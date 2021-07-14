The 11 Most Expensive Houses Sold in Houston — Another Record Month Sees Some Big Money Stunners Change Hands

Built in 1952, the home at 3839 Inverness was originally designed by acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and revitalized by the quality craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with selections of Cathy Chapman.

This home 3839 Inverness is the most expensive home sold in Houston in June. It was on the market only five days with a list price of $5,950,000.

Houstonians continue to snap up single family homes at an unprecedented rate as noted in the Houston Association of Realtors’ latest monthly report, which was released Wednesday. In June, single family home sales moved 13.9 percent ahead of sales from June 2020. Homes priced from $750,000 and more dominated in sales volume with a 136.5 percent year-over-year increase.

Cost appeared to be no object for some buyers dealing with limited supply and embracing low interest rates. Among the 9,702 houses sold in Houston last month, a significant number were in the multi-million dollar range. For more details on the 11 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area during the month of June, read on.

1). 3839 Inverness

The priciest sale of the month took place only five days after the home at 3839 Inverness in River Oaks went on the market. We are surprised as the 6,532 square foot dwelling, built in 1952, is one of the smallest and certainly the oldest on the roundup of top sellers.

With a mere four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths, the house was listed for $5,950,000 with Laura Sweeney of Compass. Another top-producing agent, Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, brought the buyer. The house sits on more than half an acre of park-like grounds and offers a prestigious pedigree with the original design coming from acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and a revitalization courtesy of the craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with the selections by Cathy Chapman

74 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands

2). 74 East Shore Drive

A mammoth 10,183 square foot mansion at 74 East Shore Drive in The Woodlands was sold off a list price of $5,595,000. For that fat sum, the buyer acquired five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, a fountain, a putting green, an elevator, pool, game room, study, guest suite and three fireplaces. Beth Ferester of Beth Ferester & Company was listing agent with Linda Howard of Linda Howard Properties served as the selling agent.

3409 Ella Lee

3). 3409 Ella Lee Lane

Completed just last year, the 7,388 square foot home at 3409 Ella Lee Lane in River Oaks sold with a list price of $5,795,000. The floor plan includes five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, and three fireplaces. Michael Batts of CMBATTS Developers handled the sale with selling agent Mike Mahlstedt of Compass. It was on the market for 183 days.

Next

2232 Troon

4). 2232 Troon

Compass agent Katie Forney represented both buyer and seller of the charming home at 2232 Troon, which hit the market with a list price of $5,950,000. The 6,488 square foot property with seven bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, two fireplaces and a swimming pool was on the market for only 35 days.

3257 Huntingdon Place

5). 3257 Huntington Place

With only five bedrooms, this home at 3257 Huntingdon Place has seven full baths and two half baths tucked into the 8,377 square foot plan. Amenities include two fireplaces, an elevator and a pool. Compass’ Laura Sweeney had the listing at $5,395,000. Selling agent was non-MLS.

5665 Green Tree Road

6). 5665 Green Tree Road

The half corner lot with majestic oak trees at 5665 Green Tree Road in Tanglewood was surely a selling point for this 8,095 square foot house. In addition to the five bedrooms and five full and two half baths, the houses boasts four fireplaces (one on the outdoor loggia), a wine room, swimming pool and elevator. Moni Bohnisch of Douglas Elliman Real Estate had the $4,875,000 listing. Colleen Sherlock of Greenwood King was selling agent.

5807 Shady River

7). 5807 Shady River

The list price was $4,750,000 for 5807 Shady River in Tanglewood. The 8,804 square foot house features six bedrooms, six full and three half baths, wine vault, a three-car garage with guest apartment and four fireplaces, including one in the requisite outdoor kitchen. On the market for a mere 22 days, the house was listed with Laura Sweeney of Compass. Selling agent was Caroline Bean also of Compass

30 Winslow Way, The Woodlands

8). 30 Winslow Way

Even before construction was complete, in only 29 days on the market, this mammoth 10,038 square foot mansion at 30 Winslow Way in The Woodlands’ Carlton Woods enclave sold with a list price of $4,500,000. Rising on a one-acre corner lot, the mega structure includes six bedrooms, seven full and two half baths, an infinity edge pool, media room, wine room and three fireplaces. The listing agent was Aaron Harris of Aaron Harris Realty and the selling agent was Dean Melton of RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring.

11311 Jamestown Road in Piney Point Village

9). 11311 Jamestown Road

Forty four days was all it took for buyers, to sign on the dotted line for 11311 Jamestown Road in Piney Point Village. The 7,930 square foot property boasting seven bedrooms, seven full baths, one half bath, media room, two fireplaces and pool was listed for $4,750,000 with Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent was Kathleen Stimson of Kay Stimson Properties.

2223 Inwood

10). 2223 Inwood

The new construction by Leitch Properties at 2223 Inwood, listed at $4,850,000, features five bedrooms, a third floor flex room with wet bar, an elevator and three fireplaces. The 7,125 square foot home, within easy walking distance of River Oaks Shopping Center, was on the market for 103 days with listing agent Meghan Cornelius of Compass. Selling agent was John George of Reliable Realtors.

11207 Tyne Court

11). 11207 Tyne Court

The custom 8,681 square foot home by architect Michael Landrum at 11207 Tyne Court in Piney Point Village hit the market with a list price of $4,149,000. The striking home includes six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, open-plan living spaces, an infinity edge pool and two fireplaces. The listing agent was Cynthia Bigelow of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Properties, with the selling agent Rachel Conkling of Compass.

For a closer look at the 11 most expensive homes sold in Houston, click thru the photo gallery below: