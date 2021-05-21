5ReUnite.21
Kristen Sanger, Lisa Singleton

02
18

Lisa Singleton, Travis and Stephanie Hollman, Kristen Sanger

03
18

The ReuNight scene at Nasher Sculpture Center.

04
18

Frank and Marisa Howard

05
18

Greg and Kim Hext, Pat and Charles McEvoy

06
18

Greg and Kim Hext, Pat and Charles McEvoy

07
18

Patrick and Kristy Sands

08
18

Dinner beneath the trees was provided by the talented chefs at Wolfgang Puck Catering — with a little extra help from the pairings provided by Hall Wines.

09
18

Gonzalo Bueno, Michael McCray, Forrest Gregg, Robby Sturgeon

10
18

Randy and Paige Flink

11
18

12
18

A picture-perfect scene at the Nasher Sculpture Center in the Dallas Arts District

13
18

A picture-perfect scene at the Nasher Sculpture Center in the Dallas Arts District

14
18

This year's event marked the last ReuNight under the leadership of The Family Place’s dynamo CEO, Paige Flink, who recently announced her retirement.

15
18

Marisa Howard, Joyce Goss, Max Trowbridge

16
18

Paige Flink, Kristy and Patrick Sands

17
18

Kristen Sanger, Harold Ginsburg, Bunny Ginsburg, Lisa Singleton

18
18

Lindsay Jacaman, Melissa Sherrill

Culture / Society / The Seen / Fashion

The Family Place’s Annual Fundraiser, ReuNight, Was a Poignant, In-Person Dream

ReuNighted — And It Feels So Good

BY Kippy Rose // 05.21.21
Kristen Sanger, Lisa Singleton
Lisa Singleton, Travis and Stephanie Hollman, Kristen Sanger
The ReuNight scene at Nasher Sculpture Center.
Frank and Marisa Howard
Greg and Kim Hext, Pat and Charles McEvoy
Greg and Kim Hext, Pat and Charles McEvoy
Patrick and Kristy Sands
Dinner beneath the trees was provided by the talented chefs at Wolfgang Puck Catering — with a little extra help from the pairings provided by Hall Wines.
Gonzalo Bueno, Michael McCray, Forrest Gregg, Robby Sturgeon
Randy and Paige Flink
A picture-perfect scene at the Nasher Sculpture Center in the Dallas Arts District
A picture-perfect scene at the Nasher Sculpture Center in the Dallas Arts District
This year's event marked the last ReuNight under the leadership of The Family Place’s dynamo CEO, Paige Flink, who recently announced her retirement.
Marisa Howard, Joyce Goss, Max Trowbridge
Paige Flink, Kristy and Patrick Sands
Kristen Sanger, Harold Ginsburg, Bunny Ginsburg, Lisa Singleton
Lindsay Jacaman, Melissa Sherrill
Call it perfect timing: One of the first big social to-dos to return post-pandemic — ReuNight for The Family Place — just happened to fall on the same day that the CDC announced a major relaxation of Covid rules.

No more masks and no more social distancing was the CDC’s decree (for those who are vaccinated, naturally) and we couldn’t make our way to the Nasher Sculpture Center quick enough to celebrate. And so it was that we gathered with a tony crowd of Family Place supporters for an al fresco springtime dinner and live auction on what was arguably one of the most beautiful nights of the season.

Chairs Kristen Sanger and Lisa Singleton are no strangers to the social whirl and they delivered in spades, with a sell-out night that was equal parts chic, scrumptious and successful — a lofty, six-figure sum was raised to support the organization’s mission to help victims of family violence in North Texas.

The evening started with cocktails in the garden. Champagne was passed, air kisses were exchanged, and enthusiastic greetings were given among so many friends whom we hadn’t seen in person in several months. As dinner chimes rang, we found our seats beneath the trees for what was to be a delightful culinary experience at the hands of those talented chefs at Wolfgang Puck Catering — with a little extra help from the pairings provided by Hall Wines.

43ReUnite.21
A picture-perfect scene at the Nasher Sculpture Center in the Dallas Arts District

Of all the ReuNight dinners we’ve attended in the past, this year’s party felt all the more poignant. Not only has The Family Place, like so many of our nonprofit partners, felt the difficulties presented by the pandemic — but the organization suffered a terrible flood of its facilities during the historic winter storm. With so many of their clients still having to be temporarily housed in hotels, the fundraising efforts of the night were all the more important.

This would also mark the last ReuNight event under the leadership of The Family Place’s dynamo CEO, Paige Flink, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Flink has famously and ambitiously led the organization for more than 30 years, and while a replacement has yet to be named, hers are no doubt big shoes to fill.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

Lisa Singleton, Travis and Stephanie Hollman, Kristen Sanger

Seen: Honorary chairs Kristy and Patrick Sands; The Family Place’s development VP Melissa Sherrill; and guests including Kim and Greg Hext, Pat and Charles McEvoy, Gonzalo Bueno and Michael McCray, Kristi and Ron Hoyl, Lynn McBee, Nick Even, Joanne and Charles Teichman, Max and Ben Trowbridge, Marisa Howard, Stephanie Seay, Joyce Goss, Jen Strauss, Stephanie and Travis Hollman, Laurie Sands Harrison, Betty Regard, Nerissa von Helpenstill, and Dustin Holcomb.

Visit thefamilyplace.org for more information. 

