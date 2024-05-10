A little over a decade ago, Dallas-based W2 Studio began renovating a classic 1952 home in Lakewood Proper to reflect the tenets of classic midcentury modern design. Throughout the 3,696-square-foot property, you’ll see plenty of Frank Lloyd Wright influences alongside appropriately mod accents, such as a Noguchi-inspired bubble pendant and a striking slat wall that creates curb appeal and privacy.

The renovations are lovingly laid out on the home’s original 1950s footprint to take advantage of the mature, towering trees and the zen backyard by Dallas-based David Rolston, who designed a drought-tolerant retreat that’s both lush and low maintenance. The upstairs primary suite features a private patio overlooking the pool, while an expansive rooftop deck is ideal for yoga or entertaining.

The gleaming custom wood accents are rich, the stone walls are statements, and immaculate terrazzo tiles abound. But the element that fully sold us on 7151 Wildgrove was the newly built, 870-square-foot guest house that looks as though it could have been plucked from a five-star Auberge property. The dreamy, poolside retreat features walls of glass, a full bathroom, and a slick chef’s kitchen where you can take in the entirety of Rolston’s streamlined outdoor oasis. It’s really a midcentury modern compound, perfectly shaded and primely located near Tokalon Park and White Rock Lake.

7151 Wildgrove Avenue is listed for $2,450,000 with Clifton Kessler of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and is just under 3,700 square feet. An open house will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 2 to 4 pm.