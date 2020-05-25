View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Loch BurgerbyKirstenGilliam
02_Relish Restaurant & Bar_Classic Burger
02_Lone Star Burger
Greek Lamb Burger_02
Eugene’s_Burger_Photo Credit – Bill Maxy
image0
abouzy
Chama Gaucha Burger
Lamb BurgerbyMichaelAnthony
01
09

Loch Bar's Loch Burger with white cheddar and Churchill sauce. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

02
09

Reslish Restaurant & Bar Classic Burger (Photo by Julie Soefer)

03
09

Frank's American Revival Lone Star Burger (Photo by Erika Rubalcava)

04
09

Cleburne Cafteria Greek Lamb Burger (Photo by Ramon Cordova)

05
09

Eugene's Classic Burger (Photo by Bill Maxy)

06
09

State Fair Kitchen & Bar's Hicksburger (Courtesy photo)

07
09

Even with hamburgers, it's all about the bubbles at a'Bouzy.

08
09

Chama House Signature Burger (Courtesy photo)

09
09

Ouzo Bay's Lamb Kafta Burger (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Loch BurgerbyKirstenGilliam
02_Relish Restaurant & Bar_Classic Burger
02_Lone Star Burger
Greek Lamb Burger_02
Eugene’s_Burger_Photo Credit – Bill Maxy
image0
abouzy
Chama Gaucha Burger
Lamb BurgerbyMichaelAnthony
Restaurants / Lists

Houston’s Top Burgers For National Hamburger Day – Or Any Day

Tasty Deals Abound

BY // 05.25.20
Loch Bar's Loch Burger with white cheddar and Churchill sauce. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Reslish Restaurant & Bar Classic Burger (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Frank's American Revival Lone Star Burger (Photo by Erika Rubalcava)
Cleburne Cafteria Greek Lamb Burger (Photo by Ramon Cordova)
Eugene's Classic Burger (Photo by Bill Maxy)
State Fair Kitchen & Bar's Hicksburger (Courtesy photo)
Even with hamburgers, it's all about the bubbles at a'Bouzy.
Chama House Signature Burger (Courtesy photo)
Ouzo Bay's Lamb Kafta Burger (Photo by Michael Anthony)
1
9

Loch Bar's Loch Burger with white cheddar and Churchill sauce. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

2
9

Reslish Restaurant & Bar Classic Burger (Photo by Julie Soefer)

3
9

Frank's American Revival Lone Star Burger (Photo by Erika Rubalcava)

4
9

Cleburne Cafteria Greek Lamb Burger (Photo by Ramon Cordova)

5
9

Eugene's Classic Burger (Photo by Bill Maxy)

6
9

State Fair Kitchen & Bar's Hicksburger (Courtesy photo)

7
9

Even with hamburgers, it's all about the bubbles at a'Bouzy.

8
9

Chama House Signature Burger (Courtesy photo)

9
9

Ouzo Bay's Lamb Kafta Burger (Photo by Michael Anthony)

If you aren’t hungry at this moment, you surely will be after reading this article. For who, other than vegans, can resist the tasty lure of a juicy hamburger? Particularly when it’s in celebration of National Hamburger Day, which is this Thursday, May 28.

Whether you enjoy your burgers from a neighborhood hole in the wall or from a restaurant as fancy as The Annie Café, burgers abound on menus across Houston. In celebration of the national day in honor of America’s No. 1 fast food, Houston restaurants are embracing the concept and offering all manner of incarnations of the hamburger.

Relish Restaurant & Bar

02_Relish Restaurant & Bar_Classic Burger
Reslish Restaurant & Bar Classic Burger (Photo by Julie Soefer)

This River Oaks casual eatery will be flipping its Classic Burger from 11am to 9pm. Ingredients:  in house-ground beef, cheddar, coriander onions, aioli, RELISH pickles, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with fries for $10 ($15 value). Wash it down with a cold beer. Relish offers happy hour pricing on beer and wine all day from 11am to 5:30pm.

