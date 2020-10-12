Must-See Property — A Dallas Masterpiece in Prestigious Volk Estates

Volk Estates Dallas 14391945 (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-01-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-33-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-03-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-04-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-05-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-06-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-08-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-09-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-13-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-14-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-15-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-16-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-17-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-18-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-20-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-21-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-25-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-26-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-27-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-28-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-29-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-30-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-31-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-02-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
01
25

One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates: 6601 Hunters Glen Road. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

02
25

A meticulously landscaped entry. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

03
25

One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates: 6601 Hunters Glen Road. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

04
25

A marble-lined entry showcases soaring dual staircases. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

05
25

The estate is filled with handsome dark wood. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

06
25

A theme of deep brown and bright white carries throughout the estate. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

07
25

A theme of deep brown and bright white carries throughout the estate. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

08
25

A living area looks out onto a glistening pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

09
25

The two-story great room. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

10
25

The luxurious main kitchen. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

11
25

Can you spot the celebrity? (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

12
25

A seating area in one of four bedroom suites. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

13
25

One of four bedroom suites. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

14
25

Bedrooms suites look like they belong in a luxury resort. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

15
25

A marble covered bathroom suite. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

16
25

Another bathroom suite. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

17
25

A bright bedroom in the Volk Estates home. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

18
25

The backyard pool and entertaining areas. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

19
25

An elegant, covered patio. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

20
25

A view from the hot tub. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

21
25

A terrace perfect for entertaining. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

22
25

A quiet escape beyond the pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

23
25

One of several private courtyards. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

24
25

The backyard at twilight. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

25
25

An aerial shot of the grounds. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

Volk Estates Dallas 14391945 (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-01-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-33-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-03-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-04-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-05-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-06-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-08-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-09-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-13-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-14-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-15-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-16-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-17-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-18-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-20-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-21-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-25-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-26-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-27-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-28-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-29-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-30-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-31-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-02-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
Real Estate / Mansions / Architecture

Must-See Property — A Dallas Masterpiece in Prestigious Volk Estates

The Lavish Grounds and Meticulous Interiors are a Vision to Behold

BY // 10.12.20
photography Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.
One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates: 6601 Hunters Glen Road. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A meticulously landscaped entry. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates: 6601 Hunters Glen Road. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A marble-lined entry showcases soaring dual staircases. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The estate is filled with handsome dark wood. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A theme of deep brown and bright white carries throughout the estate. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A theme of deep brown and bright white carries throughout the estate. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A living area looks out onto a glistening pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The two-story great room. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The luxurious main kitchen. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
Can you spot the celebrity? (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A seating area in one of four bedroom suites. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
One of four bedroom suites. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
Bedrooms suites look like they belong in a luxury resort. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A marble covered bathroom suite. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
Another bathroom suite. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A bright bedroom in the Volk Estates home. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The backyard pool and entertaining areas. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
An elegant, covered patio. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A view from the hot tub. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A terrace perfect for entertaining. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A quiet escape beyond the pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
One of several private courtyards. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The backyard at twilight. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
An aerial shot of the grounds. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
1
25

One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates: 6601 Hunters Glen Road. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

2
25

A meticulously landscaped entry. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

3
25

One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates: 6601 Hunters Glen Road. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

4
25

A marble-lined entry showcases soaring dual staircases. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

5
25

The estate is filled with handsome dark wood. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

6
25

A theme of deep brown and bright white carries throughout the estate. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

7
25

A theme of deep brown and bright white carries throughout the estate. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

8
25

A living area looks out onto a glistening pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

9
25

The two-story great room. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

10
25

The luxurious main kitchen. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

11
25

Can you spot the celebrity? (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

12
25

A seating area in one of four bedroom suites. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

13
25

One of four bedroom suites. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

14
25

Bedrooms suites look like they belong in a luxury resort. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

15
25

A marble covered bathroom suite. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

16
25

Another bathroom suite. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

17
25

A bright bedroom in the Volk Estates home. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

18
25

The backyard pool and entertaining areas. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

19
25

An elegant, covered patio. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

20
25

A view from the hot tub. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

21
25

A terrace perfect for entertaining. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

22
25

A quiet escape beyond the pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

23
25

One of several private courtyards. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

24
25

The backyard at twilight. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

25
25

An aerial shot of the grounds. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

In the heart of University Park is an unparalleled Dallas neighborhood: prestigious Volk Estates. No journey around UP — particularly during the holiday season — is complete without a trip to see the tucked-away area’s architecturally significant mansions, each more sprawling and striking than the next. Perhaps one of the most memorable homes is 6601 Hunters Glen Road, a perfectly appointed, three-story estate presiding at the corner of Turtle Creek Boulevard. There’s a lot of ground to cover — literally — with this home, so we’ll start with first impressions (AKA “curb appeal” in real estate terms).

The estate’s private grounds and sculptural gardens are hinted at by the impressive front courtyard, which welcomes cars and visitors into its lush, clean-lined hedges. Inside, the attention to detail is immediately clear. A marble-lined entry showcases soaring dual staircases, with gleaming dark brown walls leading the way to elegant, light-filled living spaces (with some interesting art — 10 points for anyone who can spot Lindsay Lohan), and four bedrooms suites that each look like they belong in a luxury resort.

Volk Estates Dallas 14391945-08-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A living area looks out onto a glistening pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

But the greatest treasure — particularly surrounded by the tightly packed lawns of the Park Cities — may be the home’s 1.802 acres, which are expertly utilized. There’s a pool, of course, with fountains and a hot tub, but 6601 Hunters Glen also encompasses private courtyards (one looks like it belongs at NorthPark), a sculpture garden, a putting green, a tournament-ready tennis court, and a two-story cabana that most would be happy to call their main home. There’s even a children’s playground — a natural fit for the former owner, The Tot founder Nasiba Adilova.

The home, with its wealth of terraces and wood burning fireplaces, was just listed for $22.5 million with Alex Perry of Allie Beth Allman. If the significant price tag remains out of reach, feel free to mentally escape into the all-encompassing estate with the slideshow below (my own personal plan on this pandemic Monday).

Volk Estates Dallas 14391945 (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-01-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-33-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-03-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-04-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-05-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-06-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-08-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-09-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-13-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-14-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-15-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-16-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-17-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-18-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-20-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-21-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-25-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-26-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-27-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-28-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-29-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-30-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-31-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-02-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X