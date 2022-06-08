Houston’s 10 Most Expensive Homes — These Monthly Leaders Show That Mansion Sales Remain Red Hot

29 Beacon Hill in Sugar Land was among the most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in May.

5532 Sturbridge Drive in Tanglewood was among the most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in May.

11606 Oak Shadows Lane in Bunker Hill Village was among the most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in May.

2015 Back Bay Court in Nassau Bay was among the most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in May.

311 Rainier Drive was among the most expensive homes sold in Houston in May.

6 Electra Circle in The Woodlands was among the most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in May.

12 Greyton Lane in Bunker Hill Village was among the most expensive homes sold in Houston in May.

11320 Somerland Way was among the most expensive homes sold in Houston in May.

9201 Wickford Drive in Memorial's Bayou Woods was among the most expensive homes sold in Houston in May.

The home of Sue Smith and her late husband, Lester Smith, at 8843 Harness Creek Lane was the most expensive home sold in Houston during May.

Anyone currently in the market for a home in the $1 million-plus range has certainly experienced Houston’s crazed residential real estate market. In spite of escalating interest rates and prices climbing to record highs, the top tier of homes that closed during the month of May jumped 30.2 percent year-over-year and the majority of buyers paid at — if not above — list price.

Houston Association of Realtors has just released these market details for the month May, noting that homes in the $500,000 to $1 million list price increased 38.3 percent year-over-year in sales volume. And buyers were snapping up properties almost as quickly as they were listed.

Now let’s take a closer look at Houston’s Most Expensive Home Sales in May:

8843 Harness Creek Lane

8843 Harness Creek Lane where Sue and Lester Smith entertained on a level befitting the magnificent home.

The stunning 20,000 square foot mansion in Stablewood was the home of Sue Smith and her late husband Lester Smith and was often the setting for lavish entertaining on behalf of various nonprofits.

Listing agent: Martha Adger. Selling agent: Cindy Burns. Both of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. List price: $9,995,000.

9201 Wickford Drive

9201 Wickford Drive in Bayou Woods

Designed by Todd Rice with interiors by Steve Clifton of Scene One Interiors, this Bayou Wood’s new build at 8,950 square feet was on the market for a mere three days. The house has full quarters and then some. We’re talking about two laundry rooms, a home office, five bedrooms, five full and four half baths, an elevator, a climate controlled storage/bonus room, a summer kitchen, an expansive covered outdoor space, a pool and hot tub, a pool bath and a four car garage.

SHOP Swipe























Next

Listing agent: Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Dana Johnson of Compass RE Texas. List price: $6.5 million.

11320 Somerland Way

11320 Somerland Way in Piney Point

This Thompson Custom Homes property in Piney Point, designed by Gordon Partners Design with interiors by Talbot Cooley, was on the market a mere four days. Selling design elements in the 8,616 square foot home, which was built in 2019, include 100-year-old oak flooring throughout, diamond finish plaster walls, two fireplaces, and the requisite pool and large loggia with a summer kitchen.

Listing agent: Cynthia Bigelow, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Jana Bruce of Compass RE Texas. List price: $6,249,000.

5532 Sturbridge Drive

5532 Sturbridge Drive in Tanglewood

This Country French estate, once featured in House Beautiful, is tucked away in the heart of Tanglewood. Black Diamond Builders and Chateau Domingue fashioned this 8,273 square foot dream of a home. Old World touches include 150-year-old white oak planks and parquet de Versailles floors, reclaimed 18th century doors, Venetian plaster walls and reclaimed stone fireplaces.

Listing agent: Ruthie Porterfield. Selling agent: Vickie Driscoll. Both of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. List price: $4,975,000.

11606 Oak Shadows Lane

11606 Oak Shadows Lane in Bunker Hill Village

What do you put in a 9,550 square foot home? Six bedrooms, six full baths and three half baths, a three car garage, game room, home office, wine room, four fireplaces and on and on. It took less than a month for this Frankel Building Group home in Bunker Hill Village to sell.

Listing agent: Amy Bernstein, Bernstein Realty Inc. Selling agent: Harry Lou, Fidelity Realtors and Services. List price: $4,750,000.

2015 Back Bay Court in Nassau Bay

2015 Back Bay Court in Nassau Bay

It was surely a water lover who snapped up this 8,500-square-foot manse in Nassau Bay on a corner, waterfront cul-de-sac lot with all the necessities for the boating enthusiast. Including a covered boat house with lift, jet ski dock and a 216 foot traditional dock. Of special note are the media room, wine grotto and sky bar. It sold in 17 days.

Listing agent: Carla Curtis-Galyean. Selling agent: Mark Lovfald. Both of RE/MAX Space Center. List price: $4.2 million.

29 Beacon Hill in Sugar Land

29 Beacon Hill in Sugar Land

This massive 14,203 square foot mansion with seven bedrooms, nine full and four half baths, is big enough to convert to a Relais & Chateaux boutique hotel. Certain old world elements add to the hospitable feel. It was scooped up in 32 days.

Listing agent: Hong Zhang, HomeSmart Fine Properties. Selling agent: Sahar Khatib, Keller Williams Realty — SW. List price: $4.5 million.

311 Rainier Drive

311 Rainier Drive

It didn’t take long for this new build to be snapped up. The 6,865 square foot residence by Silverwood Builders, selections by Owen Group Design, was on the market for a single day before buyers signed the contract.

Listing agent: Courtney Robertson, Compass RE Texas. Selling agent: Rebecca Andress, Greenwood King Properties. List price: $4.2 million.

12 Greyton Lane

12 Greyton Lane in Bunker Hill Village

It took only 12 days for this 8,135-square-foot home to sell. The Regency style custom residence was designed by Rudy Colby and built by Andy Abercrombie for the original owners.

Listing agent: Pama Abercrombie, Greenwood King Properties. Selling agent: Rachel Conkling, Compass RE Texas. List price: $4 million.

6 Electra Circle in The Woodlands

6 Electra Circle in The Woodlands

According to Har.com, this 10,543 square foot behemoth didn’t spend one day on the market. And that was good news for the sellers and their real estate agent. It certainly is a beauty sitting on a tree-encased 1.7 acres overlooking the lake in the exclusive enclave of Carlton Woods.

Listing agent: Diane Kink, Keller Williams Woodlands. Selling agent: Oksana Bogott, Coldwell Banker Realty. List price: $3.6 million