Houston’s Top 10 Homes Sales Show Santa Was Mighty House Busy — See the River Oaks and Woodlands Stunners That Changed Hands

We don’t often think of December as the most practical time for buying a new home. There is shopping to do, presents to wrap and in more ordinary times, loads of parties to attend. However, this December home buyers were on the move across the Houston area.

Looking at the Top 10 Houston Home Sales for the month, buyers were in the mood to spend. While November’s top sales peaked out at a list price of just under $5 million, the most expensive Houston home sold in December was listed at $7.2 million. And while November’s lowest highest listing came in at $3.9 million, in December the bottom home of the Top 10 was listed at $4.5 million.

Even as coronavirus cases and jobless numbers inch up, so are area home sales particularly at the high end of the market. The 30-year, fixed interest rate of 2.71 percent appears to have spurred much of the movement.

“In my 50 years in the real estate business, I have never seen a market defy supply and seasonality the way Houston has — amid a pandemic, no less,” John Nugent, chairman of the Houston Association of Realtors, said in the monthly housing report.

Here is a look at the the Top 10 Houston Home Sales for December, ranked according to list price (HAR does not release final sales figures):

3702 Knollwood

We’re betting that this 5,000-square-foot house, built in 1950, with a list price of $6,950,000 sold as a tear down, making that a sweet price to pay for a 1.35 acres, even in River Oaks. Robert Bland of Compass was the listing agent, Laura Sweeney of Compass was the selling agent.

9111 Memorial Drive

Noted architect Lauren Rottet designed the modernist dwelling in Bayou Woods.

This modern gem, listed with Compass’ DeeDee Gugenheim Howes, had the highest asking price of the December home sales at $7.2 million. Maureen Boyd, Realtor represented the buyer. Special features of this estate include 200-year-old farmhouse oak beams and French imported clay roof tiles.

Those features add layers of character to the Lauren Rottet designed home. Double-sided marble fireplace unites the living room and dining room that is accompanied by a 750-bottle temperature controlled wine case.

3229 Groveland

The mansion at 3229 Groveland with a City of Houston Historic Designation was designed by famed architect Birdsall Briscoe.

The 7,098 square foot Georgian Revival mansion, built in 1935, was listed at $6.9 million with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty while Compass’ Laura Sweeney represented the buyer.

Special features? A lawn-dropped pool inspired by the Diana Pool at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, plus French doors and jib windows, the latter of which can be raised for pre-air conditioning ventilation.

7 Estancia

7 Estancia, The Woodlands, is a magnificent nod to modernism

Aaron Harris of RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring represented both seller and buyer of this 12,252 square foot showcase. This new-build behemoth came in listed at $6,995,000. Special features include a two story foyer and living area with linear glass rock fireplace, and a 144-bottle glass encased wine room with a ceiling of Italian porcelain Calcutta topaz.

1059 Kirby

As would be expected with luxury homes in River Oaks, this Al Ross design includes a massive swimming pool and summer kitchen. (HAR photo)

Compass agent Nadia Rasouli listed the 8,950-square-foot Tudor reminiscent home at $6,795,000 with the buyer represented by Deborah Kazmir of Keller Williams Professionals. Special features include a generator, four-car garage, a palatial owner’s suite, two laundry rooms and an elevator accessible to all floors.

206 Kinkaid School

The Neo-Classical home in Piney Point Village was a custom design by Rudy Colby.

Across the acre-plus lot, Rudy Colby created this expansive 9,501 square foot home which was listed with Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for $4,950,000. Courtney Robertson of Compass was the selling agent. Special features include high ceilings with views of the park-like grounds, terraced lawns and pool; Lueders Texas limestone, walnut, and Cedar Bayou half-brick floors; plus Lagos Azul and Carrara surfaces.

3940 Inverness

Sitting on an amazing 2.8 acre lot in River Oaks, this property brings 11,737 square foot of house listed at $4,495,000. Represented by Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, it was sold to a client of Laura SoRelle with Jackie Behrendt.

Special features? Three swimming pools, lighted tennis court, vast party pavilion, outdoor kitchen and bar, multi-level patio areas, and a lake. Yes, the house includes a lake. The HAR listing noted that the property was listed “at lot value.”

410 Longwoods Lane

This 8,300 square foot Mediterranean-inspired home was a quick sell with HAR reporting that it was on the market for a mere three days with a list price of $4,595,000. Holly Madden of Compass represented the seller while DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass represented the buyer.

Special feature include an elevator, chilled wine room, fully equipped theatre and billiard room, pool and summer kitchen, arched doorways, beams and groin vault ceiling in dining.

31 Netherfield Way, The Woodlands

If size counts, count on The Woodlands to deliver with the most of the largest houses in the Houston Top 10 sold in December calling it home. That includes this beauty measuring in at 11,498 square feet, smaller than only the 12,252 square foot Woodlands home at 7 Estancia.

Diane Lominac of Century 21 Realty Partners had the $4,954,000 listing. Rosana Weber with Walzel Properties was the selling agent. Special feature include views out to holes 2 and 3 of the private golf course and looks at the lake.

126 S. Tranquil Path, The Woodlands

This nine acre homesite with the 10,582 square foot home was listed at $4.5 million with Beth Cassidy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate while Renay Cohen, also with Elliman, was the selling agent. Special features? State-of-the-art theatre, oversized gourmet kitchen, billiards room with full wet bar, exercise room, elevator, two-story library, quarters with kitchen, covered patio, summer kitchen, infinity pool with swim up bar, and smoker kitchen with pizza oven.