The 18-acre estate in Lucas north of Dallas is a sportsman’s paradise of playing fields.
Imagine cocktail hour in this gazebo overlooking the pond.

The 18-acre estate in Lucas, Texas, north of Dallas is a sportsman's paradise of playing fields.

The turf baseball field, complete with covered seating and dugouts, is built with crushed granite and mat so that water drains.

Stadium seating lends authenticity to the baseball field.

The turf baseball field, complete with covered seating and dugouts, is built with crushed granite and mat so that water drains

The regulation basketball court

The 8,000 square foot house was built around the 85,000 gallon swimming pool.

Batting and pitching cages are adjacent to the basketball court.

The gazebo is ready for a party its with full outdoor kitchen.

A private well and underground rainwater storage tanks, 6,000 gallons each, cover irrigation for the landscape.

The winding putting greens are adjacent to the fire pit where the surrounding stones are heated. The entire area is lighted for nighttime use and has Bluetooth surround sound in the canopy of trees.

Another view of the fire pit and putting greens

The patio off of the main living area is climate controlled, has retractable screens, a fireplace, TV and outdoor kitchen with Wolf appliances.

The 34-acre lake is large enough for water sports and is stocked with catfish, bass and blue gill for fishing enthusiasts.

The game room where the collection of signed football helmets can be yours for an additional price.

The dwelling at 1010 Wendy Lane in Lucus, Texas, on the market for $9.9 million.

The 18-acre estate in Lucas north of Dallas is a sportsman’s paradise of playing fields.
Real Estate / Mansions

Ultimate Texas Dream Estate Brings its Own Full-Size Baseball Field, a Water Wonderland and a $9.9 Million Price Tag

Where No Expense Was Spared

BY // 10.09.20
Imagine cocktail hour in this gazebo overlooking the pond.
The 18-acre estate in Lucas, Texas, north of Dallas is a sportsman's paradise of playing fields.
The turf baseball field, complete with covered seating and dugouts, is built with crushed granite and mat so that water drains.
Stadium seating lends authenticity to the baseball field.
The turf baseball field, complete with covered seating and dugouts, is built with crushed granite and mat so that water drains
The regulation basketball court
The 8,000 square foot house was built around the 85,000 gallon swimming pool.
Batting and pitching cages are adjacent to the basketball court.
The gazebo is ready for a party its with full outdoor kitchen.
A private well and underground rainwater storage tanks, 6,000 gallons each, cover irrigation for the landscape.
The winding putting greens are adjacent to the fire pit where the surrounding stones are heated. The entire area is lighted for nighttime use and has Bluetooth surround sound in the canopy of trees.
Another view of the fire pit and putting greens
The patio off of the main living area is climate controlled, has retractable screens, a fireplace, TV and outdoor kitchen with Wolf appliances.
The 34-acre lake is large enough for water sports and is stocked with catfish, bass and blue gill for fishing enthusiasts.
The game room where the collection of signed football helmets can be yours for an additional price.
The dwelling at 1010 Wendy Lane in Lucus, Texas, on the market for $9.9 million.
Imagine cocktail hour in this gazebo overlooking the pond.

The 18-acre estate in Lucas, Texas, north of Dallas is a sportsman's paradise of playing fields.

The turf baseball field, complete with covered seating and dugouts, is built with crushed granite and mat so that water drains.

Stadium seating lends authenticity to the baseball field.

The turf baseball field, complete with covered seating and dugouts, is built with crushed granite and mat so that water drains

The regulation basketball court

The 8,000 square foot house was built around the 85,000 gallon swimming pool.

Batting and pitching cages are adjacent to the basketball court.

The gazebo is ready for a party its with full outdoor kitchen.

A private well and underground rainwater storage tanks, 6,000 gallons each, cover irrigation for the landscape.

The winding putting greens are adjacent to the fire pit where the surrounding stones are heated. The entire area is lighted for nighttime use and has Bluetooth surround sound in the canopy of trees.

Another view of the fire pit and putting greens

The patio off of the main living area is climate controlled, has retractable screens, a fireplace, TV and outdoor kitchen with Wolf appliances.

The 34-acre lake is large enough for water sports and is stocked with catfish, bass and blue gill for fishing enthusiasts.

The game room where the collection of signed football helmets can be yours for an additional price.

The dwelling at 1010 Wendy Lane in Lucus, Texas, on the market for $9.9 million.

When this under-the-radar family built their 8,000 square foot home in Lucas, Texas, less than an hour north of Dallas, no expense was spared in creating a sportsman’s paradise. Across 18 acres, they installed a turf baseball field with dugouts and covered seating, separate batting and pitching cages, a regulation size basketball court, an 85,000 gallon swimming pool, putting greens and a 34-acre pond fully stocked. It’s on the market for $9.9 million.

In fact, it seems that no expense was spared in any corner of the dwelling. Each of the five bedrooms are en suite and boast heated floors and electric shades. The patio off of the primary living area is climate controlled with retractable screens, TV, fireplace and outdoor kitchen with Wolf appliances. The media room comes with a kitchen while the gazebo jutting into the pond has a full outdoor kitchen compliment. The expansive master suite has the convenience of its own laundry room.

The turf baseball field, complete with covered seating and dugouts, is built with crushed granite and mat so that water drains.

Need more? How about Bluetooth surround sound mounted in a canopy of trees? Yes, this feature brings a different vibe to the series of putting greens that wends across a stretch of the property near a fire pit. In case the fire isn’t warm enough, the surrounding tiles are heated.

Karen Cuskey of Coldwell Banker has the listing. Of the owners, she tells PaperCity, “They are very private and don’t want any publicity for them personally. They’ve put their kids through Lucus schools and the last one will graduate soon so they are ready for their next adventure.

“They built and designed this estate. They are hard workers and some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

The house, she adds, was built around the vast swimming pool which features two hot tubs.

The fully landscaped property boasts more than 1,000 varietals that are watered from a private well and two 6,000-gallon rainwater storage tanks located underground, meaning that the water bill for such a vast property is completely manageable.

Last but certainly not least on the list of this property’s amenities is the propane generator which with two 1,000 gallon tanks guarantees that the residence will never be without power. The generator is set to kick in if the house loses power for a mere 30 seconds.

For a closer look at this sprawling estate, click thru the photo gallery below:

The 18-acre estate in Lucas north of Dallas is a sportsman’s paradise of playing fields.
Featured Properties
