PaperCity Dallas Presents Our Annual Best Dressed List, 2021 Edition
Cheers to the Ones Who Never Leave Us BoredBY Billy Fong // 01.17.22
A few people have whispered in my ear the past few months: “Are you compiling the PaperCity Best Dressed List for 2021?” The answer: a definitive yes! As many emerged from the COVID-19 mandated hibernation, Dallas seems to have gotten the same memo: Dress up! Sky-high Aquazzura heels have replaced sneakers, and the boys have dusted off their Tom Ford dinner jackets.
Even though many caught our eye this year, we’re sticking with our formula of only awarding three winners in each category. Cheers to each and every one of you for never leaving us bored.
Without further ado, we present the PaperCity Dallas Best Dressed of 2021.
The Freshman
They may seem just slightly removed from their college years, but they have a style that takes decades to perfect.
Talley Hodges
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson
Keenan Walker
Perennially Pretty
They glide elegantly through life with never a hair out of place. Their charming personalities and dazzling smiles are their greatest accessories, accompanying glorious Herrera and Kors frocks.
Annika Cail
Meghan Looney
Meredith Land
Chic à Deux
These couples — complementary bookends, if you will — feel no need to steal the spotlight from one another. Instead, they shine bright, walking arm in arm, as we bask in their love.
Matrice Ellis-Kirk and Ron Kirk
Gregg Asher and David Martin
Missy and Tim Peck
The Boys
These gentlemen turn up the volume day and night. Either donning black tie (and that doesn’t always mean a staid tuxedo) or simply grabbing brunch at Bilboquet, they’re always impeccably attired.
Tanner Moussa
Tanner Ewing
Greg Frary
Lifetime Achievement
They have been dazzling us for years. Each has an innate style that is legendary. Cheers to their showing up whenever they’re invited.
Erin Mathews
Robin Wilkes
Lisa Cooley
The Magnificents
Never worry about seeing the expected with this crew. They live to turn heads and always gravitate towards the avant-garde and eyecatching — all the while, leaving us endlessly enchanted.
Davina Goodman
Kyle Branch
Selwyn Rayzor