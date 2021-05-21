Must-See Dallas Property — This Greenway Parks Home is a Modern Match Made in Heaven

As the chilly reality of winter melts away to a simple memory, spring, and the approaching Texas summer, welcome much-needed sunlight back to my life. My routine checks of sites like Zillow or Ebby leave me playing a matchmaking game with homes, hoping that through enough left and right swipes on perfectly angled shots, I can find the one. The house whose walls and hallways come together impeccably to let in just the right amount of sunshine that checks off my requirement for the dream home. A new addition to the market, 5543 Drane Drive, gets an immediate right swipe. The Greenway Parks locale leaves an open invitation for the home to mix together the best elements of the contemporary style while still managing to integrate traditional finishes.

Designed by distinguished Dallas architect Max Levy, the Texas AIA Award winner filled the home with his signature geometric designs that line the build with floor-to-ceiling windows and white oak beams. Interior designer Wendy Konradi (whose recent work in another Greenway Parks home graces the pages of PaperCity’s May issue) outfitted the modern home with clean, complementary finds.

But perhaps the real beauty of the home comes in the hidden details. After careful real estate slideshow inspection, it wasn’t just the noteworthy high ceilings and rainfall showers that caught my eye. Those are just added benefits to the real gems of the home: the watercolor tiles in the shower, the floating reading nook next to the window facing the trees, and the courtyard constructed in a way that integrates the home directly into the greenery that fills the neighborhood.

A home that strikes a perfect balance between modern design and naturally serenity, this Max Levy design is a match made in heaven. Access to the five-bedroom home falls below replacement cost (for the price of $5,995,000) and will give its next owner enviable access to the upcoming summer sunshine.

For more images and information on 5543 Drane Drive, visit dougnewby.com.