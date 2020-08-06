Hunters Creek Dream Home With a Rooftop Waterfall is Full of Unique Surprises

The Hunters Creek neighborhood of Memorial Villages is one of Houston’s most desirable locations. Its tranquil streets are shaded by tall oaks, and its wide-range of architectural styles make the area endlessly intriguing. Now a showcase house has hit in the market in Hunters Creek. One with an old soul ― mid-century to be exact — and very modern insides.

When you arrive in the quiet cul-de-sac, in front of 11 Inwood Oaks Drive, its well landscaped and modern exterior give no hint of what awaits behind the stately front door. The home’s vast unobstructed views only reveal themselves once you step across the threshold.

The 5,060-square foot home, which was originally built in 1964, has been completely reimagined to stunning effect. The layout itself ― with its linear geometry and open floor plan, including its central pool have been retained. But literally everything else is brand new.

The construction was completed this year. The stylish home now boasts all new plumbing, electrical, insulation, flooring, tile work, appliances, windows, doors, pool, decking and garage. That’s why this five bedroom, five bath (two half bath) home shows as new construction and no detail has been overlooked.

The interior courtyard with a serene blue pool is the central feature.

The custom water feature open to the night sky.

Glowing above the 13,000 gallon heated pool is a custom designed water feature ― the rooftop waterfall is like a giant rain shower head, providing and unbeatable visual effect as well as the constant, soothing sounds of trickling water. It also has therapeutic lighting options, and the pool is visible from nearly every room.

Yes, this is one unique showcase home.

Sight lines throughout the home are open thanks to expanses of glass in most living spaces, allowing you to both see and hear the pool throughout. Large sliding glass doors, by Western Window System, open to the courtyard where gentle showers from the rooftop waterfall descend into the pool, creating a soothing whisper of sound. Additionally, two dramatic gas fire bowls flank the pool ― making night time swim extra dramatic.

In the formal living and dining room, two circular chandeliers highlight the inverted ceiling and add dimension to the space. Extending the entire length of one wall is a sleek, stacked masonry Montigo gas fireplace, providing instant warmth to the space, as well as a relaxing focal point.

The show-stopping Montigo gas fireplace.

European wire-brushed oak flooring, alabaster walls, black window facings and brass fixtures tie the entire home together.

On the other side of the courtyard, the rooftop waterfall feature transforms the master suite into a space of quiet respite from the rest of the house. There’s no need for a sound-machine to lull you to sleep. This oversized bedroom boasts its own seating area, as well as a private courtyard to enjoy your morning coffee or tea.

An over-sized soaking tub in the spa bath.

A luxurious ensuite spa bath of generous proportions is fitted with a separate soaking tub, double vanities, two-person marble shower with dual rain heads, and a walk-in closet/dressing room outfitted with custom cabinetry. Three additional bedrooms with clean architectural lines also boast their own ensuite bathrooms.

A discreet partition wall provides a buffer between the living room and kitchen, while still allowing light and continuous flow between the spaces. The open concept floor plan of the kitchen and lounge merges natural light into the airy space ― creating an ideal area for intimate gatherings of friends and family.

In the kitchen, dramatic double islands are clad in waterfalls of Carrera marble. The same marble continues in the backsplash. This extravagant counterspace is ideal for meal preparation and entertaining. It also creates the perfect casual breakfast bar. Chef-grade appliances include a French door Subzero refrigerator, and Wolf double wall ovens and six-burner gas range.

Waterfalls of Carrera marble and brass fittings in the kitchen.

Sleek finishes, including Benedetti Custom Cabinetry, create an atmosphere where cooking is transformed from an everyday task into a performance space. The butler’s bar and kitchen wet bar add another dimension. A casual lounge and dining space are connected to the kitchen.

Just off of the lounge, you’ll find access a second wing of the house and the three-car garage. Here, a short hallway provides access to a private media room, which is pre-wired with a media closet and soundproofing for the ultimate home theater. The media room is intentionally windowless to allow for theater-quality movie screenings at any time of day. Talk about the perfect retreat for these coronavirus times.

A bonus room, with limitless possibilities, has its own ensuite bath, and a separate exterior entry, making it ideal for use as an au pair or housekeeper’s quarters, a home gym, or a quiet home office. It is secluded from the main house. And the gated motor court provides ample room to maneuver to your three-car garage, which is fitted with durable epoxy flooring.

The deed-restricted, Memorial Villages maintains its own police and fire departments and boasts some of the top schools in the area. Listed at $2,59 million, this is a rare true dream home. Juliana Swisher of South Haus Living is handling the listing.

South Haus Living offers a variety of options for touring this true dream home (including in person and virtual tours). To get a closer look at this property or the other exclusive ones South Haus Living represents, go to its website