Historic Houston Mansion Hits the Market, Bringing Landmark Status, a $2.3 Million Asking Price and Famous Stories Galore

The covered seating area overlooks the swimming pool which is fenced to protect youngsters. (Photo by TK Images)

All four bedrooms are located on the second floor. (Photo by TK Images)

The Colonial Revival home in University Place is listed with Cathy Cagle of Douglas Elliman. (Photo by TK Images)

The entry to 1902 Sunset Boulevard has been welcoming influential guests since 1937. (Photo by TK Images)

The Colonial Revival Style home at 1902 Sunset Boulevard is listed with Cathy Cagle of Douglas Elliman. (Photo by TK Images)

It seems that every month or so another home with historic significance comes on the market in Houston, challenging contemporary esthetics. And so another graceful, early 20th century mansion has popped up on the Houston Association of Realtors’ website. The two-story Colonial Revival style dwelling at 1902 Sunset Boulevard is poised to delight a potential buyer with a taste for history.

The house, built in 1937, boasts City of Houston historic landmark status due to its first occupants, Hortense Sparks Ward and her family. Ward is recognized as the first female lawyer in the state of Texas and the first woman registered to vote in Harris County. She was a leader of the suffragette movement in Texas, and served as a justice on a special, all-female Supreme Court of Texas appointed in 1925 by Governor Miriam “Ma” Ferguson.

The dwelling’s notoriety continued as Monroe D. Anderson, whose namesake foundation led to establishment of the University of Texas M.D Anderson Cancer Center, lived the later years of his life in the house which enjoys an ideal location overlooking oak-shrouded Fleming Park in University Place.

The back facade is blanketed in verdant ivy. (Photo by TK Images)

The 3,180 square foot home with four-bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath was taken back to the studs in 1991 and has been intermittently updated over the years including a recently replaced roof, new air conditioning, an updated kitchen, a master bath renovation and new window treatments. The garage apartment has been most recently renovated. Add a swimming pool and covered backyard entertaining area to the amenities.

Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the dwelling except in the kitchen where antique brick flooring lends an authenticity to the home’s early history as do the two wood-burning fireplaces, one in the master bedroom. The third floor is unfinished allowing for expanding the living space with the house that is parked neatly on a 12,000 square foot lot.

Cathy Cagle of Douglas Elliman has the listing for 1902 Sunset Boulevard, which carries an asking price of $2.3 million.

