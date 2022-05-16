This Houston Dream House Brings the Future Home — Get a Look Inside a Real NextGen Dwelling

This property is a true oasis in the middle of an urban jungle. (Photo by Ambia Photography)

The Houston housing market is about as hot as the Texas summers — hot, hot, hot. Brand new to the market is 4023 Lanark Avenue, a special property where state-of-the-art meets luxury living. It’s just been listed by NextGen Real Estate. Both sides of the townhome property, 4023 A and 4023 B, are equally stunning.

NextGen, owned by broker Julia Wang, strives to anticipates the real estate needs of tomorrow (both residential and commercial) by utilizing all aspects of technology. Especially online and social media platforms. This real estate firm focuses on creativity, authenticity and innovation. With people and professionalism at the heart of its business model, NextGen is for first-time buyers and families, as well as investors, builders and developers.

Completed in 2022 and just listed for $1.6 million in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, the home on Lanark Avenue truly has it all. Coming in at an impressive 3,750 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, the property has plenty of space for its residents to spread out. With everything from custom LEDs to an elevator, a six-car garage and more, the designers at Nautilus have united high-end form with seamless function in this stunning dream home.

Additionally, 4023 Lanark is certified as using 99 percent less energy than homes built to code. This one-of-a-kind new construction with a light, bright, and open concept layout is designed to be sustainable without compromising on style. Its future owners will breathe easy knowing that the home’s air quality is optimized by a range of cutting-edge technologies. All geared to preserve the environment outside, as well as their wallets.

With a Noark SIPS panel, a solar array, and wall-to-wall RAM windows come considerable monthly savings that have been calculated to make energy costs as low as $12 a month, rendering this beautiful townhome future-proof. While many new listings talk the “Zero Energy” talk, 4023 Lanark actually walks the walk when it comes to sustainability.

And then some.

“4023 Lanark is truly a one-of-a-kind property,” Julia Wang, NextGen CEO and broker, says. “It sets a new standard for luxurious sustainability in one of Houston’s top neighborhoods.”

If you want to step inside 4023 Lanark yourself, alongside some of the city’s top agents, this Thursday, May 19 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm is your chance. NextGen is hosting what’s sure to be an incredibly chic Open House with a party that will span both homes (4023 Lanark A and B) and include savory hors d’oeuvres, wine, dessert and a tequila tasting.

If you’d like to attend, please email NextGen Realtor Marlon Martinez at marlon@nextgen.realestate.

For a closer look at 4023 Lanark’s modern wonders, click thru the photo gallery below. To learn much more about NextGen Real Estate and its very different approach, click here.