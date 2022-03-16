Lynn Wyatt Mercury
Mercury60
Mercury103
Mercury112
Mercury175
Mercury207
Mercury259
Mercury489
Mercury263
Mercury271
Mercury444
Mercury298
Mercury388
01
13

Antoine Plante, Lynn Wyatt on the dance floor at the Mercury gala

02
13

Amy & Kelly Plato

03
13

Katrina Peacock, Rangit & Naveena Shastri

04
13

Katrina & Nick Peacock

05
13

Ginny Hart, Antoine Plante, Lynn Wyatt, Brian Ritter

06
13

Scott & Erin Reid

07
13

Darin & Gretchen Carroll, Cari & Steve Greenly

08
13

Mindy & Joshua Davidson, Mercury gala chairs Kelly & David Rose

09
13

Bianca & DeAndre Johnson

10
13

Steve & June Barth, Tia & Jempy Neyman

11
13

Brynne & Brad Olsen

12
13

Carol & Joel Mohrman

13
13

Mercury musicians on stage

Lynn Wyatt Mercury
Mercury60
Mercury103
Mercury112
Mercury175
Mercury207
Mercury259
Mercury489
Mercury263
Mercury271
Mercury444
Mercury298
Mercury388
Society / Featured Parties

Lynn Wyatt Feels the Music and Hits the Dance Floor, Defying Her Octogenarian Status for Mercury

Houston's Grande Dame Has Always Supported These Musicians

BY // 03.15.22
Antoine Plante, Lynn Wyatt on the dance floor at the Mercury gala
Amy & Kelly Plato
Katrina Peacock, Rangit & Naveena Shastri
Katrina & Nick Peacock
Ginny Hart, Antoine Plante, Lynn Wyatt, Brian Ritter
Scott & Erin Reid
Darin & Gretchen Carroll, Cari & Steve Greenly
Mindy & Joshua Davidson, Mercury gala chairs Kelly & David Rose
Bianca & DeAndre Johnson
Steve & June Barth, Tia & Jempy Neyman
Brynne & Brad Olsen
Carol & Joel Mohrman
Mercury musicians on stage
1
13

Antoine Plante, Lynn Wyatt on the dance floor at the Mercury gala

2
13

Amy & Kelly Plato

3
13

Katrina Peacock, Rangit & Naveena Shastri

4
13

Katrina & Nick Peacock

5
13

Ginny Hart, Antoine Plante, Lynn Wyatt, Brian Ritter

6
13

Scott & Erin Reid

7
13

Darin & Gretchen Carroll, Cari & Steve Greenly

8
13

Mindy & Joshua Davidson, Mercury gala chairs Kelly & David Rose

9
13

Bianca & DeAndre Johnson

10
13

Steve & June Barth, Tia & Jempy Neyman

11
13

Brynne & Brad Olsen

12
13

Carol & Joel Mohrman

13
13

Mercury musicians on stage

What: Mercury “Voyage to the Moon: The 2022 Retro-Futuristic Gala”

Where: Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Following dinner, Mercury artistic director Antoine Plante led his company of musicians in featured scenes from the silent film Voyage de Lune and interspersed with stylistically similar video clips featuring gala chairs Kelly and David Rose. The performance featured popular scores from 2001 A Space Odyssey, Star Trek and, ET along with contemporary favorites such as Rocket Man by Elton John and a stunning rendition of Fly Me to The Moon by soprano Dorothy Gal.

Mercury’s 14th annual gala raised more than $375,000 for the chamber orchestra in which the music is performed on period instruments with the musicians standing.

Long standing supporter of Mercury, Lynn Wyatt assisted Plante in drawing the raffle winner of an exquisite pair of pink opal, amethyst and diamond earrings donated by deBoulle. Defying her octogenarian status, Wyatt was on the dance floor with enthusiasm as other guests joined the party.

PC Seen: Gala chairs Kelly and David Rose, Lori Muratta, Katrina and Nick Peacock, Mindy and Josh Davidson, Mollie and Wayne Brunetti, Ginny Hart and Robert Navo, Meghan and Kevin Downs, Rebecca Fieler, Gaby and Kenny Owen, Kirsten Jensen and David Kerley, Marcia and Tom Faschingbauer, Linda and Mark Quick, June and Steve Barth, Carol and Joel Mohrman, Lili and Hans Kirchner, Mercury executive director Brian Ritter and Christopher Michael Stribling.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Ron Brown
This property is listed by: Ron Brown (713) 305-5548 Email Realtor
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
3757 Farber
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3757 Farber
Southside Place, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
3757 Farber
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X