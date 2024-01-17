Hacienda Grove Is The Design-Forward Texas Community of The Future

From the materials and finishes to the amenities and landscaping, Hacienda Grove is a vision of modern design, offering the latest in style and the best in technology.

If escaping the big city and finding a new home under the star-studded Texas sky was on your list of New Year’s resolutions for 2024, then look no further than Hacienda Grove.

These design-forward communities are curated by Starred Sky Development Co., designed by the famed Lake|Flato Architects and built by HiFAB. The mindfully modern, modular, and affordable homes in each Hacienda Grove community are redefining modern living throughout Texas. And, with a fresh year, there’s never been a better time to make a move and jump two cowboy boots in on a new way of living.

From the materials and finishes to the amenities and landscaping, Hacienda Grove is a vision of modern design, offering the latest in style and the best in technology. Each Hacienda Grove community is carefully mapped out to provide residents with a desirable sense of community and often includes common spaces and amenities built utilizing repurposed materials from existing structures to honor the history of the land.

Each unique hacienda is crafted with state-of-the-art insulation efficiencies, low-flow water systems, high-end finishes, eco-friendly materials, and highly controlled modular build standards. HiFAB’s standardized process reduces material overage, and eliminates weather-related delays and construction defects, allowing for a move-in ready home much quicker than traditional builds.

While building your own home can sound intimidating, Hacienda Grove makes it easy. Residents simply select their lot and floor plan, customize finishes and colors, and then sit back and watch their home’s foundation start installation within only a matter of a few weeks. Once delivery is scheduled a few weeks thereafter, there’s only one thing to do — pack your bags!

And this weekend (January 19 through 21), the newest Hacienda Grove community — the Tree Tops subdivision (five minutes from Round Top) — is hosting a home tour featuring four, one-of-a-kind homes, including two newly-placed haciendas. Guests are invited to explore these modern, modular homes from 1 pm to 6 pm on Friday through Sunday and enjoy complimentary wine, beer, and light bites.

The Home Tour aligns with Round Top’s famous Winter Antiques and Design Show making it easy to shop for your new hacienda, plus fashion, art, antiques, and so much more.

If you’re looking for something a bit closer to the city, Hacienda Grove is excited to announce two additional communities coming in February to Wimberly (and soon to Dripping Springs). Stay tuned for more on these new locations.

Insider Tip – Looking to have your own HiFab home on your land? Starred Sky exclusively represents HiFAB in Central Texas and the Hill Country and can assist with the purchase and site preparation of a hacienda on your own land. HiFAB homes are available in studio and two or three-bedroom sizes, three uniquely shaped configurations, and allow for customizable finishes.

Click here for digital brochure.