img-3
img-24
img-20
img-3
img-1
img-1-1
img-3
img-1
img-32
img-1
img-1-1
default
img-1-2
img-1-3
img-15
img-3
01
16

This home 3839 Inverness is the most expensive home sold in Houston in June. It was on the market only five days with a list price of $5,950,000.

02
16

Built in 1952, the home at 3839 Inverness was originally designed by acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and revitalized by the quality craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with selections of Cathy Chapman.

03
16

Built in 1952, the home at 3839 Inverness was originally designed by acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and revitalized by the quality craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with selections of Cathy Chapman.

04
16

74 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands

05
16

3409 Ella Lee

06
16

2232 Troon

07
16

2232 Troon

08
16

3257 Huntingdon Place

09
16

5665 Green Tree Road

10
16

11311 Jamestown Road in Piney Point Village

11
16

5807 Shady River

12
16

30 Winslow Way, The Woodlands

13
16

11207 Tyne Court

14
16

2223 Inwood

15
16

2223 Inwood

16
16

2223 Inwood

img-3
img-24
img-20
img-3
img-1
img-1-1
img-3
img-1
img-32
img-1
img-1-1
default
img-1-2
img-1-3
img-15
img-3
Real Estate / Houses

The 11 Most Expensive Houses Sold in Houston — Another Record Month Sees Some Big Money Stunners Change Hands

Your Inside Look at the Homes That Buyers Craved

BY // 07.14.21
This home 3839 Inverness is the most expensive home sold in Houston in June. It was on the market only five days with a list price of $5,950,000.
Built in 1952, the home at 3839 Inverness was originally designed by acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and revitalized by the quality craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with selections of Cathy Chapman.
Built in 1952, the home at 3839 Inverness was originally designed by acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and revitalized by the quality craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with selections of Cathy Chapman.
74 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands
3409 Ella Lee
2232 Troon
2232 Troon
3257 Huntingdon Place
5665 Green Tree Road
11311 Jamestown Road in Piney Point Village
5807 Shady River
30 Winslow Way, The Woodlands
11207 Tyne Court
2223 Inwood
2223 Inwood
2223 Inwood
1
16

This home 3839 Inverness is the most expensive home sold in Houston in June. It was on the market only five days with a list price of $5,950,000.

2
16

Built in 1952, the home at 3839 Inverness was originally designed by acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and revitalized by the quality craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with selections of Cathy Chapman.

3
16

Built in 1952, the home at 3839 Inverness was originally designed by acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and revitalized by the quality craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with selections of Cathy Chapman.

4
16

74 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands

5
16

3409 Ella Lee

6
16

2232 Troon

7
16

2232 Troon

8
16

3257 Huntingdon Place

9
16

5665 Green Tree Road

10
16

11311 Jamestown Road in Piney Point Village

11
16

5807 Shady River

12
16

30 Winslow Way, The Woodlands

13
16

11207 Tyne Court

14
16

2223 Inwood

15
16

2223 Inwood

16
16

2223 Inwood

Houstonians continue to snap up single family homes at an unprecedented rate as noted in the Houston Association of Realtors’ latest monthly report, which was released Wednesday. In June, single family home sales moved 13.9 percent ahead of sales from June 2020. Homes priced from $750,000 and more dominated in sales volume with a 136.5 percent year-over-year increase.

Cost appeared to be no object for some buyers dealing with limited supply and embracing low interest rates. Among the 9,702 houses sold in Houston last month, a significant number were in the multi-million dollar range. For more details on the 11 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area during the month of June, read on.

1). 3839 Inverness

The priciest sale of the month took place only five days after the home at 3839 Inverness in River Oaks went on the market. We are surprised as the 6,532 square foot dwelling, built in 1952, is one of the smallest and certainly the oldest on the roundup of top sellers.

With a mere four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths, the house was listed for $5,950,000 with Laura Sweeney of Compass. Another top-producing agent, Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, brought the buyer. The house sits on more than half an acre of park-like grounds and offers a prestigious pedigree with the original design coming from acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and a revitalization courtesy of the craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with the selections by Cathy Chapman

img-3
74 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands

2). 74 East Shore Drive

A mammoth 10,183 square foot mansion at 74 East Shore Drive in The Woodlands was sold off a list price of $5,595,000. For that fat sum, the buyer acquired five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, a fountain, a putting green, an elevator, pool, game room, study, guest suite and three fireplaces. Beth Ferester of Beth Ferester & Company was listing agent with Linda Howard of Linda Howard Properties served as the selling agent.

img-1
3409 Ella Lee

3). 3409 Ella Lee Lane

Completed just last year, the 7,388 square foot home at 3409 Ella Lee Lane in River Oaks sold with a list price of $5,795,000. The floor plan includes five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, and three fireplaces.  Michael Batts of CMBATTS Developers handled the sale with selling agent Mike Mahlstedt of Compass. It was on the market for 183 days.

