Must-See Dallas Property — A Sleek Retreat in the East Village

annex avenue far dang east dallas real estate
05b370569873ba01497d5ba4a660ef6c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
66807eec064d86a8bb3b3b98dd4cc37d-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
3073562c4931574bf9f14b9870361d37-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
24f6003cdd534bf5bc8fe75a9036be50-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
6c09d10c0435930c0081d48ef57e42fa-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
f3d9a08490051d829cdd0c6387b5a94c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
c2fa0a84ce1de576476f20008e35defa-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
6489d2eafbcd36d13f0baed6d7994678-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
97fbe014dd5443906a55b52be0f3647c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
3d26ac6b42099e11921b6804489dc4fb-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
01
11

2217 Annex Avenue, a modern new build in Dallas' East Village neighborhood.

02
11

2217 Annex Avenue is a project by architects Far + Dang and builder Alan Kagan.

03
11

The unique exterior is a standout in the evolving neighborhood.

04
11

Vaulted wood beam ceilings add a beautiful touch to the versatile living area.

05
11

A clean-lined kitchen leads into the dining and leaving rooms.

06
11

A versatile dining area.

07
11

Glazed concrete floors, custom shades, and museum walls can be found throughout 2217 Annex Avenue.

08
11

A private seating area in 2217 Annex Avenue.

09
11

The master bedroom (one of two bedrooms in the home) leads to a courtyard deck.

10
11

The East Village home includes two full bathrooms and one half bath.

11
11

A courtyard deck found just off the master bedroom.

annex avenue far dang east dallas real estate
05b370569873ba01497d5ba4a660ef6c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
66807eec064d86a8bb3b3b98dd4cc37d-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
3073562c4931574bf9f14b9870361d37-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
24f6003cdd534bf5bc8fe75a9036be50-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
6c09d10c0435930c0081d48ef57e42fa-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
f3d9a08490051d829cdd0c6387b5a94c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
c2fa0a84ce1de576476f20008e35defa-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
6489d2eafbcd36d13f0baed6d7994678-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
97fbe014dd5443906a55b52be0f3647c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
3d26ac6b42099e11921b6804489dc4fb-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
Real Estate / Houses

Must-See Dallas Property — A Sleek Retreat in the East Village

Architects Far + Dang Add a Sophisticated Touch to This 1,700-Square-Foot Home

BY // 04.05.21
2217 Annex Avenue, a modern new build in Dallas' East Village neighborhood.
2217 Annex Avenue is a project by architects Far + Dang and builder Alan Kagan.
The unique exterior is a standout in the evolving neighborhood.
Vaulted wood beam ceilings add a beautiful touch to the versatile living area.
A clean-lined kitchen leads into the dining and leaving rooms.
A versatile dining area.
Glazed concrete floors, custom shades, and museum walls can be found throughout 2217 Annex Avenue.
A private seating area in 2217 Annex Avenue.
The master bedroom (one of two bedrooms in the home) leads to a courtyard deck.
The East Village home includes two full bathrooms and one half bath.
A courtyard deck found just off the master bedroom.
1
11

2217 Annex Avenue, a modern new build in Dallas' East Village neighborhood.

2
11

2217 Annex Avenue is a project by architects Far + Dang and builder Alan Kagan.

3
11

The unique exterior is a standout in the evolving neighborhood.

4
11

Vaulted wood beam ceilings add a beautiful touch to the versatile living area.

5
11

A clean-lined kitchen leads into the dining and leaving rooms.

6
11

A versatile dining area.

7
11

Glazed concrete floors, custom shades, and museum walls can be found throughout 2217 Annex Avenue.

8
11

A private seating area in 2217 Annex Avenue.

9
11

The master bedroom (one of two bedrooms in the home) leads to a courtyard deck.

10
11

The East Village home includes two full bathrooms and one half bath.

11
11

A courtyard deck found just off the master bedroom.

Like many during the pandemic, I’ve become intimately aware of the goings on in my neighborhood. And its development, which is something you see quite a bit of when you live off of Henderson Avenue. A riot of contemporary townhomes and gleaming modern builds practically pop up overnight. But anything that was cool and new five years ago will become repetitive eventually, which is why spotting a truly unique facade is a rare, welcome thrill.

Located in what’s called the East Village neighborhood, 2217 Annex Avenue evokes that thrilling effect. I wasn’t surprised to read the home was designed by Far + Dang, the architects behind some of my favorite, ultra sleek exteriors. Founded by Bang Dang and Rizi Faruqui in 2011, the firm has cosigned eye-catching works in the M Streets and joins a lineup of notable architects who have contributed to the Urban Reserve, Dallas’ modern, environmentally-friendly neighborhood.

But what was surprising to me was the price. When I whipped out my phone to do a Zillow check on my walk (a favorite pastime), I saw a slideshow of vaulted wood beam ceilings, sun soaked interiors, a courtyard deck constructed around a pretty tree, and a price tag that puts all of those things in much closer reach than I would have expected. ($535,000 certainly isn’t cheap, but your median gets a little thrown off after searching Dallas real estate long enough.)

Vaulted wood beam ceilings add a beautiful touch to the versatile living area in the East Village home.

It’s fun to clock the changes where you live, but it’s even more exciting to see thoughtful homes (builder Alan Kagan is also behind 2217 Annex) that could help define an area as a place for great modern (and attainable) architecture.

Visit briggsfreeman.com to learn more about 2217 Annex Avenue and other listings from Michael Wong and Ralph Randall. 

annex avenue far dang east dallas real estate
05b370569873ba01497d5ba4a660ef6c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
66807eec064d86a8bb3b3b98dd4cc37d-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
3073562c4931574bf9f14b9870361d37-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
24f6003cdd534bf5bc8fe75a9036be50-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
6c09d10c0435930c0081d48ef57e42fa-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
f3d9a08490051d829cdd0c6387b5a94c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
c2fa0a84ce1de576476f20008e35defa-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
6489d2eafbcd36d13f0baed6d7994678-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
97fbe014dd5443906a55b52be0f3647c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
3d26ac6b42099e11921b6804489dc4fb-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
PC Poll

Who Makes The Best Tacos in FTW?

Vote Now to Decide
Austin City Taco
Austin City Taco
Taco Heads
Taco Heads
Paco’s Mexican Cuisine
Paco’s Mexican Cuisine
Salsa Limon
Salsa Limon
Mariachi’s Dine In
Mariachi’s Dine In
Esperanza's Restaurant & Bakery
Esperanza's Restaurant & Bakery
Panther City Barbecue
Panther City Barbecue
Maestro Tacos
Maestro Tacos
See Winner

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X