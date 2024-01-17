Lindsay Freedman is Quietly Tailoring the Most Thoughtful Skincare Routines in Dallas

After gaining a cult Instagram audience under the Storied Beauty handle for her transparent (and often less-is-more) approach to the saturated skincare market, former Estee Lauder educator Lindsay Freedman began hosting virtual one-on-one sessions crafting bespoke routines with vetted beauty products you won’t find at big box stores. Now, Freedman is available IRL in Dallas, operating out of a newly opened Preston Hollow showroom at 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 219-9.

But rest assured, she’s still on hand to answer DMs at @storiedbeauty.

“I give out my cell phone, which is probably a little crazy, but I love to respond — I don’t miss a message,” Freedman shared with us earlier this fall. “Even when we grow, I still want to maintain that sense of smallness and intimacy. Otherwise, you lose who you are. You lose your cult following.”

Freedman’s tailored recommendations are always changing, but PaperCity recently caught up with the skincare educator for the top three products everyone should know. To keep up with upcoming Storied Beauty events, visit storied-beauty.com.

Lindsay Freedman’s Favorite Under-the-Radar Luxury Beauty Products Right Now

1. LaCrème Beauté Bee Venom Cream ($212)

“This balm is always our number one product. LaCrème Beauté is a small company out of London that is only carried at a couple of retailers in the U.S. We call this “nature’s Botox.” The bee venom is ethically harvested in Africa and basically tricks your skin into thinking it’s been lightly stung so it works a bit like a topical neurotoxin. Honestly, it’s stood at number one this entire time because it’s such a magical anti-aging product — although I hate using the term “anti-aging.” It’s a rich, rich cream.” — Lindsay Freedman

2. Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser ($48)

“I am so in love with this soothing, nurturing line. The cleanser is made with geothermal arctic clay and smells like spearmint. Most of the products we pick are an experience for the senses.” — Lindsay Freedman

3. Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil ($72)

“I think people have been drinking this oil — they’re going through it way too quickly. Every company has a story but this brand is really cool. It’s founded by three chic sisters from northern California who created this antioxidant-packed line out of one ingredient: the plum. They blew up when Chrissy Teigen posted about a sample. They also created PlumScreen, a mineral SPF I use religiously. It’s very sheer and lightweight.” — Lindsay Freedman