Historic River Oaks Marvel Mansion Hits the Market With a $13.5 Million List Price, But This Briscoe Design Is Too Special to be a Teardown

The Birdsall Briscoe home, circa 1937, at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks, hits the market with a $13.5 million price tag. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
default (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 17_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 19_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 12_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 18_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 10_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 20_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 23_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 24_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 30_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 43_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 45_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 53_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
01
14

The Birdsall Briscoe home, circa 1937, at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks, hits the market with a $13.5 million price tag. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

02
14

The Birdsall Briscoe mansion at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks is nestled amid live oaks on a 1.6-acre lot. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

03
14

The elegance of the home, designed by Birdsall Briscoe, at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

04
14

A sun room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

05
14

The beautifully paneled library in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

06
14

The elevator that leads to the primary suite in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

07
14

One of two staircases in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

08
14

Dining room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

09
14

The updated kitchen in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

10
14

The updated kitchen in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

11
14

The powder room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

12
14

The colonnade that connects the house to the three-car garage in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

13
14

The colonnade that connects the house to the three-car garage in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

14
14

The back view of the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

The Birdsall Briscoe home, circa 1937, at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks, hits the market with a $13.5 million price tag. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
default (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 17_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 19_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 12_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 18_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 10_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 20_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 23_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 24_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 30_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 43_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 45_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 53_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Real Estate / Mansions

Historic River Oaks Marvel Mansion Hits the Market With a $13.5 Million List Price, But This Briscoe Design Is Too Special to be a Teardown

One of Houston's Truly Spectacular Homes Stands Tall at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court

BY // 07.26.23
photography TK Images/Courtesy of Compass
The Birdsall Briscoe home, circa 1937, at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks, hits the market with a $13.5 million price tag. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The Birdsall Briscoe mansion at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks is nestled amid live oaks on a 1.6-acre lot. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The elegance of the home, designed by Birdsall Briscoe, at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
A sun room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The beautifully paneled library in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The elevator that leads to the primary suite in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
One of two staircases in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Dining room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The updated kitchen in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The updated kitchen in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The powder room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The colonnade that connects the house to the three-car garage in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The colonnade that connects the house to the three-car garage in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The back view of the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
1
14

The Birdsall Briscoe home, circa 1937, at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks, hits the market with a $13.5 million price tag. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

2
14

The Birdsall Briscoe mansion at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks is nestled amid live oaks on a 1.6-acre lot. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

3
14

The elegance of the home, designed by Birdsall Briscoe, at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

4
14

A sun room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

5
14

The beautifully paneled library in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

6
14

The elevator that leads to the primary suite in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

7
14

One of two staircases in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

8
14

Dining room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

9
14

The updated kitchen in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

10
14

The updated kitchen in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

11
14

The powder room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

12
14

The colonnade that connects the house to the three-car garage in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

13
14

The colonnade that connects the house to the three-car garage in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

14
14

The back view of the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

We would guess that after the recent demolition of a historic John Staub house on River Oaks Boulevard that Houston preservationists will be keeping all eyes on the River Oaks estate at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court, built in 1937 and designed by Birdsall P. Briscoe, another revered local architect.

The stately mansion, which has been updated with all the requisite modern amenities, went on the market this week, listed with Laura Sweeney of Compass. List price for the 7,807-square-foot house overlooking diminutive Sleepy Hollow Park is $13.5 million.

Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 12_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
The beautifully paneled library in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

There is little chance that such a near-perfect home would face the wrecking ball. The modern kitchen, elevator and generator speak to the updates while the elegant lines of the house, the appealing symmetry of the mullioned windows and the artful colonnade connecting the house with the three-car garage maintain the original elegance of the design.

To the updates, add an alarm system, fire and smoke alarms, a sprinkler system for the vast and verdant lawn that measures in at more than 1.5 acres. As one would expect of the updating of such a grand mansion, a guest suite adjacent to the primary suite has been repurposed as a dressing room with separate bath.

Grand elements of the graceful mansion include the five gas/wood burning fireplaces each dressed in a elaborate marble mantels, beautiful hardwood and parquet flooring as well as marble, tile and carpet in select rooms.

Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 19_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
A sun room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

There are four bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath and a third floor game room. The fourth bedroom is accessed by two staircases as was the need of houses this size back in the day. The three-car garage includes a ground level flex room and a generous 950-square-foot guest suite on the second level.

Sleepy Hollow 3425 IMG 20_1_1 (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)
Dining room in the Birdsall Briscoe home at 3425 Sleepy Hollow Court in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images/Courtesy of Compass)

Birdsall Briscoe designed the first house to be completed in the River Oaks subdivision in 1924. In addition to the homes he designed for River Oaks, his work can be found in Courtlandt Place and Broadacres. Many of Briscoe’s houses are on the National Register of Historic Places.

A complete study of his work can be found in The Architecture of Birdsall P. Briscoe written by architectural historian Stephen Fox and published by Texas A&M University Press.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/30 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X