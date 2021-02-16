Houston Luxury Homes Sales Skyrocket Up 73.9 Percent — The City’s Most Expensive Houses are Being Gobbled Up

Shades of New Orleans in the design of the Afton Oaks dwelling at 3407 Banbury Place.

In the heart of Tanglewood at 5578 Tilbury, the house was built in 2015.

The 1930s home at 2529 Del Monte in River Oaks was updated and expanded in 2013 and 2019.

Once again, Houston’s luxury housing market has defied logic as January was another record month for high-end home sales. Sales of homes priced at $750,000 and above skyrocketed 73.9 percent above that of January 2020. This in spite of COVID-19, unemployment rates, a calamitous January 6 at the U.S. Capitol and a shrinking inventory.

Total dollar volume of all Houston home sales for the month surged 42.9 percent above last year to $2.3 billion.

“The Houston real estate market carried the momentum of 2020 into the new year, however we believe that the current pace of sales is unsustainable without an infusion of new listings into the marketplace,” notes HAR Chairman Richard Miranda with Keller Williams Platinum. “It’s our hope that as we move out of the winter months, more sellers will begin to put their homes on the market and help boost inventory to pre-pandemic levels.”

Below we take a look at the most expensive homes sold in Houston in January.

3465 Overbrook Lane

A corner lot at 3465 Overbrook adds to the curb appeal of this 9,767 sq.ft. home.

Five bedrooms and more baths, three fireplaces, an elevator and a wine room are some of the features that placed this River Oaks home at the top of the sales list for January. Fronnie Flowers of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService handled sale of the $6,995,000 property while Norma Moore of Coldwell Banker Realty brought the buyer.

2164 Chilton Road

This new build, a modern dwelling with echoes of Old World Europe, was on the market for less than three months with a list price of $5,475,000 before it was snapped up. The Morris Hullinger Design Build property at more than 7,000 square feet of living space features five bedrooms, five full and two half baths, and a three-car garage. Listing agent was Laura Sweeney of Compass RE Texas with selling agent Sabiha Rehmatulla, also of Compass.

2529 Del Monte

This home might have been built in 1930 but owner upgrades and expansions in 2013 and 2019 have transitioned the classic beauty into a residence of modern amenities and ample space at 6,826 square feet. Stephanie Sauers of Greenwood King Properties had the house listed at $4,450,000. Selling agent was Elizabeth Smith, also of Greenwood King.

6 Fluery Way, The Woodlands

Stretching across two lots, measuring more than three acres, this 9,585 square foot dwelling is located in The Woodlands’ posh Carlton Woods enclave and overlooks the 16th hole of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Six bedrooms, four fireplaces, a movie theater and a full-house generator are among the selling features. Mariela Knapp of Keller Williams Realty The Woodlands had the $4.7 million listing. Selling agent was Aaron Harris of RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring.

5578 Tilbury

Quite a design team was involved in this Tanglewood home: Built by Allan Edward with architect Robert Dame, interior finishes by Nicole Zarr & Associates and interior design by Marilyn Phillips. The 8,000 square foot residence was listed for $3,995,000 with Caroline Bean of Compass. Selling agent was Caroline Billipp of Greenwood King Properties.

5300 Bayou Glenn

Attesting to the hot luxury real estate market, this beautiful Spanish-inspired dwelling with a list price of $3,595,000 was on the market for a mere 19 days. Sixteen sets of French doors provide an indoor/outdoor lifestyle for the home that has four bedrooms, a media room, game room and a three-car garage. Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes of Compass was listing agent and Laura Sweeney, also with Compass, was selling agent.

2238 Troon Road

The charming brick home at 2238 Troon Road, built in 1945, was remodeled and expanded by the owners who just sold it.

There is just something about an older house that feels good, an almost mystical warmth generated from the structural elements of an era past. We can’t be sure if this was purchased for its character or as a tear down. Built in 1945 and updated and expanded by the most recent owners, the 4,448 square foot residence was listed at $3.1 million with Robert Bland of Compass. Selling agent was Colleen Sherlock of Geenwood King.

3778 Nottingham

Silvan Homes created this 5,187 square foot dwelling in West University. The new build features four to five bedrooms, five full baths and one half bath, and a central game room. Jay Monroe with Martha Turner Sotheby’s had the $2,795,000 listing. Selling agent was Moni Bohnisch of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

2508 Stanmore

Frazier Custom Homes built this 8,125 square foot dwelling in River Oaks. Elegant details include 11-foot ceilings, Bevolo gas lights, two stone carved fireplaces, and a winding staircase with custom wrought-iron balustrade and paneled skirt board. Katherine Warren of Martha Turner Sotheby’s had the listing at $2.8 million. Selling agent was Laura Sweeney of Compass.

3407 Banbury Place

Louisiana based architect Matt Voelkel designed this charming house in Afton Oaks in 2007, the dwelling updated by Barnett Custom Homes. Compass agent Laura Sweeney had the listing for the 4,281 square foot home in Afton Oaks which had a list price of $2,715,000. Compass’ Caroline Bean was selling agent.