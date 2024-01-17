Storied Beauty founder Lindsay Freedman
LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream 
Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser
Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil
01
04

Storied Beauty founder Lindsay Freedman

02
04

LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream, $212

03
04

Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser, $48

04
04

Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil, $72

Storied Beauty founder Lindsay Freedman
LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream 
Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser
Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil
Beauty / Shopping

Lindsay Freedman is Quietly Tailoring the Most Thoughtful Skincare Routines in Dallas

With a New Showroom in Preston Hollow, Her Knack for Curating Under-the-Radar, Efficacious Brands is on Full Display

BY // 01.17.24
Storied Beauty founder Lindsay Freedman
LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream, $212
Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser, $48
Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil, $72
1
4

Storied Beauty founder Lindsay Freedman

2
4

LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream, $212

3
4

Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser, $48

4
4

Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil, $72

After gaining a cult Instagram audience under the Storied Beauty handle for her transparent (and often less-is-more) approach to the saturated skincare market, former Estee Lauder educator Lindsay Freedman began hosting virtual one-on-one sessions crafting bespoke routines with vetted beauty products you won’t find at big box stores. Now, Freedman is available IRL in Dallas, operating out of a newly opened Preston Hollow showroom at 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 219-9.

But rest assured, she’s still on hand to answer DMs at @storiedbeauty.

“I give out my cell phone, which is probably a little crazy, but I love to respond — I don’t miss a message,” Freedman shared with us earlier this fall. “Even when we grow, I still want to maintain that sense of smallness and intimacy. Otherwise, you lose who you are. You lose your cult following.”

Freedman’s tailored recommendations are always changing, but PaperCity recently caught up with the skincare educator for the top three products everyone should know. To keep up with upcoming Storied Beauty events, visit storied-beauty.com.

Lindsay Freedman’s Favorite Under-the-Radar Luxury Beauty Products Right Now

LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream 
LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream

1. LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream  ($212)

“This balm is always our number one product. LaCrème Beauté is a small company out of London that is only carried at a couple of retailers in the U.S. We call this “nature’s Botox.” The bee venom is ethically harvested in Africa and basically tricks your skin into thinking it’s been lightly stung so it works a bit like a topical neurotoxin. Honestly, it’s stood at number one this entire time because it’s such a magical anti-aging product — although I hate using the term “anti-aging.” It’s a rich, rich cream.” — Lindsay Freedman

Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser
Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser

2. Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser ($48)

“I am so in love with this soothing, nurturing line. The cleanser is made with geothermal arctic clay and smells like spearmint. Most of the products we pick are an experience for the senses.” — Lindsay Freedman

Say I Love You with Valobra

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil
Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil

3. Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil ($72)

“I think people have been drinking this oil — they’re going through it way too quickly. Every company has a story but this brand is really cool. It’s founded by three chic sisters from northern California who created this antioxidant-packed line out of one ingredient: the plum. They blew up when Chrissy Teigen posted about a sample. They also created PlumScreen, a mineral SPF I use religiously. It’s very sheer and lightweight.” — Lindsay Freedman

Featured Events
Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
512 W. Drew
Montrose
FOR SALE

512 W. Drew
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
512 W. Drew
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$648,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point, TX

$2,860,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
720 Marchmont Drive
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X