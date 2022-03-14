Houston’s Most Innovative Tree House Stands the Test of Time — How a Real Estate Agent Helps Keep the Mieth Magic Alive

The Mieth family used reclaimed wood from barns and fences throughout Texas and Louisiana for the interior of the house.

The first time Douglas Elliman agent Sharon Dreyer saw the Tree House on Sage, she knew it was unlike any other home in Houston. Soaring angular ceilings and expansive views of Buffalo Bayou created an intimate connection with nature. It feels like you could reach out and touch the trees anytime you liked.

That was in 1980.

Fast forward four decades and the home is just as stunning today as it was then. Its Swiss Chalet style has stood the test of time, albeit with some updating along the way.

It was exactly what one set of modern day house hunters were searching for, and once again Dreyer was in the mix, creating a full circle moment between a memorable house and the family who now call it home.

The Tree House sits on the bayou in Tanglewood, surrounded by lush greenery and sweeping views. The three story townhome was designed by Margaret and Hugo Mieth in 1978, with construction of the home completed in 1980. The Mieths wanted a space that elicited an immediate response, while also embracing the rain forest feel throughout the home.

“People react to this room,” Hugo Mieth told the Houston Chronicle in 1980. “The more timid or insecure just stop, freeze. They don’t know what to do, where to sit. Margaret and I try to make people as comfortable as possible here, but some of our friends have told us it takes five or six visits before they really feel at ease.”

Perhaps it’s the 31-foot ceiling in the living room or the elevated nature of the home (just as important now as it was then) that took some getting use to, but for Dreyer’s clients, it was exactly the kind of different they wanted in a home.

“They were coming from Rice Military and saw the house and fell in love with it. I happen to know the original owners and got them and my buyers together through a phone call in another state,” Dreyer said. “It’s such a beautiful love story for my young buyers.”

The floor-to-ceiling fireplace is a signature element of the living room in this Houston Tree House.

Indeed, the house has been updated, reflecting modern needs and design. Porcelain flooring replaced carpet throughout the second floor living area and primary suite and the kitchen was overhauled to include stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and a marble top island. The primary bathroom was also completely updated.

“The house looks amazing,” Dreyer says.

Sharon Dreyer and the Power of a Real Estate Agent Who Understands

Having built 28 years of Houston real estate experience, it’s not unusual for Sharon Dreyer to build deeply rooted connections with both home buyers and home sellers. The Tree House on Sage is just one more example of how entrenched she is in the community. And why working with a veteran realtor like Dreyer can yield so much more than just a quick sale.

“In this business, it’s so important to understand your client’s needs, because that’s the only way you can serve them properly,” Dreyer says. “I chose Elliman because of its worldwide stellar reputation and international affiliations, as well as having excelled as a real estate brokerage for over 100 years.”

Joyful and unexpected reunions such as the one between Margaret Mieth and Dreyer’s clients are one of the many perks of her job.

“It’s a full circle moment and a wonderful way to preserve the past,” Dreyer says.

Sharon Dreyer is a real estate expert who specializes in residential real estate and the needs of buyers and sellers in West University, Rice/Medical Center, River Oaks, Tanglewood, Memorial and Bellaire. Connect with Sharon Dreyer at sharon.dreyer@elliman.com or call 713-705-6693.