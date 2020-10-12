Must-See Property — A Dallas Masterpiece in Prestigious Volk Estates

In the heart of University Park is an unparalleled Dallas neighborhood: prestigious Volk Estates. No journey around UP — particularly during the holiday season — is complete without a trip to see the tucked-away area’s architecturally significant mansions, each more sprawling and striking than the next. Perhaps one of the most memorable homes is 6601 Hunters Glen Road, a perfectly appointed, three-story estate presiding at the corner of Turtle Creek Boulevard. There’s a lot of ground to cover — literally — with this home, so we’ll start with first impressions (AKA “curb appeal” in real estate terms).

The estate’s private grounds and sculptural gardens are hinted at by the impressive front courtyard, which welcomes cars and visitors into its lush, clean-lined hedges. Inside, the attention to detail is immediately clear. A marble-lined entry showcases soaring dual staircases, with gleaming dark brown walls leading the way to elegant, light-filled living spaces (with some interesting art — 10 points for anyone who can spot Lindsay Lohan), and four bedrooms suites that each look like they belong in a luxury resort.

A living area looks out onto a glistening pool. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

But the greatest treasure — particularly surrounded by the tightly packed lawns of the Park Cities — may be the home’s 1.802 acres, which are expertly utilized. There’s a pool, of course, with fountains and a hot tub, but 6601 Hunters Glen also encompasses private courtyards (one looks like it belongs at NorthPark), a sculpture garden, a putting green, a tournament-ready tennis court, and a two-story cabana that most would be happy to call their main home. There’s even a children’s playground — a natural fit for the former owner, The Tot founder Nasiba Adilova.

The home, with its wealth of terraces and wood burning fireplaces, was just listed for $22.5 million with Alex Perry of Allie Beth Allman. If the significant price tag remains out of reach, feel free to mentally escape into the all-encompassing estate with the slideshow below (my own personal plan on this pandemic Monday).