Bishop Arts Neighborhood Guide — Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Cool Stores and Surprise Entertainment Finds

The Bishop Arts District is arguably Dallas’ most up-and-coming neighborhood of the moment. There has been so much new popping up there in the last year or so, as well as lots of shops and restaurants that have been established for quite a while. New apartment buildings are going up every day, bringing more residents to the ever-expanding area.

Here’s your Bishop Arts neighborhood guide, from restaurants to shops to entertainment and more:

Restaurants

If you’re looking to start out the day with something healthy and delicious, check out Tribal All Day Cafe. Here, breakfast is available all day and you can find bites like superfood oatmeal, avocado toast, breakfast burritos, migas and vegan pumpkin waffles (weekends only).

Hattie’s is also open for brunch, but the southern bistro serves lunch and dinner as well. You must try the pecan-crusted catfish or buttermilk fried chicken for lunch. The catfish comes with sides like mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies, while the fried chicken comes with mashed potatoes and Tasso ham gravy.

For a more eclectic dinner, make sure to check out Boulevardier. A stylish French restaurant, the bistro serves dishes such as Crawfish Beignets, Crisp Lamb Neck and Wild Boar Ragout Pappardelle. And definitely try one of the cocktails whether it’s the Pink Panther with gin, Giffard Pamplemousse, Campari and lemon, or a classic French 75.

Boulevardier brings plenty of style to Bishop Arts.

Coffee, Wine & Cider

Whether you like to sip or savor your coffee, there are several great places to get your caffeine fix in Bishop Arts. The Wild Detectives is a classic coffeehouse, which also doubles as a bookstore and bar at night. The coffee is good, but the conversation is better.

La Reunion and Good Companions are two very recent additions to the coffee scene. Good Companions is more for day coffee drinking/studying (closes at 6 pm), while La Reunion is open until 10 pm on weekdays and midnight on weekends. Don’t miss the cinnamon roll at Good Companions, which sits inside of quaint 1916 Craftsman-style house. At La Reunion, you can have a glass, or bottle, of wine late at night followed up by a shot of cappuccino.

Bishop Cider Co. has a small tasting room in Bishop Arts. Open Tuesday through Sunday, it’s a great spot to grab a flight and taste some of the new ciders the cidery has been cooking up. There are usually about six ciders on tap, including the popular O.G., Crackberry, Blood Orange and Apple Pineapple. You can also fill up a growler or take some cans to go.

Desserts

If you’re craving something sweet at any time of day, grab a slice at Emporium Pies or a cone at Melt. Emporium Pies is the best pie in Dallas and its Bishop Arts location is inside of a cute, older house. Popular pies include the Smooth Operator, a French silk chocolate pie with pretzel crust, an apple pie called Lord of the Pies and The Drunken Nut, which is Bourbon pecan.

For something cooler, head to Melt to try some of the best ice cream in the city. Originally from Fort Worth, Melt brought its popular homemade cold treats to Dallas earlier this year. The menu changes often, but you can always find Cookie Crack, Salt Lick and Chocolate Chocolate on the menu.

CocoAndre Chocolatier makes some great chocolate. Andrea Pedraza combines traditional European techniques with modern flavors from Mexico to make some pretty innovative sweets. Since 2009, the chocolate shop has been making bars, truffles, barks, clusters and fun Texas and high heel shapes. One must absolutely try the Roseberry Milk Chocolate Bar.

Shops

The shopping scene is booming in Bishop Arts. Here, you can find all sorts of stores you don’t see everywhere else. Magic Hour recently opened its new location on Bishop. It’s a brick and mortar store that sells home decor and vintage furniture items. You can find fun apothecary items, art, jewelry, pillows and more at this unique shop.

Harkensback, which comes from Julie McCullough, is also fairly new to the area. The sustainable and timeless store features her own clothing brand called McCullough, as well as fragrances, leather goods, local and artisan-made jewelry, crystals and more.

Harkensback sells women’s clothing and decor.

One more shop to make sure you stop at is DIRT Flowers. The florist is fun to browse plants you can take home like succulents, garden globe terrariums, cans, boxes and more. DIRT also sells incredibly nice flower arrangements for events and such.

Entertainment

Anyone who hasn’t been to Reveler’s Hall must go now. A live jazz venue and bar, this place makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of New Orleans. Revelers Hall Band plays every Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm. They also mix it up nightly with latin music, swing dancing classes and more. No matter what, there’s live music every weekday starting at 4 pm.

Texas Theatre is only about three blocks from Bishop Arts and is the most historically significant theater in Dallas. This is the location that Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested at for the killing of Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit in 1963. Now, the theater shows classic films, hosts special screenings and events.