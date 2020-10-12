283 4×6 Exterior
The first Texas location of Barcelona Wine Bar is located just off Henderson Avenue.

The wine list, curated by Gretchen Thomas, covers a range of Spanish regions, grape varieties, and winemaking styles.

Favorite tapas at Barcelona Wine Bar include patatas bravas and Brussels sprouts. (Photo by Manny Vargas)

Large plates at Barcelona include paella, chicken, and Branzino. (Photo by Manny Vargas)

Barcelona Wine Bar's charming outdoor patio. (Courtesy of Barcelona Wine Bar)

The menu includes tapas, charcuterie and cheeses, so many wines, cocktails, and more. (Photo by Kat Vanhussen)

Restaurants / Openings

New, Rustic Wine Bar Off Henderson Avenue Brings a Touch of Spain to Dallas

Barcelona Wine Bar Arrives in Texas

10.12.20
The grand opening of the Spanish-Mediterranean-influenced Barcelona Wine Bar was abruptly interrupted by the pandemic back in March, like so many other new restaurant debuts in Dallas. Thankfully, the new spot, housed in a historic former tin factory, has re-opened as a stylish, lively wine bar (pandemic protocols in place) near Henderson Avenue.

Recently purchased by L Catterton (Hopdoddy, Velvet Taco), the small national collection chose Dallas for the first Texas outpost of Barcelona Wine Bar. Headed by executive chef Chad Starling, the Dallas location’s menu includes 12 charcuterie and cheeses, three salads, and six large plates, but you’d be remiss in not trying as many tapas as you can on this extensive menu. The must-tries are Brussels sprouts, patatas bravas, and grilled hanger steak, but the Jamón Serrano, manchego, and drunken goat cheeses also make wonderful starters from the charcuterie menu.

Barcelona Wine Bar
(Photo by Manny Vargas)

The wine list, curated by Gretchen Thomas, covers a range of Spanish regions, grape varieties, and winemaking styles. Choose from flights of aperitivos, natural wines, and Grenache, or ask for a little input from your server — they make excellent guides for the lesser known grapes. Be sure to arrive with room for crisp bread served with grassy Arbequina olive oil.

The restaurant is open for indoor dining, but there’s plenty of space on the charming, rustic patio (both the food and the aesthetic transport diners abroad). Barcelona Wine Bar also recently launched a new retail market stocked with to-go items and everything you need to make dinner at home, including themed wine packs, glassware, pantry items (spices, olive oil, etc.), paella pans, cookbooks, charcuterie boards, and more. Or, if you tend to burn everything you touch like myself, just order in some of the delicious menu items to enjoy at home. Either way, both offer a charming little taste of Spain in Dallas.

