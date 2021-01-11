curtis stone selena chef georgie dallas
G Butcher Shop
01
02

Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone partnered with restaurateur Stephan Courseau to create Georgie in Dallas' Knox District neighborhood.

02
02

Georgie by Curtis Stone opened the G Butcher Shop in spring 2020.

curtis stone selena chef georgie dallas
G Butcher Shop
Restaurants / Entertainment

Chef Curtis Stone, of Dallas’ Popular Georgie Restaurant, is Teaming Up With Selena Gomez

The Michelin-Starred Chef Behind the Knox District Spot Will Pop Up On HBO Max

BY // 01.11.21
Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone partnered with restaurateur Stephan Courseau to create Georgie in Dallas' Knox District neighborhood.
Georgie by Curtis Stone opened the G Butcher Shop in spring 2020.
1
2

Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone partnered with restaurateur Stephan Courseau to create Georgie in Dallas' Knox District neighborhood.

2
2

Georgie by Curtis Stone opened the G Butcher Shop in spring 2020.

Dallas can’t necessarily lay claim to Curtis Stone, a Michelin-starred chef with two acclaimed Los Angeles restaurants and a buoyant personality you’ve most definitely seen on morning news programs. Actually, Dallas really can’t claim him at all. But if the name sounds familiar, you’ve probably paid a visit to Knox District’s Travis Street in the past year, where his neon moniker lights up the bistro table-lined sidewalk.

Georgie by Curtis Stone, a partnership between the Australian celebrity chef and Dallas restaurateur Stephan Courseau (Up On Knox, Le Bilboquet), opened in late 2019, and quickly made an impression with its horseradish beet tartare and a sumptuous, throwback interior design. And soon, Stone (sans Georgie) will be impressing HBO Max subscribers while Facetiming with Selena Gomez (Dallas actually does get to claim the Grand Prairie native a bit!).

Georgie’s Knox District Restaurant
The entrance to Georgie by Curtis Stone, located on Travis Street in Knox District.

Stone, along with a slew of other notable chefs such as José Andrés, JJ Johnson, and singer/songwriter Kelis Rogers (there’s a great Lenny Letter on her journey from monster hit “Milkshake” to professional chef), will each appear on an upcoming season 2 episode of Selena + Chef, a show I was heavily charmed by last year. The premise — renowned chefs attempt to teach new recipes to a winsome global pop star — is pretty fun, and makes for excellent comfort viewing or background noise. Also, Gomez has a super dreamy kitchen, and some rainbow knives that might be the cooking show’s true breakout star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October


Gomez posted the season 2 Selena + Chef trailer on her Instagram today, where Curtis Stone is briefly seen saying, “You look a bit nervous.” Anyone who’s struggled with at-home cooking attempts over the past 5,301 months can surely relate.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
1421 Waverly Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1421 Waverly Street
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1421 Waverly Street
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
1109 Krist Drive
Brighton Place
FOR SALE

1109 Krist Drive
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1109 Krist Drive
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
5 Farish Circle
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

5 Farish Circle
Houston, TX

$5,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5 Farish Circle
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
36911 Edgewater Drive
Old Mill Lake
FOR SALE

36911 Edgewater Drive
Pinehurst, TX

$997,550 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (713) 367-7333 Email Realtor
36911 Edgewater Drive
11909 Heritage
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11909 Heritage
Houston, TX

$3,845,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
11909 Heritage
109 Radney Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X