Historic 1890s Heights Bungalow Reimagined For 21st Century Living — Your First Look at $1.05 Million Houston House Gem

From the back of 717 East 21st St. in The Heights, the vibe is completely contemporary. (Photo by TK Images)

The backyard at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights.(Photo by TK Images)

Lush gardens and decking await at 717 East 21st Street in The Heights. (Photo by TK Images)

A 20-foot glass wall opens to the lush back garden where the covered porch and decking invite outdoor entertaining at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights. (Photo by TK Images)

The charming front porch at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights (Photo by TK Images)

One of three lofts in the house at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights (Photo by TK Images)

The primary bath at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights (Photo by TK Images)

The primary bedroom at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights (Photo by TK Images)

The galley kitchen at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights (Photo by TK Images)

One of three pods at 717 East 21st St. in the Heights houses the main living areas (Photo by TK Images)

A 20-foot glass wall opens to the lush back garden where the covered porch and decking invite outdoor entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)

Ceilings were raised and polished concrete floors installed when Kenneymorrow Architects renovated the houst at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights. (Photo by TK Images)

White limestone gravel delivers a pristine entry to the home at 717 East 21st in The Heights. (Photo by TK Images)

This 1890s bungalow at 717 East 21st St. in The Heights, reimagined in 2016 by Kennymorrow Architects is on the market, listed with Compass. (Photo by TK Images)

Lush gardens and decking await 717 East 21st Street in The Heights. This is no ordinary Heights bungalow. (Photo by TK Images)

I am in love with this historic Heights dwelling, circa 1890, that is oozing with modern day comfort and sensibility. Thanks to the design savvy of Kinneymorrow Architects, the bungalow at 717 East 21st Street was transformed and expanded in 2016 with three gracefully interconnected pods based on the footprint of the original house.

Embracing elements of two disparate eras, the 2,487 square foot house combines old style clapboard siding with contemporary polished cement floors and original shiplap wood ceilings with a 20-foot Western Windows sliding glass door. The result is a compelling blend of historic and modern with the accent on clean line styling.

The open floor plan where the living area, dining and kitchen flow from one to the other bespeaks of a modern lifestyle while the shiplap front porch with turquoise rocking chairs remind of my great-grandmother’s house.

Within each of the three pods Kinneymorrow created a loft by raising the ceiling to the roof line. Each loft is accessed by ladder. The cozy spaces provide private getaways that can serve as a home office, additional storage or perhaps escape from that snoring bed partner.

The primary bedroom features an ensuite bath and polished cement flooring while original hardwood floors and ceilings have been preserved in the two secondary bedrooms.

A Heights Bungalow That Treasures the Outdoors

Interestingly, the front and side yards at 717 East 21st Street are covered in white limestone gravel, graced with planters brimming with herbs, florals and even olive trees. The juxtaposition of the pristine gravel with the lush greenery of the backyard creates a nicely defined landscape program. Expansive decking and cafe umbrellas provide outdoor entertaining areas that complement the spacious back porch which opens from the main living area.

This Heights home brings indoor and outdoor living at its very best.

This charming (can you say that if it is also contemporary?) home hit the Houston market Wednesday morning with a list price of $1.05 million. Compass’ Caroline Schlemmer has this Heights bungalow listing.

For a closer look at 717 East 21st Street, click thru the photo gallery below.