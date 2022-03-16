Lynn Wyatt Feels the Music and Hits the Dance Floor, Defying Her Octogenarian Status for Mercury

What: Mercury “Voyage to the Moon: The 2022 Retro-Futuristic Gala”

Where: Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Following dinner, Mercury artistic director Antoine Plante led his company of musicians in featured scenes from the silent film Voyage de Lune and interspersed with stylistically similar video clips featuring gala chairs Kelly and David Rose. The performance featured popular scores from 2001 A Space Odyssey, Star Trek and, ET along with contemporary favorites such as Rocket Man by Elton John and a stunning rendition of Fly Me to The Moon by soprano Dorothy Gal.

Mercury’s 14th annual gala raised more than $375,000 for the chamber orchestra in which the music is performed on period instruments with the musicians standing.

Long standing supporter of Mercury, Lynn Wyatt assisted Plante in drawing the raffle winner of an exquisite pair of pink opal, amethyst and diamond earrings donated by deBoulle. Defying her octogenarian status, Wyatt was on the dance floor with enthusiasm as other guests joined the party.

PC Seen: Gala chairs Kelly and David Rose, Lori Muratta, Katrina and Nick Peacock, Mindy and Josh Davidson, Mollie and Wayne Brunetti, Ginny Hart and Robert Navo, Meghan and Kevin Downs, Rebecca Fieler, Gaby and Kenny Owen, Kirsten Jensen and David Kerley, Marcia and Tom Faschingbauer, Linda and Mark Quick, June and Steve Barth, Carol and Joel Mohrman, Lili and Hans Kirchner, Mercury executive director Brian Ritter and Christopher Michael Stribling.