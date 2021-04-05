Must-See Dallas Property — A Sleek Retreat in the East Village

Like many during the pandemic, I’ve become intimately aware of the goings on in my neighborhood. And its development, which is something you see quite a bit of when you live off of Henderson Avenue. A riot of contemporary townhomes and gleaming modern builds practically pop up overnight. But anything that was cool and new five years ago will become repetitive eventually, which is why spotting a truly unique facade is a rare, welcome thrill.

Located in what’s called the East Village neighborhood, 2217 Annex Avenue evokes that thrilling effect. I wasn’t surprised to read the home was designed by Far + Dang, the architects behind some of my favorite, ultra sleek exteriors. Founded by Bang Dang and Rizi Faruqui in 2011, the firm has cosigned eye-catching works in the M Streets and joins a lineup of notable architects who have contributed to the Urban Reserve, Dallas’ modern, environmentally-friendly neighborhood.

But what was surprising to me was the price. When I whipped out my phone to do a Zillow check on my walk (a favorite pastime), I saw a slideshow of vaulted wood beam ceilings, sun soaked interiors, a courtyard deck constructed around a pretty tree, and a price tag that puts all of those things in much closer reach than I would have expected. ($535,000 certainly isn’t cheap, but your median gets a little thrown off after searching Dallas real estate long enough.)

Vaulted wood beam ceilings add a beautiful touch to the versatile living area in the East Village home.

It’s fun to clock the changes where you live, but it’s even more exciting to see thoughtful homes (builder Alan Kagan is also behind 2217 Annex) that could help define an area as a place for great modern (and attainable) architecture.

Visit briggsfreeman.com to learn more about 2217 Annex Avenue and other listings from Michael Wong and Ralph Randall.