This $9.95 Million Houston Mansion Brings Its Own Horse Stables, 14 Bathrooms, Ornate Details and a Bavarian Castle Feel

Another view from the pool pavilion to the home The pool pavilion at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest

One of two cooking areas in the mansion at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest

Elliman's Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.

Elliman's Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.

The Briar Forest neighborhood just west of South Gessner Road hosts a surprising enclave of vast mansions resting amid expansive acreage that is rarely found just off of the Westheimer corridor. One such property has hit the market with a list price of $9,950,000. The remarkable residence at 6 West Rivercrest boasts 23,526 square feet of living space set on a 3.7-acre lot complete with custom horse stables for riding enthusiasts.

This is an intriguing house described as Palladian-inspired with a modern interpretation. And, yes, there are Corinthian columns, domes and pediments and symmetry in design. But once inside, the simplicity called for in Palladian architecture is left behind.

The dwelling is replete with ornately carved oversized doors and door frames, crystal chandeliers (three in the master bedroom), two kitchens each with dual chandeliers, massive fireplace mantles and surrounds, ornate ceilings and a vast drama-filled double staircase at the entry. Simply put, more is more.

Even so, one has to ask, what does one do with nine full bathrooms and five half baths in a single family home? Assuming each of the seven bedrooms has its own bath as does the pool pavilion, there remains a lot of unaccounted for flushing power. Actually it’s not the bathrooms that garner attention in this mansion but rather the wealth of ornate interior detailing.

The tub in the primary suite bathroom, for example, is flanked by black marble topped on each side with a rearing horse sculpture. And throughout the home heavy wood carvings recall a 19th century Bavarian castle.

The pool and adjacent pool pavilion speak convincingly to Palladian inspiration with Corinthian columns, the necessary symmetry and a dome at the pavilion’s peak. The pool is graced with twin filigree ironwork domes and a third structure of Corinthian columns and pediment.

Discover Swipe













Next

Douglas Elliman real estate agents Gigi Huang and Dustan Gawthorp have the listing on 6 West Rivercrest with the list price of $9,950,000.