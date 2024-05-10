lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (1)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (3)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (5)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (7)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (8)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (9)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (10)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (11)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (12)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (13)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (14)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (15)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (16)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (17)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (18)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (19)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (20)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (22)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (23)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (24)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (25)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (26)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin
01
24

7151 Wildgrove Avenue was just listed for $2,450,000 in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood.

02
24

A Japanese-inspired entryway.

03
24

Custom wood accents abound throughout the 3,696-square-foot home.

04
24

Another view of the entryway.

05
24

The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.

06
24

The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.

07
24

The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.

08
24

An airy living area.

09
24

A bubble pendant and fireplace creates a mod aesthetic in the dining room.

10
24

The stairwell to the upstairs, which features a primary suite and three additional bedrooms.

11
24

The primary suite and patio.

12
24

Another view of the primary bedroom suite.

13
24

A private patio off the primary bedroom.

14
24

The primary bathroom suite.

15
24

One of six bedrooms in the home.

16
24

An expansive, shaded rooftop deck.

17
24

The towering slat wall brings high design and privacy to the rooftop deck.

18
24

Inside the 870-square-foot guest house, a new addition to the property.

19
24

A view of the pool from inside the guest house.

20
24

A full bathroom in the guest house.

21
24

The guest house bedroom.

22
24

Minimalist outdoor showers still feel private.

23
24

Another view of David Rolston's backyard landscaping.

24
24

Another view of David Rolston's backyard landscaping.

lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (1)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (3)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (5)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (7)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (8)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (9)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (10)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (11)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (12)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (13)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (14)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (15)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (16)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (17)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (18)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (19)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (20)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (22)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (23)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (24)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (25)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (26)
lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin
Real Estate

Dallas On the Market — A Zen Lakewood Retreat With a Glass Pool House

A Midcentury Modern Compound by the Lake

BY // 05.10.24
7151 Wildgrove Avenue was just listed for $2,450,000 in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood.
A Japanese-inspired entryway.
Custom wood accents abound throughout the 3,696-square-foot home.
Another view of the entryway.
The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.
The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.
The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.
An airy living area.
A bubble pendant and fireplace creates a mod aesthetic in the dining room.
The stairwell to the upstairs, which features a primary suite and three additional bedrooms.
The primary suite and patio.
Another view of the primary bedroom suite.
A private patio off the primary bedroom.
The primary bathroom suite.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
An expansive, shaded rooftop deck.
The towering slat wall brings high design and privacy to the rooftop deck.
Inside the 870-square-foot guest house, a new addition to the property.
A view of the pool from inside the guest house.
A full bathroom in the guest house.
The guest house bedroom.
Minimalist outdoor showers still feel private.
Another view of David Rolston's backyard landscaping.
Another view of David Rolston's backyard landscaping.
1
24

7151 Wildgrove Avenue was just listed for $2,450,000 in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood.

2
24

A Japanese-inspired entryway.

3
24

Custom wood accents abound throughout the 3,696-square-foot home.

4
24

Another view of the entryway.

5
24

The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.

6
24

The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.

7
24

The kitchen features a six-burner range by Viking and a built-in refrigerator.

8
24

An airy living area.

9
24

A bubble pendant and fireplace creates a mod aesthetic in the dining room.

10
24

The stairwell to the upstairs, which features a primary suite and three additional bedrooms.

11
24

The primary suite and patio.

12
24

Another view of the primary bedroom suite.

13
24

A private patio off the primary bedroom.

14
24

The primary bathroom suite.

15
24

One of six bedrooms in the home.

16
24

An expansive, shaded rooftop deck.

17
24

The towering slat wall brings high design and privacy to the rooftop deck.

18
24

Inside the 870-square-foot guest house, a new addition to the property.

19
24

A view of the pool from inside the guest house.

20
24

A full bathroom in the guest house.

21
24

The guest house bedroom.

22
24

Minimalist outdoor showers still feel private.

23
24

Another view of David Rolston's backyard landscaping.

24
24

Another view of David Rolston's backyard landscaping.

A little over a decade ago, Dallas-based W2 Studio began renovating a classic 1952 home in Lakewood Proper to reflect the tenets of classic midcentury modern design. Throughout the 3,696-square-foot property, you’ll see plenty of Frank Lloyd Wright influences alongside appropriately mod accents, such as a Noguchi-inspired bubble pendant and a striking slat wall that creates curb appeal and privacy. 

The renovations are lovingly laid out on the home’s original 1950s footprint to take advantage of the mature, towering trees and the zen backyard by Dallas-based David Rolston, who designed a drought-tolerant retreat that’s both lush and low maintenance. The upstairs primary suite features a private patio overlooking the pool, while an expansive rooftop deck is ideal for yoga or entertaining. 

The gleaming custom wood accents are rich, the stone walls are statements, and immaculate terrazzo tiles abound. But the element that fully sold us on 7151 Wildgrove was the newly built, 870-square-foot guest house that looks as though it could have been plucked from a five-star Auberge property. The dreamy, poolside retreat features walls of glass, a full bathroom, and a slick chef’s kitchen where you can take in the entirety of Rolston’s streamlined outdoor oasis. It’s really a midcentury modern compound, perfectly shaded and primely located near Tokalon Park and White Rock Lake. 

lakewood dallas real estate wildgrove avenue origin (22)
A view of the pool from inside the guest house.

7151 Wildgrove Avenue is listed for $2,450,000 with Clifton Kessler of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and is just under 3,700 square feet. An open house will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 2 to 4 pm. 

Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X