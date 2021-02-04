5100 Crestline Road – An entry hall like none-other greets you as you enter
1400 Alta Drive – Dramatic entry grounded by black terra cotta tile
1400 Alta Drive – Formal living with impeccable privacy and views
1400 Alta Drive – Spa-like master bath
1400 Alta Drive – Stunning view from multiple decks
5100 Crestline Road – Dentil moulding and chrystal chandelier in master suite
5100 Crestline Road – The billiards room with inlaid floors and dramatic ceiling design
5100 Crestline Road – The spacious wine cellar
01
08

An entry hall like none-other greets you as you enter 5100 Crestline Road.

02
08

Dramatic entry grounded by black terra cotta tile at 1400 Alta Drive.

03
08

1400 Alta Drive has a formal living with impeccable privacy and views.

04
08

The spa-like master bath at 1400 Alta Drive.

05
08

Stunning view from multiple decks at 1400 Alta Drive.

06
08

Dentil molding and crystal chandelier in master suite reflect your inner Cattle Baron.

07
08

The billiards room with inlaid floors and dramatic ceiling design at 5100 Crestline Road.

08
08

The spacious wine cellar at 5100 Crestline Road.

5100 Crestline Road – An entry hall like none-other greets you as you enter
1400 Alta Drive – Dramatic entry grounded by black terra cotta tile
1400 Alta Drive – Formal living with impeccable privacy and views
1400 Alta Drive – Spa-like master bath
1400 Alta Drive – Stunning view from multiple decks
5100 Crestline Road – Dentil moulding and chrystal chandelier in master suite
5100 Crestline Road – The billiards room with inlaid floors and dramatic ceiling design
5100 Crestline Road – The spacious wine cellar
Real Estate / Mansions

Fort Worth Dream Mansions Hit the Market — a $10 Million House and a Historic Stunner

Get a Rare Peek Inside the City's Highest Priced Homes

BY // 02.03.21
An entry hall like none-other greets you as you enter 5100 Crestline Road.
Dramatic entry grounded by black terra cotta tile at 1400 Alta Drive.
1400 Alta Drive has a formal living with impeccable privacy and views.
The spa-like master bath at 1400 Alta Drive.
Stunning view from multiple decks at 1400 Alta Drive.
Dentil molding and crystal chandelier in master suite reflect your inner Cattle Baron.
The billiards room with inlaid floors and dramatic ceiling design at 5100 Crestline Road.
The spacious wine cellar at 5100 Crestline Road.
1
8

An entry hall like none-other greets you as you enter 5100 Crestline Road.

2
8

Dramatic entry grounded by black terra cotta tile at 1400 Alta Drive.

3
8

1400 Alta Drive has a formal living with impeccable privacy and views.

4
8

The spa-like master bath at 1400 Alta Drive.

5
8

Stunning view from multiple decks at 1400 Alta Drive.

6
8

Dentil molding and crystal chandelier in master suite reflect your inner Cattle Baron.

7
8

The billiards room with inlaid floors and dramatic ceiling design at 5100 Crestline Road.

8
8

The spacious wine cellar at 5100 Crestline Road.

The Fort Worth real estate market is on fire. Two noteworthy mega money listings have hit the market this week alone. Both homes have instantly become the city’s highest priced homes.

Both stunning mansions are centrally located, and both come with very different historic appeal. One is a mid-century masterpiece with an incomparable view, the other is a true cattle baron’s sanctuary, complete with its own banker’s safe.

Ready for a peek inside?

1400 Alta Drive has a formal living with impeccable privacy and views.

1400 Alta Drive

Built in 1965, this mid-century masterpiece was designed by the well-known Houston architecture firm Wilson, Morris, Crain and Anderson ― the same firm that designed the world famous Astrodome.

The interior spaces of this four bedroom, four bath (two half bath) home were opened to the natural beauty of the surrounding wooded acreage of the Trinity River bluff and beyond when the house was resigned in 2008. Dallas architect Ralph Duesing worked with noted designer Joseph Minton and his associate Paula Lowes on the project, transforming the Fort Worth mansion into a real showplace.

1400 Alta Drive – Dramatic entry grounded by black terra cotta tile
Dramatic entry grounded by black terra cotta tile at 1400 Alta Drive.

The front door was replaced with tall double doors. Seeded glass panes come imported from Germany, and the entry hall has black terracotta tile floors, which are reflected by gleaming mirrors.

With floor to ceiling large windows, dark ebony hardwood floors and tall lacquered black double doors, the home brings a majestic feel, overflowing with space and sleek sophistication. Plus, the rear elevation area was completely redesigned, providing three separate entertaining spaces with a built to last a lifetime Ipe wood deck.

Stunning view from multiple decks at 1400 Alta Drive.

The 5,700 square foot home sits on nearly six peaceful acres, tucked near River Crest Country Club. The beautiful drive curves and leads to a large parking court and an attached three car garage.

Address: 1400 Alta Drive

List Price: $10,000,000

Listing Agent: Mary Perry – Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Dentil molding and crystal chandelier in master suite reflect your inner Cattle Baron.

5100 Crestline Road

Fort Worth’s famous Baldridge House is back on the market. The landmark was built between 1910 and 1913 for cattleman and rancher turned prominent banker Earl Baldridge and his wife Florence. Designed by noted Fort Worth firm Sanguinet & Staats, the stately mansion was designated as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1978.

The Baldridge House possesses an artful balance of historic elegance and modern amenities, including the home’s original banker’s safe. The nearly one-and-a-half-acre estate is protected by a privacy fence and hedge, sitting on coveted Crestline with a view of River Crest Golf Course. Its ornate fountain gives a proud and peaceful nod to the history of this magnificent home.

The billiards room with inlaid floors and dramatic ceiling design at 5100 Crestline Road.

This estate has three living spaces, perfect for formal and informal gatherings, a billiard room with oak paneling and highly detailed oak coffered ceilings. Along with unique period touches, you’ll find six bedrooms and six bathrooms, large storage spaces and room for 11 cars. Yes, this is a perfect home for the car fanatic.

The two-story entry veranda is adorned with massive limestone columns, cast-stone balustrades and intricate stone work. The stunning grand foyer is an architectural feat of excellence with marble floors, wainscoting, coffered ceilings, elliptical arches and a grand sweeping staircase.

The spacious wine cellar at 5100 Crestline Road.

The master suite boasts its own private balcony that offers panoramic views of Fort Worth. Other features of the house include an expansive wine cellar, a fully equipped gym, steam room, staff quarters and cabana-style guest house.

Address: 5100 Crestline Road

List Price: $7,500,000

Listing Agent: Eric Walsh – ULTERRE Christie’s International Real Estate

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
414 Wycliffe Drive
Memorial Trails
FOR SALE

414 Wycliffe Drive
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Annie Hewitt (713) 725-7875 Email Realtor
414 Wycliffe Drive
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
5330 Cherokee Street
Rice/ Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee Street
Houston , TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee Street
4538 Beech St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4538 Beech St.
Bellaire , TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4538 Beech St.
4115 Swarthmore Street
West University
FOR SALE

4115 Swarthmore Street
Houston, TX

$985,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4115 Swarthmore Street
5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
Houston, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
11230 Hermosa Ct
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

11230 Hermosa Ct
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
11230 Hermosa Ct
1201 Ben Hur Drive
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

1201 Ben Hur Drive
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Karen Harberg (281) 546-9444 Email Realtor
1201 Ben Hur Drive
5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
Galleria
FOR SALE

5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
Houston, TX

$1,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Karen Harberg (281) 546-9444 Email Realtor
5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X