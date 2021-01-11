Chef Curtis Stone, of Dallas’ Popular Georgie Restaurant, is Teaming Up With Selena Gomez

Dallas can’t necessarily lay claim to Curtis Stone, a Michelin-starred chef with two acclaimed Los Angeles restaurants and a buoyant personality you’ve most definitely seen on morning news programs. Actually, Dallas really can’t claim him at all. But if the name sounds familiar, you’ve probably paid a visit to Knox District’s Travis Street in the past year, where his neon moniker lights up the bistro table-lined sidewalk.

Georgie by Curtis Stone, a partnership between the Australian celebrity chef and Dallas restaurateur Stephan Courseau (Up On Knox, Le Bilboquet), opened in late 2019, and quickly made an impression with its horseradish beet tartare and a sumptuous, throwback interior design. And soon, Stone (sans Georgie) will be impressing HBO Max subscribers while Facetiming with Selena Gomez (Dallas actually does get to claim the Grand Prairie native a bit!).

The entrance to Georgie by Curtis Stone, located on Travis Street in Knox District.

Stone, along with a slew of other notable chefs such as José Andrés, JJ Johnson, and singer/songwriter Kelis Rogers (there’s a great Lenny Letter on her journey from monster hit “Milkshake” to professional chef), will each appear on an upcoming season 2 episode of Selena + Chef, a show I was heavily charmed by last year. The premise — renowned chefs attempt to teach new recipes to a winsome global pop star — is pretty fun, and makes for excellent comfort viewing or background noise. Also, Gomez has a super dreamy kitchen, and some rainbow knives that might be the cooking show’s true breakout star.



Gomez posted the season 2 Selena + Chef trailer on her Instagram today, where Curtis Stone is briefly seen saying, “You look a bit nervous.” Anyone who’s struggled with at-home cooking attempts over the past 5,301 months can surely relate.