Houston home listing 802 E. Friar Tuck Lane boasts a resort-worthy swimming pool and outdoor living spaces. (Photo by TK Images)
802 E. Friar Tuck Lane boasts a resort-worthy swimming pool and outdoor living spaces. (Photo by TK Images)

The covered patio at 802 E. Friar Tuck Lane welcomes seamless indoor-outdoor living surrounded by a fireplace, summer kitchen, pool, and sports court. (Photo by TK Images)

A spacious workout room is one of several resort-like amenities at 802 E. Friar Tuck Lane. (Photo by TK Images)

The primary suite at 802 E. Friar Tuck boasts a bath as grand as any you'll find in a Mandarin Oriental Hotel. (Photo by TK Images)

Behind the gates at 802 E. Friar Tuck Lane, a grand mansion rises from a tree-shaded lawn. (Photo by TK Images)

The resort style master bath at 3842 Piping Rock (Photo by TK Images)

The primary bedroom on 3842 Piping Rock enjoys a view of the treetops. (Photo by TK Images)

The modern dwelling at 3842 Piping Rock offers indoor/outdoor living as grand as that of anything in the Cayman Islands. (Photo by TK Images)

Architect Scott Strasser's design at 3842 Piping Rock (Photo by TK Images)

Multiple entertaining spaces surround the pool at 607 Harvard Street in The Heights. (Photo by TK Images)

One of several outdoor entertaining areas at 607 Harvard Street in The Heights. (Photo by TK Images)

The 3,760 square foot home at 607 Harvard Street in The Heights enjoys two lots of outdoor entertaining space. (Photo by TK Images)

You'll never find a Vrbo with this grand a kitchen for exercising your inner gourmet chef. If on staycation, of course, call a caterer. (Photo by TK Images)

Real Estate / Houses

Houston Houses That Are Resort Worthy — Get a Look Inside Some Real Retreats

The Bayou City's Hottest Home Listings

BY // 03.15.22
photography TK Images
With so many of still reluctant to travel too far from home, and with many in Houston in the midst of spring break, it’s natural for minds turn to staycations. Not the kind that you book at a quaint Victorian in The Heights or a luxe suite at the Hotel Granducca.

Rather we are talking about a rather permanent staycation — in a home that is all about resort living without leaving the city. There are some homes for sale in Houston that could make any day seem like a vacation with resort worthy settings. Let’s take a look at some of Houston’s hottest home listings:

802 East Friar Tuck Lane

The primary suite at 802 E. Friar Tuck boasts a bath as grand as any you’ll find in a Mandarin Oriental Hotel. (Photo by TK Images)

Behind the gates in this near-in Memorial neighborhood awaits 10,200 square foot residence that is a luxurious oasis in the Houston hubbub. The new construction home could be a dreamy full-time getaway, the ultimate stay home spot with enough resort-style amenities to discourage ever leaving. The vast heated swimming pool and spa serve as a backdrop for seamless indoor-outdoor living with al fresco amenities that include a fireplace, summer kitchen and a full sports court.

DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass has the listing with the asking price coming in at $6,295,000.

3842 Piping Rock

Architect Scott Strasser designed this modern 5,000 square foot home that practically shouts “resort living.” Floor-to-ceiling glass walls open to create a sophisticated indoor-outdoor living space that recalls resorts in the Bahamas. And the spa-like primary bathroom is connected to a private open-air atrium and features a large soaking tub, walk-in shower and something you don’t ordinarily find in a resort, a fabulous closet. Additionally, the side yard features a living and dining area, turf lawn, a sleek modern pool and a summer kitchen.

The five-bedroom house with study, extra room and wine room is listed for $3,780,000 with Lisa Kornhauser of Compass.

607 Harvard

Multiple entertaining spaces surround the pool at 607 Harvard Street in The Heights.

The double lot at this retreat in The Heights delivers on the feeling of leaving Houston behind and with walkability to all the neighborhood favorites such as Coltivare and Donovan Park, you’ll no longer feel like you’re in the city that worships the automobile. Speaking of cars, extras here include an electrical vehicle charging connection and a whole house generator. Nine stained glass windows and skylights add to the allure.

The  3,760 square feet home is listed for $2,157,000 with Ashley Day of Compass.

