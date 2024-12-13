Galveston’s First New Condo Development In 15 Years Is a $100 Million Game Changer — Get Ready For Tiara on the Beach

Sayta Inc. is working with Place Designers Inc. for development of Tiara on the Beach. (Rendering courtesy of Bogza)

Developer Sunny Bathija’s dream of owning a luxe condo overlooking Galveston Bay edges toward reality as his Tiara on the Beach, located on Galveston’s West End, begins construction. That’s in the process following the recent groundbreaking. Joining the CEO of Satya Inc. with shovels and hard hats for the ceremonial dig was indefatigable realtor Nancy Almodovar, whose developer services branch of Nan & Company Properties, helped achieve the pivotal $36 million in pre-construction sales.

The 10-story, $100 million project, touted as the first new condo venture in Galveston in 15 years, is expected to surpass any other on the island and perhaps the Texas Gulf Coast. It will be “a transcendent living experience and amenity-rich lifestyle” according to Bathija, whose privately held commercial real estate consulting firm is developing the project.

“Tiara on the Beach stands out in bringing Miami-style living to Galveston,” Almodovar says, hardly taking a breath. “On top of panoramic ocean views and expansive terraces, Tiara will offer luxury amenities unlike any seen on the island, including a state of the art fitness center with yoga studio and running trail; a beachfront infinity pool; private wine storage with tasting room; a deluxe game room featuring foosball, pool and card tables and a golf simulator along with outdoor pickleball and basketball courts; golf-cart storage; and private walkways to the beach with a dedicated bathing area for dogs.”

When Bathija couldn’t find such a topnotch condo in Galveston some years ago, he bought one in Miami instead. The upscale condos in that city served as inspiration for Tiara on the Beach as well as for his St. Regis Residences in his home base of Houston.

A bonus for all 63 residences at the Tiara on the Beach is the contemporary curvilinear design of the glass-clad building which allows unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico. All residences are South facing with floor-to-ceiling glass windows providing views east to sunrise and west to sunset. Expansive private balconies enrich the beachfront experience.

The site is a 2.9-acre parcel at the end of Seawall Boulevard and boasts private residential access through controlled walkways to 300 linear feet of beachfront.

Of note in the design will be the iconic crown atop the condominium, thus the Tiara on the Beach name. “It also symbolizes the crowning achievement we are hopeful to deliver to a marketplace ready for a five-star luxury waterfront development,” says Steven Biegel, AIA, director of architecture for Place Designers Inc., which is designing the project.

One, two, and three bedroom residences have flexible floor plans that range from 1,661 square feet to 4,306 square feet. In addition, there are seven penthouses and two “penterras” (penthouse level homes on the first floor of dwellings). Prices begin at $1.2 million. It is expected to be complete in the summer of 2027.