Storied Downtown Houston Steakhouse Reopens as it Celebrates a Major Wine Award — Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is Finally Back

Pappas Bros. Steakhouses boast a combined inventory of more than 35,000 bottles and a selection of 3,500 labels from every major fine wine producing region in the world. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

With three master sommeliers in the house, more than 35,000 bottles in the wine cellars and a selection of 3,500 labels from every major fine wine producing region in the world, Pappas Bros. Steakhouses once again earned top ranking from Wine Spectator.

While the awards were announced in the summer, the honor becomes newly relevant with the reopening of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown. Current hours for both dine-in and takeout are Thursdays from 5 to 9 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10 pm. These hours are expected to be expanded as more people return to downtown.

This is the second year that all three steakhouses — Galleria, Downtown and Dallas — have garnered the coveted Grand Award, presented to those that exhibit extraordinary wine service. The Houston Galleria and Dallas Steakhouses have been recipients of this prestigious award, the highest distinction possible for wine selection by Wine Spectator, since 2010 and 2011 respectively.

The award, given only to the world’s elite programs is “a reflection of steadfast dedication and unwavering passion to both building and growing an exceptional wine program year after year,” according to Wine Spectator “And offer the ultimate dining experience, with extraordinary cuisine and flawless service, whether formal or casual in style.”

In naming the 2020 recipients Wine Spectator noted, “In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, our Restaurant Awards team was unable to conduct in-person inspections for a new Grand Award class. But while there are no new Grand Award winners this year, 100 restaurants earned the title once again, representing 17 countries and 14 states.”

The steakhouses’ highly-praised wine list, covering almost every possible price point and varietal, could be intimidating if it were not for the sommeliers who can deftly direct diners into any price range or taste profile requested.