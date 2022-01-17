Fashion / Style

PaperCity Dallas Presents Our Annual Best Dressed List, 2021 Edition

Cheers to the Ones Who Never Leave Us Bored

BY // 01.17.22
best dressed dallas 2021

As many emerged from COVID hibernation, the 2021 Best Dressed in Dallas seem to have gotten the same memo: Dress up!

A few people have whispered in my ear the past few months: “Are you compiling the PaperCity Best Dressed List for 2021?” The answer: a definitive yes! As many emerged from the COVID-19  mandated hibernation, Dallas seems to have gotten the same memo: Dress up! Sky-high Aquazzura heels have replaced sneakers, and the boys have dusted off their Tom Ford dinner jackets.

Even though many caught our eye this year, we’re sticking with our formula of only awarding three winners in each category. Cheers to each and every one of you for never leaving us bored.

 

Without further ado, we present the PaperCity Dallas Best Dressed of 2021. 

From left to right: Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Keenan Walker, and Talley Hodges

The Freshman

They may seem just slightly removed from their college years, but they have a style that takes decades to perfect.
Talley Hodges
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson
Keenan Walker

 

From left to right: Annika Cail, Meredith Land (with the always-fabulous Tina Craig), and Meghan Looney

Perennially Pretty

They glide elegantly through life with never a hair out of place. Their charming personalities and dazzling smiles are their greatest accessories, accompanying glorious Herrera and Kors frocks.
Annika Cail
Meghan Looney
Meredith Land

Shop Valentine's Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022

 

2021 dallas best dressed list
From left to right: Matrice Ellis-Kirk, Gregg Asher and David Martin, and Missy Peck

Chic à Deux

These couples — complementary bookends, if you will — feel no need to steal the spotlight from one another. Instead, they shine bright, walking arm in arm, as we bask in their love.
Matrice Ellis-Kirk and Ron Kirk
Gregg Asher and David Martin
Missy and Tim Peck

 

2021 dallas best dressed list
From left to right: Tanner Ewing, Tanner Moussa, and Greg Fraary

The Boys

These gentlemen turn up the volume day and night. Either donning black tie (and that doesn’t always mean a staid tuxedo) or simply grabbing brunch at Bilboquet, they’re always impeccably attired.
Tanner Moussa
Tanner Ewing
Greg Frary

 

dallas best dressed 2021
From left to right: Lisa Cooley (pictured with Siera Cooley), Robin Wilkes (pictured with Jordan Jones Munoz, Sydney Watters Dunbar, and Vatana Watters), and Erin Matthews

Lifetime Achievement

They have been dazzling us for years. Each has an innate style that is legendary. Cheers to their showing up whenever they’re invited.
Erin Mathews
Robin Wilkes
Lisa Cooley

 

dallas best dressed 2021
From left to right: Selwyn Rayzor (pictured with Lisa Kraus), Davina Goodman, and Kyle Branch (pictured with Kristin Cole) 

The Magnificents

Never worry about seeing the expected with this crew. They live to turn heads and always gravitate towards the avant-garde and eyecatching — all the while, leaving us endlessly enchanted.
Davina Goodman
Kyle Branch
Selwyn Rayzor

Lynn Zarr, JR - Martha Turner Sotheby's

Featured Properties

Swipe
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
7 Wexford Ct
Piney Point
FOR SALE

7 Wexford Ct
Piney Point, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
7 Wexford Ct
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X