Frank’s American Revival

02_Lone Star Burger
Frank’s American Revival Lone Star Burger

Prepare for a mouth-watering package deal from 11am to 9pm Order the Lone Star Burger, made with 1/2 lb. Texas Akaushi beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brioche bun, hand cut fries (additions include: American, cheddar, blue, gruyère, smoked gouda, avocado, bacon, sauteed mushrooms) and receive a draft beer for $20($24 value) at this popular near-River Oaks eatery.

Loch Bar

Loch BurgerbyKirstenGilliam
Loch Bar’s Loch Burger with white cheddar and Churchill sauce. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
The signature Loch Burger, priced at $17, is made with prime dry aged angus, white cheddar, bread & butter pickles, red onion, Churchill sauce, served with a choice of spring salad or hand-cut French fries.

Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine

Eugene’s_Burger_Photo Credit – Bill Maxy

Newly located in the heart of Montrose, this seafood mainstay is offering its famous burger on National Hamburger Day with a choice of sides at a delicious price of $11.95 (+$1 cheese), a value of $15.95. Sides include onion rings, french fries, okra & tomatoes, spinach, twice-baked potato and more (some sides subject to additional costs). This deal is available Thursday through Sunday whether dining in or taking it home.

a’Bouzy

abouzy
Even with hamburgers, it’s all about the bubbles at a’Bouzy.

For National Hamburger Day, a’Bouzy is doing Craft Beers N Burgers for $12.99, including a Prime Rib & Ribeye Trimmings Burger topped with Jack Cheese, Indian Creek mushrooms, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, a side of pommes frites and a 12-ounce can of Karbach Crawford Bock Craft Beer. The special will be available for both dine-in and takeout.

Ouzo Bay

Lamb BurgerbyMichaelAnthony
Ouzo Bay’s Lamb Kofta Burger (Photo by Michael Anthony)

The River Oaks District restaurant is offering a Lamb Kofta Burger with beefsteak tomato, baby gem lettuce, cucumber, scallions, pickled red onion, crumbled feta and topped with tzatziki sauce, served with choice of mixed greens or Greek fries is $17.

Cleburne Cafeteria

Cleburne Cafteria Greek Lamb Burger
Cleburne Cafteria Greek Lamb Burger (Photo by Ramon Cordova)

The beloved cafeteria  is offering something different — a Greek Lamb Burger for $10.95 . The burger with a tasty twist includes organic, free-range lamb served on a warm pita as the “bun” and is topped with tzatziki sauce, butter lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta and a drizzle of olive oil. For an additional $2, guests can add an ice-cold bottle of Mythos Greek beer.

Chama Gaúcha

Chama Gaucha Burger

The beloved Brazilian steakhouse is offering its Chama House Signature Burger, along with a side of fries and the choice of any beer or a select glass of wine all for $15.

The PaperCity Magazine

May Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Socializing in Place

What Texas' Social Set is Doing in Isolation
Dynamic Houston Entrepreneur Tackles the At-Home Work Juggle — How Allie Danziger Stays Creative and Grounded
Dynamic Houston Entrepreneur Tackles the At-Home Work Juggle — How Allie Danziger Stays Creative and Grounded
Exquisite Asian Cooking and Drive-By Graduation Parades — How Natalie Chu Does Shelter at Home
Exquisite Asian Cooking and Drive-By Graduation Parades — How Natalie Chu Does Shelter at Home
Houston’s Wedding Queen Tackles Coronavirus Concerns by Making Bridal Even More Personal
Houston’s Wedding Queen Tackles Coronavirus Concerns by Making Bridal Even More Personal
How Kristen Cole, Queen of Effortless Cool, Shelters at Home in Dallas
How Kristen Cole, Queen of Effortless Cool, Shelters at Home in Dallas
How Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Does Shelter at Home in Dallas
How Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Does Shelter at Home in Dallas
Grand Dwelling Turned At-Home Gallery Serves as the Perfect Cocooning Spot For This Houston Arts Force
Grand Dwelling Turned At-Home Gallery Serves as the Perfect Cocooning Spot For This Houston Arts Force
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X