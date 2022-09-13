Waterside Living In Fort Worth Is No Illusion — This $2.2 Million Dream Mansion Proves It’s Possible

Outdoors in an oasis, with a dramatic pool, fire urns and its own water feature.

The outdoor living space with full kitchen, and fireplace, afford a view of the the pool and lake.

Dramatic wrought iron lighting leads you up the spiral staircase to the exotic den.

The layout is ideal for cooks as well as for entertaining.

Spacious living and kitchen will a view to the water beyond.

Lakeside living can be had in Fort Worth. Really. It’s a rare opportunity, but one house that makes it possible just hit the market. 6025 Lakeside Drive opens onto Eagle Mountain Lake. Measuring in with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, this Mediterranean manse carries an asking price of $2.2 million.

Tucked into a secluded cove at the Resort on Eagle Mountain Lake — a 540-acre master-planned neighborhood with canals that connect to the coveted sporting lake — 6025 Lakeside Drive, which was custom built in 2019, is a worthy dream home. Amenities at the Eagle Mountain Lake community include a guarded entrance gate, a neighborhood clubhouse with a restaurant, an 18-hole golf course, a swimming pool and cabana, a playground and a private boat launch.

Sitting on just under half an acre, the modern home has three bedrooms and three and a half baths. Walls of windows open to the expansive lawn and canal, while tall ceilings and an impressive open floor plan make the main entertaining space flow seamlessly. The living room is topped by rustic wood beams and the neutral palette is warmed by medium-tone oak flooring.

Store your wine in the glass-fronted wine cave near the kitchen. Prepare meals in the cook’s kitchen, or in the fully equipped patio kitchen to enjoy the waterside firepit, pool and spa (which comes complete with fire bowls and water features). There is even a massive and completely covered outdoor living room with a travertine patio and pool surround boasting a fireplace and a TV.

Want more? 6025 Lakeside Drive’s kitchen has a huge pantry. The counters are clad in marble, including the massive central kitchen island, while herringbone design marble dresses the backsplash. The impressive vent is clad in black metal, and the kitchen comes with a JennAir appliance package. The adjoining dining room also overlooks the canal.

Up the grand spiral staircase, you’ll find a large den and a home office, along with a separate media room and game room.

The primary suite is almost a resort unto itself. The bath includes his and hers vanities, a luxe soaking tub, a two-person marble shower, a massive dressing room and a closet with its own central island and lighted vanity.

Smart home features enable you to control the pool, cameras, speakers, lighting, TVs and sound system right from your phone. Yes, waterside living in Fort Worth can be something else.

Contact David Coker of Westrom Group at (817) 445-1108 for more information or to book a tour of 6025 Lakeside Drive.