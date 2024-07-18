The Huntingdon condominium
Real Estate / Mansions

Million Dollar Houston Home Sales Drop, But the Bayou City’s Most Expensive Houses Still Wow With Big Sticker Prices

See What Sold For More Than $3.9 Million In June

BY // 07.17.24
At the same time that Houston Association of Realtors announced that Houston home sales are down, particularly in the $1 million and above market (a 19.4 percent drop from May), HAR also posted the Top 10 Most Expensive Home Sales in June. None were less than $3.9 million and all are worth take a look-see.

Let’s take a closer look the top five most costly Houston homes sold in June:

The Huntingdon, 2121 Kirby Drive

The Huntingdon condominium
The Huntingdon condominium was the most expensive home sale in Houston in June with a price of $7.5 million

At 7,265 square feet and a mere three bedrooms, you know this condo, 12S, in the prestigious Huntingdon building has ample entertaining areas. The original owner took raw space and tapped interior designer Bill Stubbs and architect Michael Dreef to create this luxe residence. Highlights include herringbone black walnut waxed wood floors from West Virginia, Farrow & Ball paint throughout and carrara marble surfaces, backsplash and flooring.

There are two gas fireplaces with imported French mantles and a wine room. HAR price quote: $7.5 million. Listing agent: Brittany Cassin. Selling agent: Laura Sweeney. Both are with Compass.

3237 Inwood

3237 Inwood, Birdsall Briscoe
This historic Birdsall Briscoe designed home in River Oaks was on the market only three days before selling for an estimated $7.2 million.

Known as “The Redbird House,” this historic River Oaks gem designed by famed architect Briscoe Birdsall was on the market for a mere three days before someone snapped it up. The property includes three distinct areas: the main house (5,092 square feet), the pool house (697 square foot) and garage apartment (548 square foot). The renovation of the main house received a Good Brick Award from Houston Preservation Alliance.

HAR price quote: $7.2 million. Listing agent: Laura Sweeney. Selling agent: Michael Afshari. Both are with Compass.

11002 Greenbay

11002 Greenbay, Houston
This home at 11002 Greenbay was the third most expensive home sold in Houston in June.

This Hunters Creek mansion measuring at almost 11,000 square feet was on the market for 19 days. Attractions include the six-car garage, six ensuite bedrooms with the primary on the ground floor and a resort-style pool with a spa.

HAR quote: $7.499 million. Listing agent: Shannon Poindexter of Keller Williams Memorial. Selling agent: Tricia Santopinto of World Wide Realty.

2920 Del Monte

Built in 1939, this fully updated home, 2920 Del Monte, was one of Houston's top selling houses in June.
Built in 1939, this fully updated home, 2920 Del Monte, was one of Houston’s top selling houses in June.

On the market only five days, this stately home designed by well-known architect Hiram Salisbury in 1939 has been updated to include four bedrooms and three full baths and one half bath, all playing out over 6,374 square feet. And so important in today’s climate, it has a full home generator.

HAR quote: $5.5 million. Listing agent: Robert Bland. Selling agent: Laura Sweeney. Both are with Compass.

3623 Overbrook

3623 Overbrook, River Oaks
3623 Overbrook was among the most expensive home sales in Houston in June.

Practically new, this Layne Kelly Homes build, completed in 2021, features four bedrooms, six full and one half bath, a three-car garage, a kitchen with L’Aelier Paris Haute and Gaggenau appliance package and an adjacent wet bar with wine storage room.

HAR quote: $5.5 million. Listing agent: Walter Bering with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Mike Mahlstedt with Compass.

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series
