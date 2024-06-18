The Most Exciting Fort Worth Homes For Sale Now — Local Architect, Designer, and Art Philanthropist Retreats

3950 Sarita Park Court – living room
2365 Park Place – covered front porch
2365 Park Place – Midcentury detailing
2365 Park Place – the lush backyard
2365 Park Place – The mid-century open flow
2365 Park Place – The modern kitchen
3950 Sarita Park Court – mirrored front door
3950 Sarita Park Court – Blond woods and a view to the private pool
3950 Sarita Park Court – sitting room
3950 Sarita Park Court – Wooden built-ins home office
65 Westover Terrace – exterior façade
65 Westover Terrace – Joseph Minton’s former home
65 Westover Terrace – primary suite
65 Westover Terrace – herringbone wood floors
65 Westover Terrace – dining room flanked by book cases.
01
15

3950 Sarita Park Court's living room with massive windows and art walls is a stunner.

02
15

At 2365 Park Place, three symmetrical dormers rise above the covered front porch.

03
15

Midcentury detailing blends with modern additions like this lovely wet-bar at 2365 Park Place.

04
15

At 2365 Park Place, the lush backyard with mature trees offers a putting green and wood decks.

05
15

The mid-century open-flow concept at 2365 Park Place combines living, den, kitchen, and dining in on vast space.

06
15

At 2365 Park Place, the modern kitchen is outfitted for the way we live today.

07
15

At 3950 Sarita Park Court, the mirrored front door leads to walls of windows and flowing spaces.

08
15

Blond woods and a view to the private poolside oasis beyond at 3950 Sarita Park Court.

09
15

At 3950 Sarita Park Court, the sitting room just off the master is a retreat all its own.

10
15

Wooden built-ins inside 3950 Sarita Park Court's grand home office.

11
15

The exterior façade of 65 Westover Terrace with its classical detailing.

12
15

At 65 Westover Terrace, designer Joseph Minton took architecture out for a spin in every aspect of his design.

13
15

The gracious primary suite at 65 Westover Terrace with its seating room filled with lush draperies and wallcoverings.

14
15

Everything from Herringbone wood floors to fabulous fabrics is part of Joseph Minton's design aesthetic

15
15

At 65 Westover Terrace, the unexpected dining room is flanked by bookcases.

3950 Sarita Park Court – living room
2365 Park Place – covered front porch
2365 Park Place – Midcentury detailing
2365 Park Place – the lush backyard
2365 Park Place – The mid-century open flow
2365 Park Place – The modern kitchen
3950 Sarita Park Court – mirrored front door
3950 Sarita Park Court – Blond woods and a view to the private pool
3950 Sarita Park Court – sitting room
3950 Sarita Park Court – Wooden built-ins home office
65 Westover Terrace – exterior façade
65 Westover Terrace – Joseph Minton’s former home
65 Westover Terrace – primary suite
65 Westover Terrace – herringbone wood floors
65 Westover Terrace – dining room flanked by book cases.
Real Estate / Houses

The Most Exciting Fort Worth Homes For Sale Now — Local Architect, Designer, and Art Philanthropist Retreats

Get a Peek Inside the Multi-Million Dollar Worlds of Three Cowtown Icons

BY // 06.18.24
3950 Sarita Park Court's living room with massive windows and art walls is a stunner.
At 2365 Park Place, three symmetrical dormers rise above the covered front porch.
Midcentury detailing blends with modern additions like this lovely wet-bar at 2365 Park Place.
At 2365 Park Place, the lush backyard with mature trees offers a putting green and wood decks.
The mid-century open-flow concept at 2365 Park Place combines living, den, kitchen, and dining in on vast space.
At 2365 Park Place, the modern kitchen is outfitted for the way we live today.
At 3950 Sarita Park Court, the mirrored front door leads to walls of windows and flowing spaces.
Blond woods and a view to the private poolside oasis beyond at 3950 Sarita Park Court.
At 3950 Sarita Park Court, the sitting room just off the master is a retreat all its own.
Wooden built-ins inside 3950 Sarita Park Court's grand home office.
The exterior façade of 65 Westover Terrace with its classical detailing.
At 65 Westover Terrace, designer Joseph Minton took architecture out for a spin in every aspect of his design.
The gracious primary suite at 65 Westover Terrace with its seating room filled with lush draperies and wallcoverings.
Everything from Herringbone wood floors to fabulous fabrics is part of Joseph Minton's design aesthetic
At 65 Westover Terrace, the unexpected dining room is flanked by bookcases.
1
15

3950 Sarita Park Court's living room with massive windows and art walls is a stunner.

2
15

At 2365 Park Place, three symmetrical dormers rise above the covered front porch.

3
15

Midcentury detailing blends with modern additions like this lovely wet-bar at 2365 Park Place.

4
15

At 2365 Park Place, the lush backyard with mature trees offers a putting green and wood decks.

5
15

The mid-century open-flow concept at 2365 Park Place combines living, den, kitchen, and dining in on vast space.

6
15

At 2365 Park Place, the modern kitchen is outfitted for the way we live today.

7
15

At 3950 Sarita Park Court, the mirrored front door leads to walls of windows and flowing spaces.

8
15

Blond woods and a view to the private poolside oasis beyond at 3950 Sarita Park Court.

