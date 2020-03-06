Liberty Burger Might Be the Perfect ‘Morning After’ Brunch in Dallas

I decided to don my “Mr. Brunch” hat again the other day. I also literally had a hat on. I have a uniform when I am feeling a little haggard after indulging a bit too much the night prior. If the temperature is accommodating, it usually consists of a baggy cashmere sweater (something yummy from Maison Kitsuné ), boyfriend jeans, my tried and true always scuffed Stan Smith Adidas sneakers and a Stüssy bucket hat. The last item is key. In my mind, it is magical and somewhat akin to a Klingon cloaking device (pardon my momentary geek out). I have yet to find the perfect pair of sunglasses and when I am a little hungover, I want to remain incognito and the hat takes care of that.

I don’t know about you, but brunch “the morning after” needs to consist of comfort foods, which should preferably be fried. That said, I had heard that Liberty Burger‘s new weekend menu was a great contender for that type of meal. Mr. Brunch often likes to think of himself as vibrant and healthy, but on this dreadful Sunday morning, he needed the polar opposite.

The Hash Stack (Photo by Liberty Burger)

This was not some frilly, ladies-who-lunch spot. The decor was homey, with ESPN on the television above the bar and plenty of Tom Petty and Zeppelin on their playlist. The Dallas-based restaurant is the brainchild of Mariel Street. Restaurant blood pours through the veins of this family as her father, Gene Street, was behind some of Texas’ biggest chains including Black Eyed Pea, III Forks, and Catina Laredo.

First off, I don’t subscribe to the hair of the dog solution. Honestly, once that dog has bitten me, I stay away for at least a few days. Thankfully, my dining companion does like reacquainting himself with that pup the morning after, and graciously agreed to try Liberty Burger’s Le Cure. I needed to see the drink given the description from the menu: For when you’re hangry and need a hair of the dog! Our house Bloody Mary topped with a cheeseburger slider, Liberty Torch, glazed donut hole, and bacon.

Walk of Fame (Photo by Liberty Burger)

Le Cure arrived smelling incredible and indulgent. It’s the kind of beauty that a true Texas carnivore can appreciate.

The Snooze Button chicken sandwich was my favorite. Eat your heart out, Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes. The fried chicken breast filet was incredibly thin and was only lightly breaded in batter. It’s served on a brioche bun and topped with American cheese, their cheesy gravy, and a fried egg. I’ll definitely have this as a go-to for future hat headed mornings.

Other noteworthy items we tried that day were their signature Walk of Shame burger (“Shame” is playfully crossed-off on the menu and replaced with “Fame”), which swaps out the bread for a glazed donut. It paired divinely with their onion rings.

Avocado Toast (Photo by Liberty Burger)

Liberty Burger’s avocado toast straddles the line between healthy and somewhat decadent with a fried egg loaded on top. It’s perfect for soaking up any residual alcohol you may have in your system.

I’m happy that my repertoire of brunch spots is expanding to suit every type of occasion — in this case, a cure for a decadent evening before.

Liberty Burger, 214.954.7223, Addison, 5181 Keller Springs Road, TX 75248.