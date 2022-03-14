Knox Financial Encourages North Texans to “Never Sell Their Home,” But Turn It Into An Investment

If you’ve read even a lick of news in the past two years, you know North Texas is one of the hottest real estate markets in the state. Heck, in the country. Comparing Zestimates and how much properties have increased in the past month (or even week) is a topic of conversation at nearly every happy hour. But, what if you’re ready to upsize or move? Should you sell?

Knox Financial gave PaperCity the inside scoop on why the answer to that is a big “NO.” Let’s get into why not.

Knox Financial is starting the “Never Sell Your Home” movement.

Knox Financial is leading the industry in turning the notion of selling your home on its head. The company is disrupting the real estate and rental industries as the first to deliver a platform that optimizes every aspect of property ownership: from marketing to tenant selection, maintenance, taxes, financing, and more.

“Simply put, Knox Financial is starting the ‘Never Sell Your Home’ movement,” Knox Financial VP of Marketing Dan Gilmartin tells PaperCity. “The fact is, you can make more money for yourself and your family if you keep your home and turn it into a rental property, rather than straight-up selling it. Putting your house up for sale is a centuries-old tradition. Turning it into a stress-free rental property is new.”

That sounds inspiring (who doesn’t want extra income?), but not everyone wants to be a landlord and manage an investment property. That’s where Knox Financial steps in.

The company helps North Texans reap the benefits of owning an investment property without the headache of being a landlord. When a new owner signs with Knox Financial, the company immediately starts its in-depth process. They work with the owner to determine any updates that need to be made to the property, as well as set rent, understand local tax laws, vet potential tenants (who all go through an intensive, five-point background check), collect payments, and more. The owner never interfaces with the tenant, including avoiding all those late-night calls about a leaky sink or burnt-out lightbulb.

And the company is there every step of the way for owners themselves. For those looking to upsize or move, and who may need their original property’s value as a down payment, Knox Financial has launched a special financing service that makes it easier for people to buy their new home, while still keeping their previous home as an investment. The financing is faster and more accessible than the other options on the market, so you can have your real estate cake and eat it too.

“When our property owners are ready to move, they just hand the keys over to Knox Financial,” says Gilmartin. “We take care of everything to ensure a hands-free, stress-free experience. And, by using Knox, homeowners make more money on their property than if they tried to manage all the different parts of the puzzle themselves.”

As many good ideas are, the idea for Knox Financial was a result of a personal need of the founder himself, entrepreneur, and businessman David Friedman. The Bostonian was ready to sell his condo but was interested in turning it into a rental property. After a little research, Friedman decided it was too much work and sold the property. A year later, the condo had appreciated $100,000 and Friedman was kicking himself. A familiar tune for many North Texans these days. He realized there was a void in the market and that the industry lacked a solution to help people turn their homes into passive investment properties. Thus, Knox Financial was born.

It’s no surprise the company chose Dallas as one of its first markets (in addition to Atlanta, Austin, Boston, and Houston). The company says it’s targeting high-growth areas with high appreciation and good rental rates — right on target with the DFW market. In October 2021, Knox Financial reported overseeing a portfolio of more than $10 million in North Texas.

The company is doing so well in Dallas-Fort Worth that it’s attracting current landlords and those who own multiple properties, as people are drawn to the simplicity and effectiveness of the Knox Financial process.

“I’ve been so pleased with Knox Financial that I just put another house on the platform,” says Marcus Orlowski, a Dallas-based Knox Financial customer with multiple properties on the platform. “I keep telling my friends that if they want to turn their home into an investment property, Knox Financial is the way to go.”