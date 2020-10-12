Must-See Property — A Dallas Masterpiece in Prestigious Volk Estates
The Lavish Grounds and Meticulous Interiors are a Vision to BeholdBY Caitlin Clark // 10.12.20
One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates: 6601 Hunters Glen Road. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A meticulously landscaped entry. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates: 6601 Hunters Glen Road. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A marble-lined entry showcases soaring dual staircases. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The estate is filled with handsome dark wood. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A theme of deep brown and bright white carries throughout the estate. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A theme of deep brown and bright white carries throughout the estate. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A living area looks out onto a glistening pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The two-story great room. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The luxurious main kitchen. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
Can you spot the celebrity? (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A seating area in one of four bedroom suites. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
One of four bedroom suites. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
Bedrooms suites look like they belong in a luxury resort. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A marble covered bathroom suite. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
Another bathroom suite. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A bright bedroom in the Volk Estates home. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The backyard pool and entertaining areas. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
An elegant, covered patio. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A view from the hot tub. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A terrace perfect for entertaining. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
A quiet escape beyond the pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
One of several private courtyards. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The backyard at twilight. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
An aerial shot of the grounds. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
In the heart of University Park is an unparalleled Dallas neighborhood: prestigious Volk Estates. No journey around UP — particularly during the holiday season — is complete without a trip to see the tucked-away area’s architecturally significant mansions, each more sprawling and striking than the next. Perhaps one of the most memorable homes is 6601 Hunters Glen Road, a perfectly appointed, three-story estate presiding at the corner of Turtle Creek Boulevard. There’s a lot of ground to cover — literally — with this home, so we’ll start with first impressions (AKA “curb appeal” in real estate terms).
The estate’s private grounds and sculptural gardens are hinted at by the impressive front courtyard, which welcomes cars and visitors into its lush, clean-lined hedges. Inside, the attention to detail is immediately clear. A marble-lined entry showcases soaring dual staircases, with gleaming dark brown walls leading the way to elegant, light-filled living spaces (with some interesting art — 10 points for anyone who can spot Lindsay Lohan), and four bedrooms suites that each look like they belong in a luxury resort.
But the greatest treasure — particularly surrounded by the tightly packed lawns of the Park Cities — may be the home’s 1.802 acres, which are expertly utilized. There’s a pool, of course, with fountains and a hot tub, but 6601 Hunters Glen also encompasses private courtyards (one looks like it belongs at NorthPark), a sculpture garden, a putting green, a tournament-ready tennis court, and a two-story cabana that most would be happy to call their main home. There’s even a children’s playground — a natural fit for the former owner, The Tot founder Nasiba Adilova.
The home, with its wealth of terraces and wood burning fireplaces, was just listed for $22.5 million with Alex Perry of Allie Beth Allman. If the significant price tag remains out of reach, feel free to mentally escape into the all-encompassing estate with the slideshow below (my own personal plan on this pandemic Monday).