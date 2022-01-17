This Reimagined Mid-Century Modern in Coveted Hedwig Village is Full of Special Perks — Inside and Out

A primary suite complete with a spacious spa-like bath and dual dressing rooms is located downstairs in one wing of the home

Four additional bedrooms, private study, a guest suite, and game room/media space to be used as desired complete the home.

30 Hedwig Circle already has been reimagined to fit a modern lifestyle. Along with renovation to the studs, brand-new construction expanded this home to the spacious 5,728-square-foot you'll find now

When you’re ready to come home to both luxury and tranquility, few Houston locations compare to Hedwig Village in west Houston. Located in one of the city’s most desirable areas (part of the Memorial Villages communities), this neighborhood offers wide, shaded streets lined with expansive oak trees, views that include stately homes in a variety of notable architectural styles and an atmosphere ideal for recharging and relaxing.

Now, a mid-century classic-style estate in the coveted neighborhood has hit the market. An added bonus? 30 Hedwig Circle already has been reimagined to fit a modern lifestyle. Along with renovation to the studs, brand-new construction expanded this home to the spacious 5,760 square foot space you’ll find now. Another perk? It is situated on a very peaceful cul-de-sac.

From a spacious lot to an expertly designed exterior and interior, 30 Hedwig Circle is made for entertaining and connecting with nature. The result is the perfect escape from the ordinary in the neighborhood you want to be in.

Once inside, you’re greeted by a large, comfortable living area that overlooks a newly-constructed pool surrounded by an enclave of mature trees designed to provide privacy within the outdoor oasis. The formal dining room is the perfect setup for intimate dinners, celebrations and memorable occasions. The space is adjacent to the home’s chef’s kitchen, separate scullery kitchen, breakfast area and spacious family room.

A state-of-the-art kitchen.

A primary suite complete with a spacious spa-like bath and dual dressing rooms is located downstairs in one wing of the home, providing plenty of luxe privacy. Four additional bedrooms, private study, a guest suite, and game room/media space to be used as desired complete the home. No detail has been overlooked so you can feel right at home.

Finishes throughout the home are equally impressing. We’re talking about Subzero and Wolf appliances, Carrera marble, Italian porcelain tiles, a home generator, brass fixtures, wide oak plank flooring and custom cabinetry from Benedettini. Soothing paint colors in a calming palette of neutrals and greys bring a calming, sophisticated atmosphere to the residence.

The home at 30 Hedwig Circle checks all the boxes. It’s easy to imagine yourself relaxing by the spa-like pool, sipping a cocktail while cooking in the gourmet kitchen and entertaining friends and family while surrounded by an oasis of calm, serenity and architectural significance.

This is a true modern dream where nothing was overlooked. Finding all that in Hedwig Village just makes it even more dreamy.

