The Most Interesting Open Houses to Visit in Dallas

There’s nothing quite like the Sunday afternoon rush of stumbling upon an exceptional open house. To step inside a true architectural stunner, an old-school charmer, or the most fascinating house on the block, to feel—even if just for a moment—that it could be yours.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting homes that are opening their doors this weekend. Plan your schedule accordingly.

3601 Lexington Avenue

Highland Park / Sunday, 12-4pm

courtesy of Briggs Freeman

When you imagine what a nearly $9 million home in Dallas’ most prestigious neighborhood, this sprawling, Santa Barbara-style stunner is exactly what you picture. The attention to detail is as insane as its elegant poolside patio.

12123 Shirestone Lane

Northwest Dallas / Sunday, 1-3pm

courtesy of Compass

This beautifully updated ’70s-era home has a very nice hot tub and a striking living room fireplace. But even if it didn’t have any of those nice things, getting your eyes on this unusual indoor atrium courtyard would be well worth the open house visit.

4320 Taos Road

Bluffview / Sunday, 3-5pm

courtesy of Allie Beth Allman

If you’re one of Amy Havins’ 139,000-plus followers on Instagram, you might be interested to visit the habitual remodelers’ (aka Dallas Wardrobe) most recent work in Bluffview.

5211 Milam Street

Old East Dallas / Saturday and Sunday, 2-4pm

courtesy of David Griffin

The cozy, architecturally significant corner of Cochran Heights (tucked behind Henderson Avenue) is home to so many charmers, but this extensively remodeled ’90s-era home, with its Spanish porcelain-tile filled master bath, is a standout.

10652 Les Jardins Drive

Preston Hollow / Sunday, 1-3pm

courtesy of Compass

This California contemporary is a Pinterest board come to life — in the best way possible. Forsythe+Hall incorporated beautiful designer touches to create a true feast for the eyes and interior design inspiration for days.

4113 San Carlos Street

University Park / Sunday, 1-2:30pm

courtesy of Briggs Freeman

There’s something so welcoming and unpretentious about this stucco covered home with its warmly hued hardwood floors, which happens to be just a few short blocks from Highland Park Village (for your open house convenience).

3606 N Fitzhugh Avenue

Oak Lawn / Saturday, 2-4pm

courtesy of Allie Beth Allman

You know you’ve been curious about these gleaming new builds just off of Turtle Creek. With so much development happening on Fitzhugh, it would be nice to watch it all go down from your roomy third-floor balcony.