Fort Worth Dream Mansions Hit the Market — a $10 Million House and a Historic Stunner

An entry hall like none-other greets you as you enter 5100 Crestline Road.

The Fort Worth real estate market is on fire. Two noteworthy mega money listings have hit the market this week alone. Both homes have instantly become the city’s highest priced homes.

Both stunning mansions are centrally located, and both come with very different historic appeal. One is a mid-century masterpiece with an incomparable view, the other is a true cattle baron’s sanctuary, complete with its own banker’s safe.

Ready for a peek inside?

1400 Alta Drive has a formal living with impeccable privacy and views.

1400 Alta Drive

Built in 1965, this mid-century masterpiece was designed by the well-known Houston architecture firm Wilson, Morris, Crain and Anderson ― the same firm that designed the world famous Astrodome.

The interior spaces of this four bedroom, four bath (two half bath) home were opened to the natural beauty of the surrounding wooded acreage of the Trinity River bluff and beyond when the house was resigned in 2008. Dallas architect Ralph Duesing worked with noted designer Joseph Minton and his associate Paula Lowes on the project, transforming the Fort Worth mansion into a real showplace.

Dramatic entry grounded by black terra cotta tile at 1400 Alta Drive.

The front door was replaced with tall double doors. Seeded glass panes come imported from Germany, and the entry hall has black terracotta tile floors, which are reflected by gleaming mirrors.

With floor to ceiling large windows, dark ebony hardwood floors and tall lacquered black double doors, the home brings a majestic feel, overflowing with space and sleek sophistication. Plus, the rear elevation area was completely redesigned, providing three separate entertaining spaces with a built to last a lifetime Ipe wood deck.

Stunning view from multiple decks at 1400 Alta Drive.

The 5,700 square foot home sits on nearly six peaceful acres, tucked near River Crest Country Club. The beautiful drive curves and leads to a large parking court and an attached three car garage.

Address: 1400 Alta Drive

List Price: $10,000,000

Listing Agent: Mary Perry – Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Dentil molding and crystal chandelier in master suite reflect your inner Cattle Baron.

5100 Crestline Road

Fort Worth’s famous Baldridge House is back on the market. The landmark was built between 1910 and 1913 for cattleman and rancher turned prominent banker Earl Baldridge and his wife Florence. Designed by noted Fort Worth firm Sanguinet & Staats, the stately mansion was designated as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1978.

The Baldridge House possesses an artful balance of historic elegance and modern amenities, including the home’s original banker’s safe. The nearly one-and-a-half-acre estate is protected by a privacy fence and hedge, sitting on coveted Crestline with a view of River Crest Golf Course. Its ornate fountain gives a proud and peaceful nod to the history of this magnificent home.

The billiards room with inlaid floors and dramatic ceiling design at 5100 Crestline Road.

This estate has three living spaces, perfect for formal and informal gatherings, a billiard room with oak paneling and highly detailed oak coffered ceilings. Along with unique period touches, you’ll find six bedrooms and six bathrooms, large storage spaces and room for 11 cars. Yes, this is a perfect home for the car fanatic.

The two-story entry veranda is adorned with massive limestone columns, cast-stone balustrades and intricate stone work. The stunning grand foyer is an architectural feat of excellence with marble floors, wainscoting, coffered ceilings, elliptical arches and a grand sweeping staircase.

The spacious wine cellar at 5100 Crestline Road.

The master suite boasts its own private balcony that offers panoramic views of Fort Worth. Other features of the house include an expansive wine cellar, a fully equipped gym, steam room, staff quarters and cabana-style guest house.

Address: 5100 Crestline Road

List Price: $7,500,000

Listing Agent: Eric Walsh – ULTERRE Christie’s International Real Estate