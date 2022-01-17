PaperCity Dallas Presents Our Annual Best Dressed List, 2021 Edition

As many emerged from COVID hibernation, the 2021 Best Dressed in Dallas seem to have gotten the same memo: Dress up!

A few people have whispered in my ear the past few months: “Are you compiling the PaperCity Best Dressed List for 2021?” The answer: a definitive yes! As many emerged from the COVID-19 mandated hibernation, Dallas seems to have gotten the same memo: Dress up! Sky-high Aquazzura heels have replaced sneakers, and the boys have dusted off their Tom Ford dinner jackets.

Even though many caught our eye this year, we’re sticking with our formula of only awarding three winners in each category. Cheers to each and every one of you for never leaving us bored.

Without further ado, we present the PaperCity Dallas Best Dressed of 2021.

The Freshman

They may seem just slightly removed from their college years, but they have a style that takes decades to perfect.

Talley Hodges

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson

Keenan Walker

Perennially Pretty

They glide elegantly through life with never a hair out of place. Their charming personalities and dazzling smiles are their greatest accessories, accompanying glorious Herrera and Kors frocks.

Annika Cail

Meghan Looney

Meredith Land

Chic à Deux

These couples — complementary bookends, if you will — feel no need to steal the spotlight from one another. Instead, they shine bright, walking arm in arm, as we bask in their love.

Matrice Ellis-Kirk and Ron Kirk

Gregg Asher and David Martin

Missy and Tim Peck

The Boys

These gentlemen turn up the volume day and night. Either donning black tie (and that doesn’t always mean a staid tuxedo) or simply grabbing brunch at Bilboquet, they’re always impeccably attired.

Tanner Moussa

Tanner Ewing

Greg Frary

Lifetime Achievement

They have been dazzling us for years. Each has an innate style that is legendary. Cheers to their showing up whenever they’re invited.

Erin Mathews

Robin Wilkes

Lisa Cooley

The Magnificents

Never worry about seeing the expected with this crew. They live to turn heads and always gravitate towards the avant-garde and eyecatching — all the while, leaving us endlessly enchanted.

Davina Goodman

Kyle Branch

Selwyn Rayzor