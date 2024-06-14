Dallas on the Market: A Creative Couple’s Unique Retreat in Highland Park

Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 1
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 6
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 3
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 4
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 5
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 7
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 8
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 9
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 10
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 11
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 12
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 13
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 14
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 15
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 16
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 17
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 18
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 19
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 20
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 21
01
20

Built in 1935, the Spanish Colonial Revival style home in Dallas' Highland Park neighborhood just hit the market with some new and original flourishes.

02
20

Original columns on the front patio.

03
20

Spanish tile on the entry steps.

04
20

A large living area features a Spanish Colonial Revival-style fireplace.

05
20

A large living area features a Spanish Colonial Revival-style fireplace.

06
20

The original hardwood beams remain untouched.

07
20

The scalloped edges seen throughout the home are also original ot the house.

08
20

The kitchen was one of the areas most recently updated.

09
20

A handcrafted La Cornue range fits right into the kitchen's clean aesthetic.

10
20

The kitchen features Taj Mahal quartzite for the island and counters and herringbone terracotta tile.

11
20

A cozy den with a wood burning fireplace.

12
20

The primary bedroom's arched windows offer treetop views of the quiet Highland Park street.

13
20

An updated primary bathroom with a standalone tub and two vanities.

14
20

The primary bedroom's Spanish Colonial Revival style fireplace.

15
20

The primary bedroom balcony is a beloved space.

16
20

One of four bedrooms in the home.

17
20

One of four bedrooms in the home.

18
20

A hallway with gorgeous wood detailing.

19
20

The scallops continue.

20
20

A view of the den from the lush backyard.

Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 1
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 6
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 3
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 4
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 5
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 7
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 8
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 9
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 10
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 11
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 12
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 13
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 14
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 15
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 16
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 17
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 18
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 19
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 20
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 21
Real Estate

Dallas on the Market: A Creative Couple’s Unique Retreat in Highland Park

The Duo Behind Bows + Arrows Fell in Love With the 1930s Home’s Original Architectural Flourishes

BY // 06.14.24
Built in 1935, the Spanish Colonial Revival style home in Dallas' Highland Park neighborhood just hit the market with some new and original flourishes.
Original columns on the front patio.
Spanish tile on the entry steps.
A large living area features a Spanish Colonial Revival-style fireplace.
A large living area features a Spanish Colonial Revival-style fireplace.
The original hardwood beams remain untouched.
The scalloped edges seen throughout the home are also original ot the house.
The kitchen was one of the areas most recently updated.
A handcrafted La Cornue range fits right into the kitchen's clean aesthetic.
The kitchen features Taj Mahal quartzite for the island and counters and herringbone terracotta tile.
A cozy den with a wood burning fireplace.
The primary bedroom's arched windows offer treetop views of the quiet Highland Park street.
An updated primary bathroom with a standalone tub and two vanities.
The primary bedroom's Spanish Colonial Revival style fireplace.
The primary bedroom balcony is a beloved space.
One of four bedrooms in the home.
One of four bedrooms in the home.
A hallway with gorgeous wood detailing.
The scallops continue.
A view of the den from the lush backyard.
1
20

Built in 1935, the Spanish Colonial Revival style home in Dallas' Highland Park neighborhood just hit the market with some new and original flourishes.

2
20

Original columns on the front patio.

3
20

Spanish tile on the entry steps.

4
20

A large living area features a Spanish Colonial Revival-style fireplace.

5
20

A large living area features a Spanish Colonial Revival-style fireplace.

6
20

The original hardwood beams remain untouched.

7
20

The scalloped edges seen throughout the home are also original ot the house.

8
20

The kitchen was one of the areas most recently updated.

9
20

A handcrafted La Cornue range fits right into the kitchen's clean aesthetic.

10
20

The kitchen features Taj Mahal quartzite for the island and counters and herringbone terracotta tile.

11
20

A cozy den with a wood burning fireplace.

12
20

The primary bedroom's arched windows offer treetop views of the quiet Highland Park street.

13
20

An updated primary bathroom with a standalone tub and two vanities.

14
20

The primary bedroom's Spanish Colonial Revival style fireplace.

15
20

The primary bedroom balcony is a beloved space.

16
20

One of four bedrooms in the home.

17
20

One of four bedrooms in the home.

18
20

A hallway with gorgeous wood detailing.

19
20

The scallops continue.

20
20

A view of the den from the lush backyard.

The terracotta roof was the first thing that caught Adam and Alicia Rico’s eye at 4522 Fairway Avenue when hunting for real estate in Dallas’ Highland Park neighborhood. The husband and wife duo behind the sought-after floral and event design company Bows + Arrows quickly fell in love with the Old World feel of the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture and moved in with their two daughters. “We were so lucky to find the house in near original condition,” Adam shares via email. 

Constructed in the 1930s and attributed to noted Dallas architect Vern E. Shanklin (the same designer behind the Lacy House, a prominent home in Lakewood), the unique home has a great flow and numerous covered porches to enjoy the lush gardens. Situated on a quiet street at the edge of Highland Park, the conveniently located property is a short walk to Whole Foods and Nonna. 

Of course, two celebrated Dallas creatives aren’t simply going to move into a home and leave it as is. The duo quickly got to work renovating the kitchen, the primary bathroom, and an office area. They tapped Charles Price of Compass Builders for architectural drawing and building. 

“Alicia and I were influenced by the original house itself and wanted to have the renovations reflect the Spanish character of the home,” shares Adam. “The scalloped trim throughout along with hardwood beams, Spanish tile, and Saltillo tile floors were a huge plus. We used similar materials and a natural palate when renovating to keep the design consistent throughout and make the home warm and welcoming.”

Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate kitchen renovation
A handcrafted La Cornue range fits right into the kitchen’s clean aesthetic.

Much like the Ricos’ floral arrangements, their additions to the home are works of art. Showstoppers in the kitchen include a Taj Mahal quartzite island, herringbone terracotta tile, and a French La Cornue range. The primary bathroom features a fringed chandelier, romantic drapes, and a slick standalone tub. 

But the bedroom, with its original architectural flourishes and Spanish Colonial Revival-style fireplace, is the couples’ favorite spot in the home. “The primary bedroom has an amazing arched window that looks out onto the treetops which is wonderful to wake up to,” Adam notes. “There is a great balcony just off the primary bedroom that is an escape to spend mornings and evenings enjoying.”

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 15
The primary bedroom’s Spanish Colonial Revival style fireplace.

The 3,670-square-foot home in Highland Park has been staged by designer George Bass and listed with Melissa Melville of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Real Estate for $2,369,000. An open house will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 1
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 6
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 3
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 4
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 5
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 7
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 8
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 9
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 10
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 11
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 12
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 13
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 14
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 15
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 16
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 17
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 18
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 19
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 20
Vern E. Shanklin highland park real estate 21
Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
3118 Tangley Road
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/16 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3118 Tangley Road
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
3118 Tangley Road
5007 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5007 Cedar Creek Drive
Houstoon, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Bobby Yazdani
This property is listed by: Bobby Yazdani (832) 577-7764 Email Realtor
5007 Cedar Creek Drive
4031 Norhill Boulevard
Heights
FOR SALE

4031 Norhill Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
4031 Norhill Boulevard
40309 Heise Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

40309 Heise Road
Hempstead, TX

$1,490,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
40309 Heise Road
1312 Woodcrest Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1312 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
1312 Woodcrest Drive
1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
Houston, TX

$308,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Ghandour
This property is listed by: Sarah Ghandour (713) 530-1344 Email Realtor
1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X