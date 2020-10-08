Houston’s Own Mediterranean Estate — This Spacious Memorial Mansion is a True Dream Retreat

The master bath with his and hers vanities.

The Memorial Villages are one of most coveted places to live in Houston. Still, even in Memorial, some houses truly stand out from the crowd. This one, located in Willowick Estates, part of Hunters Creek Village, is something special.

Located on a 25,000 square foot desirable ravine lot, the Mediterranean masterpiece at 10931 Wickwild Street is situated in a peaceful and park-like setting. Yet, it is easily accessible to I-10, and all the Voss Road shops and restaurants are just a few miles away.

The best of Houston is at your beck and call. Of course, 10931 Wickwild Street’s real wonders can be found within its expansive grounds.

Every detail in this Mediterranean manse is customized, putting it on another level of dream homes. This builder’s homes are known for incorporating antique finds — especially carved wood and wrought iron railings — and interesting architectural salvage pieces into their design, says realtor Diane Biegel, owner of Biegel Fine Properties.

10931 Wickwild is truly one-of-a-kind. Sandy-toned, low maintenance stucco is capped by an authentic red tile roof. Rich wood and wrought iron accents lead you to the inviting double doors, under the home’s covered entry.

The den with impeccable views.

One of the most notable features you’ll notice is the remarkable use of frameless glass windows throughout the rear of the home ― which capture the expansive outdoor landscaping and pool, and transport you out of bustling Houston into a secluded hideaway. The views alone will stop you in your tracks.

Honed travertine flooring spans most of the first floor spaces, including the stately formal living, with its epic, carved stone fireplace surround and its high, alcove ceiling. Handsome arched openings lead to the thoroughly modern dining room, which is flanked by more stunning frameless windows.

Antique doors and casing lend a rustic and authentic feel to the unique wine grotto. This showcase spot will let even the most devoted wine collector store and display their prized bottles. There is also a private, personal office filled with light and book shelves, with herringbone inlaid brick flooring.

Most rooms have view to the backyard sanctuary.

The wide open kitchen provides more than just a standard window over the sink ― the entire back wall is fitted with frameless glass, making this one of the most open and light-filled kitchens in all of Houston. The top quality granite counters feature a beveled edge, and the oversize central island is a triple-threat ― functioning as a prep space, breakfast bar, or staging area for entertaining and hosting events of all sizes.

The quality Thermador appliance package includes a six burner gas range. Ample storage is out of sight, located in the kitchen’s spacious walk-in-pantry. The open floor plan flows seamlessly into the den, where a decorative, hand-carved wood bar adds even more character to the space.

The home is an art collector’s dream, with expansive walls that are the ideal backdrop for oversized artworks. The design of the home, with its interesting curves and angles, maximizes the display of paintings and other artwork.

The primary bedroom suite is located on the first floor, overlooking the pool and the ravine. Its luxurious bath boasts a walk in shower, inlaid stone flooring, separate his and hers water closets, and separate vanities ― making the early morning rush a breeze.

Living and dining are open with frameless windows.

Intricate wrought iron railings on the staircase lead to the second floor, where you’ll find four additional bedrooms and baths. One bedroom includes clerestory windows with a coffered ceiling overhead. All are oversized and ensuite.

Upstairs you’ll also enjoy a functional room that can be utilized as a second den or as a theater room. It boasts designer grass cloth wall coverings and carved Indian wood pillars and header surrounding the flat screen. Travel through the gameroom, and step out onto the wood covered patio balcony to relax with a view of the refreshing pool and grounds below.

The extra-long lagoon style pool is perfect for entertaining with its six-seater integrated spa, and oversized swim-up bench seating. It’s a shady oasis surrounded by lush tropical greenery. A whimsical bridge leads to the wooded area and ravine beyond, ensuring privacy and tranquility.

The large poolside pavilion houses a built-in grill, television and fireplace, making it the ultimate outdoor room for all seasons. The Mediterranean blue tile work surrounding the grill and fireplace almost transport you to an Aegean climate.

The Spacious kitchen with functional island/bar.

And that is just the start of 10931 Wickwild Street‘s wonders. More unique spaces await your tour in this sprawling dream house of five bedrooms, five baths and three half baths. Even the powder rooms are showstoppers in this $3,299,000 home. Some feature carved limestone pediments, art glass basins and inlaid flooring patterns.

There are dream homes and then there is this private, lushly landscaped Memorial dream home that’s a step above.

To get a closer look at this property or the other exclusive ones Biegel represents, go to their website.