9
15

At 3950 Sarita Park Court, the sitting room just off the master is a retreat all its own.

10
15

Wooden built-ins inside 3950 Sarita Park Court's grand home office.

11
15

The exterior façade of 65 Westover Terrace with its classical detailing.

12
15

At 65 Westover Terrace, designer Joseph Minton took architecture out for a spin in every aspect of his design.

13
15

The gracious primary suite at 65 Westover Terrace with its seating room filled with lush draperies and wallcoverings.

14
15

Everything from Herringbone wood floors to fabulous fabrics is part of Joseph Minton's design aesthetic

15
15

At 65 Westover Terrace, the unexpected dining room is flanked by bookcases.

The Fort Worth real estate scene is red hot, with our population continuing to climb in the 12th largest city in the nation. Here’s a peek inside some stately homes with ties to some well-known local names. One is a Berkley showplace reimagined for modern living, another a designer dream in Westover, and finally, a modern art-lovers retreat in Overton Park. Here are the most exciting Fort Worth homes for sale now.

2365 Park Place New Fort Worth listings
The mid-century open flow at 2365 Park Place combines living, den, kitchen, and dining in on vast space.

2365 Park Place Avenue

Designed by famed architect John Wesley Jones

Listed for $1,750,000

Architect John Wesley Jones is most well-known for his residential commissions in Fort Worth, Dallas, and San Antonio. Built in 1950 this five-bedroom, five-bath home is over 4,000 square feet of pure magic ― a unique blend of Colonial and mid-century modern design, for which Jones was a champion.

Located at the intersection of Park Place and Colonial Parkway, the Fort Worth home’s exterior ― with its covered porch, topped by three symmetrical dormers ― fits well within the character of its traditional Berkley neighborhood. But, its insides reveal a modern, open floor plan with desirable mid-century craftsmanship. Period, thin-plank wood flooring leads down a corridor, with wood panel detailing painted white on one side and the addition of a teal-toned, modern wet bar fitted with a wine fridge on the other.

A brick wall with its gas fireplace serves as a separator in the “formal” living and the den ― while remaining open to the dining and kitchen spaces. The airy feeling is accentuated by crisp white walls and windows and ample greenery outdoors. The grounds are enhanced by “a natural spring, and a putting green perfect for golf enthusiasts.”

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024

The primary features an enticing wall of windows, while its thoroughly update bath features a pass-through shower with molded tilework behind the free-standing soaker tub, plus its linear double vanity.

Contact Joseph Romero with Briggs Freeman ― Sotheby’s for more information.

65 Westover Terrace – dining room flanked by book cases.
The unexpected dining room at 65 Westover Terrace is flanked by bookcases.

65 Westover

Once owned by renowned interior designer Joseph Minton.

Listed for $4,500,000

“Once owned by renowned interior designer Joseph Minton, the home features many of his exquisite details, such as a cupola, a lowered living room floor, beautiful scraped hardwoods, elaborate moldings, and the finest hardware,” the Fort Worth home listing unfolds.

The unexpected dining room is flanked by floor-to-ceiling bookshelves doubling as the library. The home has multiple primary suites to choose from ― one on the main level, the other upstairs ― fitted with a cozy sitting room with a fireplace. There are three bedrooms and three and a half baths in all.

The dramatic staircase leads your eye to the oculus, bathing the space in light. Many such architectural details are on full display, including Greek pillars, painted wood ceilings, and inlaid wood flooring. There are so many designer details, exquisite finishes, and wallpapers throughout. The coveted Westover Hills address is set on 1.7 acres and a beautiful private terrace overlooks the property.

Contact Martha Williams ― Williams Trew for more information.

3950 Sarita Park Court – mirrored front door
At 3950 Sarita Park Court, the mirrored front door leads to walls of windows and flowing spaces.

3950 Sarita Park

Home of philanthropist and art collector Rosalyn Gross Rosenthal

Listed for $3,950,000

The legacy of Rosalyn Gross Rosenthal is massive in Fort Worth. It includes the endowed clarinet chair at the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, the Rosenthal Dome at Bass Hall  ― its awe-inspiring central feature with wings painted by Stuart and Scott Gentling. She served on numerous boards, including the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, The Cliburn, and the Fort Worth Opera, as well as having underwritten the neonatal unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

And now, her contemporary estate within the exclusive gated community of Overton Park is one of the most exciting Fort Worth homes to hit the market. Designed by J.M. Cohen, it was built in 1987 ― a four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath estate spanning over 9,000 square feet. The home is ideal for art collectors like Rosenthal, with ample wall space and sunlight to showcase paintings and sculptures galore.

The gated, entry courtyard leads to a breathtaking reflective (“mirrored”) front double doors, flanked by walls of windows. Once inside guests are greeted by a partition and display wall with a peek of clerestory windows in the living room beyond. There are many such surprises in store ― a skylight in the dining room, a pair of hidden bars for entertaining, as well as a built-in seating banquette.

Blond hardwoods seem to stretch on endlessly, flowing down long corridors, and most rooms allow an unrestricted view of the beautifully manicured gardens and its poolside oasis ― including from the kitchen and the primary suite.

Contact Kendall Kostohyrz ― Joseph Berkes Group at Williams Trew for more information.

Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$315,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$419,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X