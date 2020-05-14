Must-See Dallas Property — Real Housewife Kameron Westcott’s Highland Park Home

“Even the palm trees and cypress trees bring in a little hint of the beauty of California. Luckily her husband Court grew up going to Santa Barbara so they share that love and it’s expressed in every detail of the home,” Compass’ Macatee adds. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

Even in the modern, all-white kitchen, punches of hot pink find their way in. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

“This is truly a unique property because of the thought and attention to detail that went into designing it. Kameron wanted to feel at home in North Texas, so she was inspired by her Santa Barbara upbringing with the fresh, airy and seamless flow of indoor and outdoor living in the residence,” Compass agent Kelli Macatee says. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

One of the great escapist joys of watching any Real Housewives franchise — apart from the seasonal cast trips and the catharsis of witnessing drama you have no stake in – is the homes. The quick glimpses into Louboutin-lined walk-in closets, the small gatherings around a massive kitchen island, and the theme parties (usually Gatsby for some reason) held in a lavishly landscaped backyard.

All of this is to say that when a Housewife home hits the real estate market, it feels personal, like a good friend is selling their house. You feel like you’ve been there, making memories and launching entrepreneurial ventures to fuel a storyline.

Or at least that’s how I felt when I heard that the latest Housewife home to hit the market belonged to none other than Kameron Westcott, Queen of the Sparkle Dogs™, unauthorized world ambassador to the color pink, and — I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again right now — the Dallas cast’s one true comedienne. Like most mothers in quarantine, Westcott has been learning how to homeschool and dabbling in TikTok, but she’s also been working with Kelli Macatee of Compass Real Estate to put her George Lewis-designed custom home on the market for a cool $5,125,000.

Kameron Westcott’s signature love of pink is evident throughout the home. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

Perusing the real estate slideshow of any Highland Park home is always a lovely way to spend your time, but perusing Westcott’s doubles as some sort of Housewives-themed game of “I Spy.” You can find a Kam signature in almost every shot. There’s a Marilyn Monroe and Barbie-themed artwork in the entryway (essentially visual representations of her previous taglines), an extravagant dog canopy bed in the home movie theater, and an office covered head-to-toe in bubblegum pink.

And yes, I did say home movie theater. There’s also a wine cellar, elevator, an outdoor kitchen, and an inviting hot tub. It’s a quarantine dream.