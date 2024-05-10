Black Swan Saloon Comes Back to Life, Three New Concepts Open at The Star, and More North Texas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest North Texas Restaurant News to Know

Three new restaurants will open at The Star District in Frisco this summer.

Ever-growing entertainment district and Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters The Star is debuting three new dining concepts this summer.

First up, Dallas-based Wabi House will bring its top-notch ramen, izakaya-style Japanese dishes, sake, and cocktails to Frisco later this month.

At the beginning of June, a Los Angeles-based casual dining spot called Rachel’s Kitchen will open at The Star. Founded in 2006 by Debbie Roxarzade, the concept is named after her daughter and has since expanded to Las Vegas.

And by mid-June, local restaurateur Dee Lincoln (owner of Dee Lincoln Prime, which is also in the district) will launch Dee’s Table Burgers & More. Drawing inspiration from her Louisiana roots, the menu will reflect Lincoln’s upbringing with classic and gourmet burger recipes, salads, and more.

Black Swan Saloon will reopen in the former Fiction coffee shop space in East Dallas.

Opened in Deep Ellum 2010, Black Swan Saloon shuttered 10 years later due to the pandemic. Late last year, owner Gabe Sanchez teamed up with Tiny Victories’ Ryan Payne to open a new bar called Saint Valentine in East Dallas. And now, the partners are teaming up with more industry vets to bring Black Swan back to life in the former Fiction Coffee space on Ross Avenue. Columbian Country Club’s Brian Rutt and Pasha Heidari of the recently relocated St. Martin’s Wine Bistro, as well as Bowen House, are on board. Bites will be provided by Rutt’s next-door concept, Alice chef Randall Braud. The iconic Clint Eastwood painting that hung in the original location will also return behind the bar.

A beach party-themed pop-up bar is coming to Bishop Arts.

From June 7 through July 7, head to Bishop Arts for a new pop-up bar from Exxir. A twist on the hospitality group’s holiday activation, Tipsy Elf, the new, immersive beach party-themed pop-up will be called Tipsy Beach. There will be events, contests, and dance parties across four bars each serving a unique experience. Ocean Drive Bar will have tropical cocktails, Mojitoville will serve mojitos…you get the idea.