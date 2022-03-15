Interior Designer Michael Aiduss on What Defines His Sought-After Style

Designer Michael Aiduss is an industry leader and innovator, known around the world for his beautiful, atmospheric spaces. His tireless efforts and commitment to bold and timeless elements allow him to design interiors that reflect the narrative of each homeowner as well as the unique setting of the space —culminating in environments that seamlessly marry modernity and antiquity with the philosophy of longevity.

Based in Montclair, New Jersey, his showstopping work was seen in the 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, where his ground-floor salon was influenced by European homes conveying a sense of comfort, livability, and beauty that encouraged visitors to linger.

Here, Aiduss discusses the hallmarks of his design, his favorite projects, and what he loves most about working in Texas.

Background.

After studying design at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, I spent the next 14 years, working with interiors and product designer Thomas O’Brien in a variety of roles, from shop and gallery associate to eventually directing the studio. In 2010, I embraced a lifelong dream and founded my own firm.