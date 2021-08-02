Legendary Houston Real Estate Firm Celebrates a Major Anniversary and Billions in Sales — Greenwood King Shows Its Independent Power

When Julie Greenwood and Linda King launched their eponymous real estate firm 38 years ago, they could not have imagined the successes, the technological advances and the occasional trial (think COVID) that would rock residential real estate in the nearly four decades that they have been serving the Houston consumer at Greenwood King. And could they have imagined their firm’s growth?

The duo led the Greenwood King 38th anniversary celebration at Tiny Boxwoods with 150 of the firms 250 agents and staff attending. There was more to it than an anniversary fête.

“So nice to be together after almost 18 months,” King said. “Also in celebration of our 38th anniversary, we are so honored to have the best agents and staff.”

There was plenty to celebrate for Greenwood King. With three Houston offices, it continues to be a leader in the high-end market with yearly sales of more than $1.5 billion. It is also one of only a handful of privately-owned firms in the city. And, yes, the ladies remain active at the helm of the boutique agency.

For the celebration, Tiny Boxwoods filled the serving platters with local cheeses and cured meats, smoked salmon on baguettes, mini ham and cheese sandwiches, goat cheese bites and prosciutto wrapped in figs. For the piece de resistance, Tiny Boxwoods’ practically world famous chocolate chip cookies had all throwing calorie concerns to the wind.

PC Seen: Mary Hall McLean, Cathy Blum, Meg Greenwood, Sharon Ballas, Buck Ballas, Elaine Ellender, Menlinda Noel, Roland Bodden, Nancy Younger Kruka, Kenneth Simons, Cathy Cagle, Renee Eads, Alex Ramos, Suzanne Wheat and Colleen Sherlock.