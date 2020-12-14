Houston’s 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold — Historic River Oaks Charmer, a Hulking Behemoth and More

Sale of the 9,327 sq.ft. home at 405 Lindenwood Drive was among the most expensive in Houston in November.

The Scott Fraiser custom home at 3424 Sunset Boulevard was built in 2018.

A beautiful stairway welcomes visitors to 3668 Del Monte, built in 1935, which was one of the most expensive home sales in Houston in November.

This classic River Oaks dwelling, built in 1935, was among the top selling homes in Houston in November.

The 7,837 sq. ft.residence at 11314 Claymore Road was built in 1973 and had been completely updated.

11019 Kemwood in Hunter's Creek Village was one of Houston's 10 top selling homes in November.

Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms at 11019 Kemwood provide plenty of beds for house party entertaining.

The 14,094 sq.ft. home at 27 Rivercrest Drive sits was built in 1996.

The updated great room in the 1925 home at 1324 North Boulevard designed by Birdsall Briscoe.

This Lucian Hood home in River Oaks was the third highest-selling residence in Houston for the month of November.

Built in 1925, sale of the residence at 1611 South Boulevard was among the top 10 in Houston during November.

The top selling domain in Houston in November was 8 Winston Woods which boasts an ample wine cellar with vaulted brick ceiling.

The French chateau style dwelling at 8 Winston Woods represents the most expensive home sale in Houston during the month of November.

From a 14,000 square foot behemoth with both indoor and outdoor swimming pools to a classic River Oaks dwelling, built in 1938, with a “mere” 4,915 square feet of space, Houston’s most expensive home sales in November represent a colorful cross section of the single family real estate market, as detailed by HAR records.

Custom homes, builder homes and a 1925 residence by renowned architect Birdsall Briscoe are among the Top 10 priciest home sales closed as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. French chateaux, Tudor manses and whimsical contemporaries are among the styles that commanded the highest dollars.

No. 8 Winston Woods

List price $4,999,999, listing agent Paul Bice of Bice & Associates, selling agent Rebecca Silberman of Silberman Realty. The French country chateau with 11,032 square feet of living space rests on two acres. Built in 2002. Special features include a slate roof, hand matched mahogany woodwork, mahogany windows, imported French antiques and Venetian plaster walls.

1611 South Boulevard

List price $4,750,000, Mike Mahlstedt of Compass represented the seller and buyer. Built in 1925. The Museum District Tudor measures 6,374 square feet. Special features: antique chestnut and Burgundy limestone floors, ancient stone fireplace mantels, vintage doors and cabinets, and rough-hewn antique ceiling beams.

1923 Olympia Drive

List price $4,650,000, listing agent DeeDee Guggenheim Howes with Compass, selling agent William Wheless with Wheless Realty. Built in 1980, the River Oaks dwelling measures in at 7,395 square feet.

1324 North Boulevard

List price $4,995,000, listing agent Ed Wolff of Beth Wolff Realtors, selling agent non-MLS. Designed by renowned architect Birdsall Briscoe in 1925, this home is situated on nearly an acre. Special feature include the fact the house is situated under canopies of oak trees with manicured gardens and swimming pool.

27 Rivercrest Drive

List price $4,900,000, listing agent Susan Boss with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, selling agent non-MLS. Built in 1996. The 14,094 square foot home is in the Rivercrest neighborhood. Special features: 3.5 gated acres with private tennis court, indoor and outdoor pools, attached guest house with a private entrance, attached quarters and a detached carriage house.

11019 Kemwood

List price $4,249,000, listing agent Claudia Hellmund of Keller Williams Realty, selling agent Katie Wells of Del Monte Realty. Built in 2017. The 7,753 square foot home rests on a private cul de sac.

11314 Claymore Road

List price $3,925,000, Renee Davy of Blanton Davy Properties represented both the seller and the buyer. Originally built in 1973 ,this expansive home in Piney Point Village has been updated and expanded to 7,837 square feet.

3668 Del Monte Drive

List price $3,995,000, listing agent Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, selling agent Laura Sweeney of Compass. The River Oaks dwelling with 4,915 square feet of space was built in 1938.

3424 Sunset Boulevard

List price $3,999,995, listing agent Kathleen Wetmore of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, selling agent Amanda Fox of Fox Properties. Built in 2018 in West University. Special features of the Scott Fraiser custom home include a fully heated/cooled garage, kids’ craft room with custom art storage wall and a mud room with five cubbies.

405 Lindenwood Drive

List price $3,995,000, listing agent Sabiha Rehmatulla of Compass, selling agent Bill Baldwin of Boulevard Realty. Built in 2008. English Tudor style manor custom built to 9,327 square feet by Blackstone Builders. Special features include period-style arched doors and windows, leaded rondel and stained-glass windows, and carved ceiling trusses in the baronial family room.