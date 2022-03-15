Home + Design

Interior Designer Michael Aiduss on What Defines His Sought-After Style

Plus, What He Loves About Designing for Texas

BY // 03.15.22
Designer Michael Aiduss

Designer Michael Aiduss is an industry leader and innovator, known around the world for his beautiful, atmospheric spaces. His tireless efforts and commitment to bold and timeless elements allow him to design interiors that reflect the narrative of each homeowner as well as the unique setting of the space —culminating in environments that seamlessly marry modernity and antiquity with the philosophy of longevity.

Based in Montclair, New Jersey, his showstopping work was seen in the 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, where his ground-floor salon was influenced by European homes conveying a sense of comfort, livability, and beauty that encouraged visitors to linger.

Here, Aiduss discusses the hallmarks of his design, his favorite projects, and what he loves most about working in Texas.

 

Background.

After studying design at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, I spent the next 14 years, working with interiors and product designer Thomas O’Brien in a variety of roles, from shop and gallery associate to eventually directing the studio. In 2010, I embraced a lifelong dream and founded my own firm.

 

WEST1

Michael Aiduss’ approach to design.

Since the beginning of my design work, I’ve been fascinated and inspired by the combination of a narrative and interiors. My designs are uniquely customized to the homeowners’ lifestyle, story, history, and future — and we never repeat. I define and create a narrative at the start of each project that translates into interiors that reflect both the client and the architectural setting.

Trust is at the foundation of each project, and I’m dedicated to putting my clients at ease with streamlined communication, lookbooks, and a variety of options, ensuring that no question is left unanswered. My team and I remain absolutely accessible, no matter where a client is located, from initial conversations to the installation of table linens and accessories.

 

KipsBay21_PressDay2_11849 (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
A French salon by Michael Aiduss Interiors + Architecture for the 2021 Kips Bay Show House Dallas. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

The setting of your salon at the 2021 Kips Bay Show House in Dallas.

Working on the 2021 Show House in Dallas was such an incredible honor; the experience was both exciting and challenging and I really wanted the space to feel both appropriate and unexpected. We started with a narrative: A French socialite living in Paris meets a Texan and follows him back to Dallas, where she creates a salon for entertaining, relaxing, and beautiful living reminiscent of a Parisian apartment or a great country house.

We worked closely with Casci Plaster to create traditional-style plaster moldings inspired by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the European architect known for his English estates and buildings throughout India. We grounded the space with a Karl Springer cocktail table, included a variety of seating (the chairs covered in tiger-patterned upholstery were a favorite), and selected an eye-catching black-and-gold lacquer panel from the Newel Gallery in New York.

