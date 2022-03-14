The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Thrillers, Mysteries, and Psychological Dramas

From a new thriller series on Apple TV to the story of the one biggest scammers of our time, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

Severance (Apple TV +)

Apple TV’s newest thriller series stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette. Mark (played by Scott) leads a team at his office whose memories have been surgically split between their work life and personal life. One day, unknown to personal Mark, his former work best friend Petey (Yul Vazquez) approaches him. He tells him that he’s undone the severance in his brain, and there’s more to unravel about their company. Directed by Ben Stiller, this is a must-watch new psychological drama about the relatable challenges of work-life balance.

“The Dropout” stars Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. (Photo by Beth Dubber/Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

If you haven’t heard of Theranos founder and convicted felon Elizabeth Holmes, you might want to start with the 2019 documentary, The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley, before you jump into this new Hulu miniseries. It’s a pretty mind-blowing film in and of itself. The new drama show, however, is based on the equally compelling ABC News Podcast “The Dropout” by Rebecca Jarvis.

Starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, the infamous biotech entrepreneur who was convicted of wire fraud, The Dropout explores Holmes’ past, what led to Theranos, and her well-documented rise and fall. Naveen Andrews stars as Holmes’ then-boyfriend and co-conspirator. Though many now know the story thoroughly, The Dropout manages to offer interesting new insight, as well as a stellar performance from Seyfried. In a sea of new ripped-from-the-headlines shows about scammers big and small, this one is worth well worth the watch.

“The Tourist” stars Jamie Dornan as a man who wakes up in the Australian Outback and has no idea of who he is.

The Tourist (HBO Max)

Starring Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey), this new HBO Max mystery-thriller series follows one man who, after getting into a car accident in the Australian Outback, awakes without any memory of who he is or what has happened. In the beginning, only the audience knows that he was intentionally followed and crashed into by a cargo truck. Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$) plays probationary constable Helen Chambers who interviews Dornan’s character (we don’t learn his name until the show progresses) and continues to follow up on the case as she discovers something is not quite right.

All six episodes are currently streaming.