Million Dollar Houston Home Sales Drop, But the Bayou City’s Most Expensive Houses Still Wow With Big Sticker Prices

Houston home sales took an interesting turn overall.

At the same time that Houston Association of Realtors announced that Houston home sales are down, particularly in the $1 million and above market (a 19.4 percent drop from May), HAR also posted the Top 10 Most Expensive Home Sales in June. None were less than $3.9 million and all are worth take a look-see.

Let’s take a closer look the top five most costly Houston homes sold in June:

The Huntingdon, 2121 Kirby Drive

At 7,265 square feet and a mere three bedrooms, you know this condo, 12S, in the prestigious Huntingdon building has ample entertaining areas. The original owner took raw space and tapped interior designer Bill Stubbs and architect Michael Dreef to create this luxe residence. Highlights include herringbone black walnut waxed wood floors from West Virginia, Farrow & Ball paint throughout and carrara marble surfaces, backsplash and flooring.

There are two gas fireplaces with imported French mantles and a wine room. HAR price quote: $7.5 million. Listing agent: Brittany Cassin. Selling agent: Laura Sweeney. Both are with Compass.

3237 Inwood

Known as “The Redbird House,” this historic River Oaks gem designed by famed architect Briscoe Birdsall was on the market for a mere three days before someone snapped it up. The property includes three distinct areas: the main house (5,092 square feet), the pool house (697 square foot) and garage apartment (548 square foot). The renovation of the main house received a Good Brick Award from Houston Preservation Alliance.

HAR price quote: $7.2 million. Listing agent: Laura Sweeney. Selling agent: Michael Afshari. Both are with Compass.

11002 Greenbay

This Hunters Creek mansion measuring at almost 11,000 square feet was on the market for 19 days. Attractions include the six-car garage, six ensuite bedrooms with the primary on the ground floor and a resort-style pool with a spa.

HAR quote: $7.499 million. Listing agent: Shannon Poindexter of Keller Williams Memorial. Selling agent: Tricia Santopinto of World Wide Realty.

2920 Del Monte

On the market only five days, this stately home designed by well-known architect Hiram Salisbury in 1939 has been updated to include four bedrooms and three full baths and one half bath, all playing out over 6,374 square feet. And so important in today’s climate, it has a full home generator.

HAR quote: $5.5 million. Listing agent: Robert Bland. Selling agent: Laura Sweeney. Both are with Compass.

3623 Overbrook

Practically new, this Layne Kelly Homes build, completed in 2021, features four bedrooms, six full and one half bath, a three-car garage, a kitchen with L’Aelier Paris Haute and Gaggenau appliance package and an adjacent wet bar with wine storage room.

HAR quote: $5.5 million. Listing agent: Walter Bering with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Mike Mahlstedt with Compass.