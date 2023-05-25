Elliman’s Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.
Elliman's Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.

Elliman’s Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.
Real Estate / Mansions

This $9.95 Million Houston Mansion Brings Its Own Horse Stables, 14 Bathrooms, Ornate Details and a Bavarian Castle Feel

6 West Rivercrest Is a Briar Forest Stunner That Proves More Is More

BY // 05.25.23
Elliman's Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.
Elliman's Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.
The lavish pool pavilion echoes the Palladian influences of the main house.
The double banked stair at 6 West Rivercrest sets the stage for design drama.
Entry to the 23,526 square foot dwelling at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
One of several dining areas at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
The study at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
The house at 6 West Rivercrest features several rotundas
The primary bedroom at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
A family room at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
One of two cooking areas in the mansion at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
A casual dining area at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
One of two formal dining rooms at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
A second cooking area in the mansion at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
The pool pavilion at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest speaks to Palladian influences
The pool pavilion at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest speaks to Palladian influences
The pool pavilion The pool pavilion at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest can host large dinner parties
Another view from the pool pavilion to the home The pool pavilion at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
Custom stables at 6 West Rivercrest in Briar Forest
The Briar Forest neighborhood just west of South Gessner Road hosts a surprising enclave of vast mansions resting amid expansive acreage that is rarely found just off of the Westheimer corridor. One such property has hit the market with a list price of $9,950,000. The remarkable residence at 6 West Rivercrest boasts 23,526 square feet of living space set on a 3.7-acre lot complete with custom horse stables for riding enthusiasts.

Elliman's Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.
Elliman’s Gigi Huang and Dunstan Gawthorp have the listing for this 23,526 square foot mansion in Briar Oaks.

This is an intriguing house described as Palladian-inspired with a modern interpretation. And, yes, there are Corinthian columns, domes and pediments and symmetry in design. But once inside, the simplicity called for in Palladian architecture is left behind.

The dwelling is replete with ornately carved oversized doors and door frames, crystal chandeliers (three in the master bedroom), two kitchens each with dual chandeliers, massive fireplace mantles and surrounds, ornate ceilings and a vast drama-filled double staircase at the entry. Simply put, more is more.

6 West Rivercrest is no ordinary Houston mansion.
6 West Rivercrest is no ordinary Houston mansion.

Even so, one has to ask, what does one do with nine full bathrooms and five half baths in a single family home? Assuming each of the seven bedrooms has its own bath as does the pool pavilion, there remains a lot of unaccounted for flushing power. Actually it’s not the bathrooms that garner attention in this mansion but rather the wealth of ornate interior detailing.

The tub in the primary suite bathroom, for example, is flanked by black marble topped on each side with a rearing horse sculpture. And throughout the home heavy wood carvings recall a 19th century Bavarian castle.

6 West Rivercrest brings a number of ornate details.
6 West Rivercrest brings a number of ornate details.

The pool and adjacent pool pavilion speak convincingly to Palladian inspiration with Corinthian columns, the necessary symmetry and a dome at the pavilion’s peak. The pool is graced with twin filigree ironwork domes and a third structure of Corinthian columns and pediment.

Douglas Elliman real estate agents Gigi Huang and Dustan Gawthorp have the listing on 6 West Rivercrest with the list price of $9,950,000.

