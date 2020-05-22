Texas’ New $1.5 Billion Mega Development Slowly Opens its Wonder Stores, Restaurants and Playlands — Inside Grandscape’s Land of Wows

Twigs just opened this week at Grandscape.

Ettiene Market is one of the eclectic retailers in the development.

Overview of Grandscape at The Colony.

If you’ve ever ventured out to North Texas’ Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, you probably noticed that the mega-home furnishings store seemed overshadowed by its surroundings ― as if it was only the beginning of a much larger development. It was.

Located in The Colony, the $1.5 billion Grandscape will be one of the largest mixed-use real estate developments in the entire country upon completion ― chock full of unique stores, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as a residential component ― Live Grandscape.

It’s being developed by Nebraska Furniture Mart’s owner — Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s company. Grandscape will ultimately stretch across more than 400 acres, and encompass more than 3.9 million square feet.

The Nebraska Furniture Mart store alone is just under 1.9 million square feet alone. It is considered the largest store of any kind in all of Texas — and the largest furniture store in the entire world. It opened in The Colony in 2015, one of only four Nebraska Furniture Marts in the nation and the only one outside of the Midwest. The others include the mothership in Omaha, Nebraska, along with one in Kansas City and another in Des Moines, Iowa.

Grandscape is all about grandiose. Take for instance its most recent addition ― Scheel’s, which is touted as the world’s largest sporting goods store. It burst on the scene May 1, flaunting its cathedral ceilings, along with a 331,000 square feet of retail space. Scheel’s other attractions include a 65-foot tall, 16-car indoor Ferris Wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish on view, and a wildlife mountain. It brings a new definition to destination shopping.

Scheel’s sporting goods on steroids.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games by racing legend Mario Andretti, had only just opened in early March, before operations were quickly forced to take a prolonged pit stop. The entertainment mecca is reopening soon, featuring high-speed Biz Karts that reach speeds up to 35 mph on a three-level track. It is also home to more than 120 arcade games, an indoor ropes course, professional racing simulators with VR technology, a two-level laser tag arena and boutique bowling. It’s expected to be another massive draw.

Galaxy Theatres is still expected to open later this year. It will bring exceptional picture and sound of the region’s first Sony Digital Cinema along with luxury stadium seating and full power recliners.

The location of the massive Grandscape development has more than a mile of frontage on the Sam Rayburn Tollway (SH 121) with no less than three interchanges dedicated to it. Grandscape has pulled together an eclectic mix of store and restaurant tenants built around these major shopping and entertainment tentpoles.

Consider this your guide to what’s there, what’s coming soon and what’s on the horizon for Grandscape:

Grandscape Stores That Have Opened — Or Are About to Open

― Another Broken Egg Cafe will reopen soon bringing breakfast, brunch and lunch.

― Bread Zeppelin fills a fresh baked artisan baguettes with your choice of customized chopped salad ingredients.

― Bullzerk is a local clothier featuring T-shirts, outerwear, custom printing and more.

― Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, founded in Irving in 1979, is all about a casual atmosphere and food.

― Cigar’s International stocks premium handmade cigars, pipe tobaccos, luxury gifts and more.

― Ettiene Market, reopening soon, is a food-centric lifestyle market curated by Coryanne Ettiene featuring sustainable, heirloom and luxury goods.

― Hard Eight BBQ adds a little rustic ambience, live music and Texas barbecue.

― Heritage Pizza is a nostalgic, American pizza parlor that specializes in old-school thin crust pizza and craft beer.

― Kilwins, reopening soon, offers dozens of fine chocolates and truffles all made in their custom kitchen in Petoskey, Michigan.

― Lava Cantina is a rock ‘n’ roll themed Creole-Mexican fusion restaurant and concert venue.

― Liberation’s Coffee is all locally roasted, and its pastries are freshly prepared by local bakers.

― Magic Hour is filled with handmade goods for the home, featuring art, decor, jewelry, kitchen and bar, books and more.

― Mi Cocina is the popular, upscale Mexican restaurant offering handcrafted dishes and margaritas such as the Mambo Taxi.

― Odin Leather Goods are made by hand, right here in Texas.

― P. F. Chang’s is a new outlet of the popular chain.

― Parry’s Pizza offers award-winning New York-style pizza, authentic buffalo wings and craft beer.

― Scissors & Scotch is a men’s grooming mecca that aims to combine a traditional barbershop and a modern spa.

― The Great Greek features the original, classic flavors of the Mediterranean.

― The Truckyard will return soon with its beer garden and American grill format, joined by some of the best food trucks in Dallas.

― Twigs American Kitchen just opened this week, adding its chef-driven seasonal and local fare to Grandscape.

― Tyler Kingston Mercantile offers an ever-changing inventory of home goods, apparel, accessories, apothecary, gifts and lifestyle goods.

― White Rock Soap Gallery is a small batch handcrafted line of soy wax candles and vegan all-natural soaps and body care items.

What’s Coming to Grandscape Soon

All of these spots are scheduled to open by the end of 2020:

― Barley & Board, a seasonal gastropub with hand-crafted brews, is coming.

― Creteation is a showcase of concrete designs, whether it’s cement jewelry or concrete home goods.

― Davio’s, the critically acclaimed Northern Italian Steakhouse is coming to Texas.

― Frenchies will be a modern nail care studio.

― Julie’s Sweets is a destination for scratch-made cakes, cookies, cupcakes and pies, opening soon.

― Rock & Brews will be an energized rock and roll restaurant offering affordable American comfort food.

― Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails is named for the collection of antique 19th century doors that appear throughout the restaurant.

― Sweet Peaks Ice Cream provides carefully crafted ice cream and sorbet.

― The Baked Bear specializes in custom ice cream sandwiches made with scratch-baked cookies or brownies.

― The Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill will have a relaxed atmosphere and from-scratch cooking.

― Triple T’s Popcorn will serve popcorn flavors in sweet, savory and everything in between.

― Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will be a sports gameday destination with a taste of Louisiana.

― Windmills will bring and intellectual vibe, combining music, books, food and beer.

The luxe outdoor space.

Coming to Grandscape in 2021

― Akira Back restaurant will mix the flavors of Korean and Japanese cuisine.

― LRA Burger, short for “Lone Star Attitude,” will bring killer burgers, cold beers and live music.

― Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar will be a lively, authentic Italian restaurant and wine bar.

The center’s Hampton Inn and Suites has already opened, and Live Grandscape will be the residential component of the development, including 345 units in its first phase. Construction is underway on the 419,000 square-foot tower, bringing studios, one and two-bedroom apartments and two penthouse suites. Leasing and move-in dates are slated for 2021. Check out a bird’s eye view of Live Grandscape here.

Grandscape expects to draw millions of visitors each year, from near and far. One thing is clear already. It’s definitely a Texas-sized destination. And then some.