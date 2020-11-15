3950 Inverness
Real Estate / Mansions

The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Houston — See the River Oaks, Sugar Land and Woodlands Stunners

New October Stats Reveal Some House Truths

BY // 11.15.20
3950 Inverness was the city's top single family home sale in October. The 9,640 square foot dwelling with six bedrooms, six full and two half baths was listed for $7.5 million.
3950 Inverness in River Oaks
34 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands
34 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands
7 Paradise Point in Sugar Land
7 Paradise Point in Sugar Land
11526 Wendover Lane, Piney Point Village
11526 Wendover Lane, Piney Point Village
2023 Drexel in the River Oaks area
2023 Drexel in the River Oaks area
112 Glenwood in the Glen Cove neighborhood
112 Glenwood in the Glen Cove neighborhood
19 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands
9033 Kenilworth Street, Memorial Close-In
9033 Kenilworth Street, Memorial Close-In
225 Mayerling Drive in Memorial Villages
225 Mayerling Drive in Memorial Villages
5406 Tilbury in Tanglewood
5406 Tilbury in Tanglewood
So what’s the criteria for selling at the top of the totem pole in Houston’s single family real estate market? We surveyed the leading luxury home sales for October as recorded by HAR and have found several constants in terms of square footage, number of bedrooms and baths, and neighborhood.

It’s no surprise that bigger commands a higher price. But size isn’t everything. Consider that the highest priced home sale in October was that of the graceful River Oaks dwelling at 3950 Inverness with a gentle architectural nod to the Mediterranean. Although the property measures in at a mere 9,640 square feet, not so big compared to the largest house in the October field, it topped the listing prices at $7.5 million. River Oaks clearly has its cachet.

The largest house among the leading sellers was 7 Paradise Point in Sugar Land which measures 13,467 square feet. The list price belied the vastness at a “mere” $5.2 million.

For each of the most expensive homes sold in October, the norm was no less than five bedrooms but most boast six bedrooms with six full baths and two half baths. These are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Houston for the month:

3950 Inverness, 77019

3950 Inverness

The 9,640 square foot dwelling in the Tall Timbers division of River Oaks was listed with Laura Sweeney of Compass while Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer. The list price was $7.5 million. Details: Six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths.

FERN FREEMAN

7 Paradise Point in Sugar Land, 77478

7 Paradise Point in Sugar Land

The 13,467 square foot residence was listed with Cindy Burns of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, while Sherrie Fontenot of RE/MAX Fine Properties delivered the buyer. The list price was $5.2 million. Details: Six bedrooms, six full baths and three half baths.

4 East Shore in The Woodlands, 77380

34 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands

The 8,400 square foot home was listed at $5 million with Kevin Spearman of Connect Realty. Selling agent is Rebecca Drake of RE/MAX The Woodlands and Spring. Details: Five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths.

11526 Wendover Lane, 77024

11526 Wendover Lane, piney Point Village
11526 Wendover Lane, Piney Point Village

The 9,460 square foot manse with a list price of $4,999,999 was listed with Vickie Driscoll of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Karen Harberg of Compass delivered the buyer. Details: Six bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths.

2023 Drexel, 77027

2023 drexel
The 7,902 square foot house was listed at $4,595,000 with Mike Mahlstedt of Compass. The top-selling agent also brought the buyer to the negotiation. Details: Six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths.

112 Glenwood, 77007

112 Glenwood, 7059 sf, 5 beds, 52 baths
The 7,059 square foot dwelling in Glen Cove was listed with Paul Bice of BICE & Associates for an asking price of $3,995,000. Cynthia Bigelow of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer. Details: Five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths.

19 Grand Regency, The Woodlands, 77382

19 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands
The 10,366 square foot home was listed for $3,495,000 with Diane Kink of Keller Williams Realty. Selling agent was independent agent Ernesto Grey. Details: Five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths.

9033 Kenilworth, 77024

9033 Kenilworth St. Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty had the $3,499,000 listing for the 8, 270 square foot residence for which Batool Zaman of Champions Real Estate Group brought the buyer. Details: Five bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath.

225 Mayerling, 77024

225 Mayerling Drive

Tory Eschberger of Village Property Advisors had the $3,195,000 listing and Stephanie Sauer of Greenwood King Properties was selling agent. Details: Six bedrooms, six full baths and three half baths.

5406 Tilbury, 77056

5406 Tilbury

The 7,764 square foot home was listed at $3,245,000 with Michael Afshari of Happen Houston serving as both listing and selling agent. Details: five bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath.

