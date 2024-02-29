Taking a Closer Look at The Woodlands’ East Shore Neighborhood — See the Houses Available In the Community’s Garden District

At this property, you will have access to a gazebo and dock.

210 Breezy Way is an interesting prospect on the rental market just now.

Colonial Drive is situated within close walking distance of Lake Woodlands and all the town center attractions.

The light and airy living space at Colonial Row Drive is at tree level.

The master bedroom is home to pine floorings and interesting architectural details.

The open concept kitchen and living space at Southern Coast Drive is cozy and inviting.

Watch the world go by from your front porch.

East Shore is a distinct neighborhood in The Woodlands. 11 Southern Coast Drive has intriguing, coastal-inspired architecture.

The Woodlands offers lots of unique real estate possibilities for potential buyers. This pioneering master planned community brings hubs of its own, offering a unique blend of city life perks and a peaceful suburban vibe where parks and nature abound. One neighborhood in The Woodlands that shouldn’t be slept on is East Shore.

East Shore sits on the banks of Lake Woodlands, within close walking distance of main attractions, including Waterway Square, Market Street and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. A property in this part of The Woodlands will mean you can enjoy the community’s cultural opportunities as well as an impressive selection of restaurants and bars not far from your doorstep.

While exploring the East Shore, you’ll notice how the charming lakeside village has been designed with several architectural styles in mind. Sometimes referred to as the Garden District of The Woodlands, East Shore is a place where you can spend your weekends paddle boarding or kayaking on Lake Woodlands.

Let’s explore some of the Best Houses Available In East Shore:

Listing Price: $925,000

The Important Numbers: 2006 (year built), 3,154 square feet, three bedrooms, three full and one-half bathrooms

This property, a move-in ready townhome, is an East Shore gem. The generous living space is modern, with an open concept living room and a sleek modern kitchen. Tall ceilings and lots of windows throughout allow for excellent natural light, and there’s a balcony with water views.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her Swipe





Next

The fourth-floor space would make a great game room for entertaining. 39 Colonial Row Drive also comes with access to a community clubhouse with pool and fitness facilities.

This property is listed with Michael Seder from RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring.

Rental Price: $5,300 per month

The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 2,975 square feet, three bedrooms, three full and one-half bathrooms

Another glamorous townhome, this East Shore gem is available for rent. It could be the perfect choice if you’re interested in getting to know the area first before you make a big home purchase. You can enjoy views of the lake from three balconies. There is even an elevator in this home for easy access to all the floors.

The living space is expansive with a cast stone fireplace, and the kitchen has updated cabinetry with a timeless feel. There is exclusive access to Lake Overlook Park for community residents only, which features a gazebo and a dock.

This property is listed with Jason Rexwinkle from RE/MAX Universal.

Listing Price: $1,420,000

The Important Numbers: 2014 (year built), 3,200 square feet, four bedrooms, three full and one-half bathrooms

For a single-family home in the heart of The Woodlands, look no further than 11 Southern Coast Drive. This stunning two-story East Shore residence brings a unique coastal style and eye-catching architecture. It has high ceilings and stylish Chicago brick accents on the interior and reclaimed pine flooring throughout.

The master bedroom boasts two New York-style lofts and its own balcony, where you can enjoy peaceful views of Lake Woodlands. Warm and inviting, this home has a rustic feel with lots of natural light. There’s a spacious front porch, as well as a private backyard space, complete with a jacuzzi pool.

This property is listed with Mariela Campalans of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty – The Woodlands.