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
img-3
2232 Troon

4). 2232 Troon

Compass agent Katie Forney represented both buyer and seller of the charming home at 2232 Troon, which hit the market with a list price of $5,950,000. The 6,488 square foot property with seven bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, two fireplaces and a swimming pool was on the market for only 35 days.

img-1
3257 Huntingdon Place

5). 3257 Huntington Place

With only five bedrooms, this home at 3257 Huntingdon Place has seven full baths and two half baths tucked into the 8,377 square foot plan. Amenities include two fireplaces, an elevator and a pool. Compass’ Laura Sweeney had the listing at $5,395,000. Selling agent was non-MLS.

img-32
5665 Green Tree Road

6). 5665 Green Tree Road

The half corner lot with majestic oak trees at 5665 Green Tree Road in Tanglewood was surely a selling point for this 8,095 square foot house. In addition to the five bedrooms and five full and two half baths, the houses boasts four fireplaces (one on the outdoor loggia), a wine room, swimming pool and elevator. Moni Bohnisch of Douglas Elliman Real Estate had the $4,875,000 listing. Colleen Sherlock of Greenwood King was selling agent.

img-1-1
5807 Shady River

7). 5807 Shady River 

The list price was $4,750,000 for 5807 Shady River in Tanglewood. The 8,804 square foot house features six bedrooms, six full and three half baths, wine vault, a three-car garage with guest apartment and four fireplaces, including one in the requisite outdoor kitchen. On the market for a mere 22 days, the house was listed with Laura Sweeney of Compass. Selling agent was Caroline Bean also of Compass

default
30 Winslow Way, The Woodlands

8). 30 Winslow Way

Even before construction was complete, in only 29 days on the market, this mammoth 10,038 square foot mansion at 30 Winslow Way in The Woodlands’ Carlton Woods enclave sold with a list price of $4,500,000. Rising on a one-acre corner lot, the mega structure includes six bedrooms, seven full and two half baths, an infinity edge pool, media room, wine room and three fireplaces. The listing agent was Aaron Harris of Aaron Harris Realty and the selling agent was Dean Melton of RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring.

img-1

11311 Jamestown Road in Piney Point Village

9). 11311 Jamestown Road

 Forty four days was all it took for buyers, to sign on the dotted line for 11311 Jamestown Road in Piney Point Village. The 7,930 square foot property boasting seven bedrooms, seven full baths, one half bath, media room, two fireplaces and pool was listed for $4,750,000 with  Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent was Kathleen Stimson of Kay Stimson Properties.

img-15
2223 Inwood

10). 2223 Inwood

The new construction by Leitch Properties at 2223 Inwood, listed at $4,850,000, features five bedrooms, a third floor flex room with wet bar, an elevator and three fireplaces. The 7,125 square foot home, within easy walking distance of River Oaks Shopping Center, was on the market for 103 days with listing agent Meghan Cornelius of Compass. Selling agent was John George of Reliable Realtors.

img-1-2
11207 Tyne Court

11). 11207 Tyne Court

The custom 8,681 square foot home by architect Michael Landrum at 11207 Tyne Court in Piney Point Village hit the market with a list price of $4,149,000. The striking home includes six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, open-plan living spaces, an infinity edge pool and two fireplaces. The listing agent was Cynthia Bigelow of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Properties, with the selling agent Rachel Conkling of Compass.

For a closer look at the 11 most expensive homes sold in Houston, click thru the photo gallery below:

img-3
img-24
img-20
img-3
img-1
img-1-1
img-3
img-1
img-32
img-1
img-1-1
default
img-1-2
img-1-3
img-15
img-3
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1322 Kessler Parkway
Kessler Park
FOR SALE

1322 Kessler Parkway
Dallas, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Brandon Latham
This property is listed by: Brandon Latham (512) 550-7057 Email Realtor
1322 Kessler Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X