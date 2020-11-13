An Understated Stunner — This Tangelwood Dream Ranch is a True Designer Showhouse With Hidden Wonders Galore

Tucked into the coveted Tanglewood neighborhood, which is hugged by Houston Country Club’s golf course, you’ll find a family retreat like no other. At first glance it might appear like an understated ranch, but inside it’s a designer showhouse through and through.

Measuring in at a sprawling 5797 square feet — with an asking price of $2,500,000 ― 6002 Green Tree Road is several steps above the cookie-cutter houses you can find in Houston. This traditional home boasts three to five bedrooms, five full baths, 2 half baths, a separate 691sf guest apartment, and all the bells and whistles. That means decorator design features and high-end finishes galore.

The home’s current owners spared no expense on materials or finishes. Brick pavers lead to the column-lined front veranda with classic, ionic capitals.

Once you enter this Tanglewood home, the gracious expanse of brown and ivory checkerboard Calacatta marble spreads out before you. Interesting architectural details abound in this one-of-a-kind home, and the foyer provides an early taste. Double crown mouldings with dentil accents cap the space and cased openings, with their fluted detail, lead to both the dining and living rooms beyond.

The dining pops with green lacquer paint.

The symmetry of the formal living space is accentuated by a wood-burning fireplace (with a gas connection) in Thassos white granite. A wall of windows let the light flood in. Three sets of double French doors overlook the backyard, dressed in custom Pindler draperies.

The white oak hardwood floors are stained a rich walnut, highlighting the graining. Throughout the home flooring is a mix of white oak, parquet and marble.

The formal dining at 6002 Green Tree Road adds a touch of drama. Its walls are painted in green lacquer with Brunschwig and Fils wallpaper accents. The stylish dining room has a custom chandelier reflecting its gold foil Donghia wallpapered, nearly 10-foot ceiling above. And the windows are dressed in Robert Allen draperies, fitted with Samuel & Sons trim.

When we said no designer detail has been spared, we were not kidding.

The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook, with French doors that open onto a private patio with fountain. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a tranquil cup of tea — or to create a real morning coffee retreat. The kitchen also has an open flow that goes into the soaring den beyond with its cathedral ceiling, fireplace and screened porch access.

Gourmet kitchen with glass wine refrigerator.

Then again, once you see the gourmet kitchen, you may just want to spend all your time there. This is a true retreat that even a professional chef would be proud to have. The central, Carrara marble topped island, with dining bar, is as large and impressive as some of the most elaborate kitchens in the world.

The appliances include a Sub-Zero freezer, Sub-Zero glass faced refrigeration as well as a full-size Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, a striking custom metal hood over the Wolf six-gas burner range and two convection ovens. Designed to showcase the expansive white marble counters, backsplash and flooring, the cabinetry is painted in dove gray. You’ll find a stainless farm sink and two Asko dishwashers, making entertaining a breeze. Professional chefs and caterers will feel right at home in a setup like this.

Some spaces in this Tanglewood home pop with bold wallpapers and paint choices, like the powder rooms. One sports a navy and white herringbone pattern, and another has zebras prancing across its red background. The bedrooms are dynamic as well. One features patriotic stripes and another has feminine fairies hiding in plain sight.

Serene design touches strike just the right balance at 6002 Green Tree Road. There is a spa-like sanctuary of spaces with muted tones of whites and grays spotlighting the craftmanship of the tile work, wood work and the home’s upscale fittings and fixtures.

Almost every high-end home is touted as a showcase home these days. But this is a true showcase home.

Master bedroom with its spacious sitting area and fireplace.

The master bedroom is inviting with a generous sitting area near the antique wood-mantled fireplace, and views of backyard. Its ensuite is fitted with Horus fixtures, Calacatta marble sink, counters, and also tiled on the floor in a chevron pattern. A separate soaking tub is positioned just beyond the mirrored boutique-style dressing room.

Bedrooms two and three are just as lavish with their ensuite baths.

Upstairs also brings a multi-purpose room, which is currently being utilized as a playroom, and a second den with sitting area already outfitted with a TV mount and built-in speakers. Featuring whimsical antelope carpet, the oversized space also overlooks the backyard and comes with its own ensuite.

The guest apartment is situated over the three car garage. With gracious vaulted ceilings, and its Circa Lighting six-light chandelier, the space has three large windows overlooking the south gardens, as well as two large windows overlooking the backyard. The apartment includes its own wet bar with walnut travertine countertops, a stainless steel sink and its own refrigerator. There is also a glass-enclosed, marble-tiled shower, complete with body sprayers and a built-in bench seat.

Yes, this is no normal garage apartment. Of course, 6002 Green Tree Road is anything but an ordinary home.

6002 Green Tree Road

Bedrooms: 3- 5

Bathrooms: 5 full and two half

Square footage: 5,797 house, 19,445 lot

Listing agent: Ruthie Porterfield of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

For more information or to tour, contact Ruthie Porterfield.