Designed in 2005 by sought-after architect Dallas Paul Turney, the Highland Park property recently underwent a makeover. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

One of six elegant fireplaces in the thoughtfully redesigned home, located in Dallas' exclusive Volk Estates neighborhood. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A two-bedroom pool house was included in the renovation. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

An elegant courtyard in Volk Estates. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A wood-lined living room contrasts with the lighter interiors. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

Another quarantine dream: a wet bar. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

The bathrooms are filled with designer wallpaper. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

An airy, feminine spot in the custom home. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A modern kitchen with thoughtful build-ins. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

La Cornue's stunning French ranges never disappoint. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

Pretty wallpaper and tile make their way the home's more unassuming places as well. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A marble and light filled master bath. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

The custom home comes equipped with a wine cellar. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

An open sunroom brings the outdoor in. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A mix of materials in a guest bath. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

Real Estate

Must See Property — A Highland Park Mediterranean Gets the Dallas Designer Treatment

Cynthia Collins Adds Her Magic Touch to a Custom, Volk Estates Home

BY // 07.17.20
photography Stephen Reed
Designed in 2005 by sought-after architect Dallas Paul Turney, the Highland Park property recently underwent a makeover. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
One of six elegant fireplaces in the thoughtfully redesigned home, located in Dallas' exclusive Volk Estates neighborhood. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
A two-bedroom pool house was included in the renovation. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
An elegant courtyard in Volk Estates. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
A wood-lined living room contrasts with the lighter interiors. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
Another quarantine dream: a wet bar. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
The bathrooms are filled with designer wallpaper. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
An airy, feminine spot in the custom home. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
A modern kitchen with thoughtful build-ins. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
La Cornue's stunning French ranges never disappoint. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
Pretty wallpaper and tile make their way the home's more unassuming places as well. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
A marble and light filled master bath. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
The custom home comes equipped with a wine cellar. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
An open sunroom brings the outdoor in. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
A mix of materials in a guest bath. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
The pool offers a private oasis during a hot Dallas summer. (Photo by Stephen Reed)
Designed in 2005 by sought-after architect Dallas Paul Turney, the Highland Park property recently underwent a makeover. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

One of six elegant fireplaces in the thoughtfully redesigned home, located in Dallas' exclusive Volk Estates neighborhood. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A two-bedroom pool house was included in the renovation. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

An elegant courtyard in Volk Estates. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A wood-lined living room contrasts with the lighter interiors. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

Another quarantine dream: a wet bar. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

The bathrooms are filled with designer wallpaper. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

An airy, feminine spot in the custom home. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A modern kitchen with thoughtful build-ins. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

La Cornue's stunning French ranges never disappoint. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

Pretty wallpaper and tile make their way the home's more unassuming places as well. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A marble and light filled master bath. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

The custom home comes equipped with a wine cellar. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

An open sunroom brings the outdoor in. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

A mix of materials in a guest bath. (Photo by Stephen Reed)

Who among us hasn’t been lured into a real estate slideshow or open house by a striking Mediterranean façade, only to be disappointed by a cookie cutter interior? A sea of white-on-white, layered with more white, punctuated by the occasional pop of brass or black.

Rest assured, there’s no such trickery at 6810 Turtle Creek Boulevard. Designed in 2005 by sought-after architect Dallas Paul Turney, the Highland Park property recently underwent a makeover thanks to Underwood Custom Homes and designer Cynthia Collins, one of the tastemakers behind the beloved Dallas boutique Blue Print. The result: a home that’s as pretty as it is functional — and an additional two-bedroom pool house that would really come in handy during quarantine.

Bathrooms are covered in designer wallpaper, fireplaces are flanked by stunning custom tile, and handy built-ins (with lovely hardware) abound. On the functional front, appliances are SubZero and La Cornue (the stunning French ranges never disappoint), the lighting is Lutron, and the tile roofing is Ludowici.

Filed under “things I dream about in quarantine” you’ll find a brick wine cellar with an elegant iron door, an elevator (to bring as much wine as possible to higher levels at once, of course), and a lush, glassy pool I’d like to live my life out of until October 2020.

And then there’s the Volk Estates of it all. The small neighborhood is one of the most exclusive within the already exclusive Park Cities, and offers backyards that back up to beautiful Turtle Creek. Naturally, the price tag ($16.5 million) reflects it. If that particular amount isn’t currently accessible within your budget, consider adding the home to your own list of “things I dream about in quarantine.”

