Avenue

Highland Park / $16,500,000

If Beverly Drive can be considered the most prestigious street in Dallas, Volk Estates is certainly the city’s grandest neighborhood. The lush enclave of University Park is known for architecturally significant mansions that maintain privacy thanks to curving streets and thoughtful landscaping. 6920 Vassar sweetens the pot with a 2012 restoration by Spitzmiller & Norris, the architecture firm behind the luxurious Blackberry Farms resort in Tennessee.

Top-Tier Amenities: Architectural elements imported from around the world.

Interesting Outliers: Sprawling lawns that include rose gardens and a nine-hole putting green.

Visit the full listing.