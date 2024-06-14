Dallas on the Market: A Creative Couple’s Unique Retreat in Highland Park

Built in 1935, the Spanish Colonial Revival style home in Dallas' Highland Park neighborhood just hit the market with some new and original flourishes.

The terracotta roof was the first thing that caught Adam and Alicia Rico’s eye at 4522 Fairway Avenue when hunting for real estate in Dallas’ Highland Park neighborhood. The husband and wife duo behind the sought-after floral and event design company Bows + Arrows quickly fell in love with the Old World feel of the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture and moved in with their two daughters. “We were so lucky to find the house in near original condition,” Adam shares via email.

Constructed in the 1930s and attributed to noted Dallas architect Vern E. Shanklin (the same designer behind the Lacy House, a prominent home in Lakewood), the unique home has a great flow and numerous covered porches to enjoy the lush gardens. Situated on a quiet street at the edge of Highland Park, the conveniently located property is a short walk to Whole Foods and Nonna.

Of course, two celebrated Dallas creatives aren’t simply going to move into a home and leave it as is. The duo quickly got to work renovating the kitchen, the primary bathroom, and an office area. They tapped Charles Price of Compass Builders for architectural drawing and building.

“Alicia and I were influenced by the original house itself and wanted to have the renovations reflect the Spanish character of the home,” shares Adam. “The scalloped trim throughout along with hardwood beams, Spanish tile, and Saltillo tile floors were a huge plus. We used similar materials and a natural palate when renovating to keep the design consistent throughout and make the home warm and welcoming.”

Much like the Ricos’ floral arrangements, their additions to the home are works of art. Showstoppers in the kitchen include a Taj Mahal quartzite island, herringbone terracotta tile, and a French La Cornue range. The primary bathroom features a fringed chandelier, romantic drapes, and a slick standalone tub.

But the bedroom, with its original architectural flourishes and Spanish Colonial Revival-style fireplace, is the couples’ favorite spot in the home. “The primary bedroom has an amazing arched window that looks out onto the treetops which is wonderful to wake up to,” Adam notes. “There is a great balcony just off the primary bedroom that is an escape to spend mornings and evenings enjoying.”

The 3,670-square-foot home in Highland Park has been staged by designer George Bass and listed with Melissa Melville of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Real Estate for $2,369,000. An open house will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.